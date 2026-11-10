Bentonville Film Festival brings ‘Cookie Queens’ back for new series

Now, if you’re counting, there are 216 days until the beginning of the 2027 Bentonville Film Festival next June. But the festival is establishing a more year-round presence. This begins with tomorrow night’s screening of the 2026 documentary “Cookie Queens,” taking place at Skylight Cinema in downtown Bentonville.

The Bentonville Film Festival and the Bentonville Public Library are partners in what is the first Stories We Share event that’s using “Cookie Queens” as its centerpiece. Wendy Guerrero, president of Bentonville Film Festival and the BFF Foundation, says tomorrow’s screening is a return to Bentonville for this movie.

Guerrero: It was at Bentonville Film Festival in June of 2026, and it sold out, I think, three times. We kept having to add more screenings and more screenings, but it’s a really exciting film that is a coming-of-age story about girlhood and ambition.

It explores the joys and pressures of Girl Scout cookie season, and through a familiar community tradition, the film invites audiences to consider the experiences, expectations and aspirations shaping young girls’ lives.

So you kind of go through all the highs and lows of what it takes to be a top cookie seller, which is quite a lot. I really didn’t know many of the things that I found out in this film. And it’s not only the youth that are involved in the process, it’s also their parents. And so it’s kind of a high-stakes commitment.

Kellams: This is part of a series now, Stories We Share. This is something new. What can you tell me about that?

Guerrero: So as part of the Bentonville Film Festival, we have decided to move into year-round programming this year. And so part of that is the “Cookie Queens” screening. We’re in partnership with the Bentonville Public Library on this screening and conversations. It’s part of a series that we are calling Stories We Share, building community through film.

So we want to feature film and conversations series that are documentary or narrative, and we’ll bring in creators. So we’ll have the producer here, Jennifer Sims, from the film “Cookie Queens.” So it really is about building community through film.

And we believe that stories have the power to bring people together. And this initiative is really part of that. Sparking dialogue, deepening understanding and strengthening communities across Northwest Arkansas and beyond is really the goal for this series.

Kellams: You mentioned that this series, including this initial film, “Cookie Queens,” will bring in creators. What can happen when a movie audience has just seen a film like this, and they’re able to talk to a director or producer or a creator?

Guerrero: It’s a magical environment. Honestly, Kyle, I have seen it many, many times throughout the film festival, when we are able to bring creators and audiences together to talk about the film and the journey that the creators made to make the film. Obviously, many, many people in the audience get to ask questions or share connections that they identified in the story.

So it really is, to me, a magical time when we can have audiences and creators together to share their stories and to learn from each other. Jennifer Sims is going to visit also some local schools, so we’ll be able to integrate that deeper into the community, which is really exciting to me.

Kellams: Bentonville Film Festival will still have that core festival time, of course, but now spreading year-round programming. What can be gained from that?

Guerrero: The gains are keeping the consistent drumbeat of the storytelling narrative alive in the community. The Stories We Share is really about bringing back some of the films that we screened during the craziness of festival week. And maybe it was sold out. Maybe you didn’t have an opportunity to come. So we’re bringing some of those films back, like “Cookie Queens,” and then also looking at other films that maybe didn’t play at the festival, but that resonate with the community.

The Bentonville Public Library is one of our partners, so we will be onboarding additional community partners throughout 2027 and connecting with those audiences and really understanding what they want to hear and what stories we want to bring to the community.

So it is a dialogue, and the point really is to continue to bring outstanding storytelling to the region year-round and give people an opportunity to connect with these amazing storytellers and creators and have also those threads of education, where if we’re able to go into a school or if we’re able to have a deeper master class that this creative person can give to the community, we’re looking into those opportunities as well when they come to the region.

Kellams: Where can people keep up with the other Stories We Share events that will come up?

Guerrero: Through our newsletter. So on our website, you can sign up to our newsletter. It’s bentonvillefilm.org . We also have an Instagram channel, a Facebook events. You can look for us there as well. So there will be new events announced in January.

Kellams: This will be at Skylight Cinema in downtown Bentonville. It’s a 5:30 Wednesday start. What do people have to do to attend?

Guerrero: They have to register. So the registration is over at the Bentonville Library. So bentonvillelibrary.org , they have a registration link. We will be giving away free popcorn and Coca-Cola. We will have the film start. And then, like I said earlier, we’ll hear from Jennifer Sims, who’s the producer, but we’ll also have Ashia Huss, who is the interim chief experience officer at Girl Scouts Diamonds.

And then we will also be bringing some Girl Scouts on the panel as well as their parents. So it’s going to be a full experience of a Girl Scout night. And the Girl Scouts are going to have a pop-up shop. I’m looking forward to that.

Kellams: Do you have a favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor?

Guerrero: I like, now I might not get the name right, but the peanut butter ones.

Kellams: I don’t know which ones those are, because if they’re not Thin Mints, I don’t really care.

Guerrero: But maybe it’s a snickerdoodle. Everyone’s a big Thin Mint fan, but I’m more of the peanut butter, the snickerdoodle ones. Those are my favorite.

Kellams: Fair enough. Wendy, thank you so much for your time. We look forward to the next events in this series.

Guerrero: Well, thank you, Kyle. It was really fun talking to you. I always appreciate your interviews. So thanks so much.

Wendy Guerrero is president of the Bentonville Film Festival and BFF Foundation. The first offering in the Bentonville Film Festival’s new Stories We Share series, “Cookie Queens,” will be screened tomorrow night, beginning at 5:30 at Skylight Cinema in downtown Bentonville.

Registration for attendance can be completed at the Bentonville Public Library. Following the movie, there will be that discussion that will include Jennifer Sims, producer of the film, and Ashia Huss, interim chief experience officer at Girl Scouts Diamonds.

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