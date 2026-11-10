‘I Survived’ author Lauren Tarshis on using disasters to get kids reading

The young protagonists in Lauren Tarshis’ “I Survived” books survive many of the world’s worst disasters: Pompeii, wars, the sinking of the Titanic. In each of her more than two dozen books, like “I Survived Hurricane Katrina,” a young person recounts a harrowing encounter with danger. Readers about the same age as the characters they’re reading about learn about science and history along the way.

Lauren Tarshis will be at the Fayetteville Public Library Thursday evening at 6 as part of the library’s True Lit Festival. She says she began her series as a way to persuade more young people to become young readers.

Tarshis: If I wrote a story, no matter really what the topic was, even if it was, quote unquote, kind of a curricular topic that maybe wouldn’t make a kid jump out of his seat at first mention. But if I put a child in the middle of it and told it as a story rather than a nonfiction, kind of informational text, the kids would get very engaged and then even more so, often they wanted to learn more. And those observations really stuck with me.

And it was a combination of a call, a phone call from a teacher who was responding to a story I had written about a big blizzard that happened in 1888 in the middle of the country. It had run in one of the magazines. She shared its impact on one of her most fragile learners, struggling reader in a South Bronx classroom. And this is a kid who never wanted to read anything, had many struggles.

And she said there was something about this story about this little boy in the blizzard that just, it touched him. It captivated him. And then she said, “Too bad there’s not a book series like this.” So that stuck with me.

And then at the same time, one of my sons was really trying, couldn’t find books that he wanted to read. And I remember asking him, “What do you want to read?” And he said, “I want to read a book about a really cool topic with a lot of suspense. And I want the main character to be a kid like me.” So I guess I’m sort of, it takes me a while. I’m kind of slow because it took me a while to go, “Oh, OK. Maybe this would work.”

But I never imagined, I mean, I’ve been doing this now for 17 years. The books, there’s 26 of these books. And originally I really just thought that I would write two or three of them and then move on. But what’s kept me doing it is the kind of ongoing inspiration I get from kids, the kids who write to me all the time, the kids I visit in their classrooms and the teachers and librarians. It’s like, I feel like we’re all in it together trying to keep kids reading.

Kellams: What is it about these 26 settings that you have, from the sinking of the Titanic to the destruction of Pompeii to the Black Death? What is it that, I mean, it’s not just middle school kids, but that we find fascinating about these incidents?

Tarshis: That’s a great question. I always love to talk to kids and point out to them that if they look at the, when I’m showing them a PowerPoint slide, they even have a poster that shows all the covers of the books. And I point out that these are all different topics. Some are super well known, like the Revolutionary War, Battle of Gettysburg, Titanic. Others are not well known.

I mean, the molasses flood, the Boston molasses flood, that happened in 1919. A gigantic 3-million-gallon tank of molasses explodes in the North End of Boston, spilling a tsunami of molasses through this crowded neighborhood, killing 23 people. So it’s a mix of topics, but they all have in common is that they have all changed our world or ideas in ways that we can still feel today. And that’s really how I choose the topics.

I get a lot of suggestions from kids, and that certainly is the main driver of my topic choice. But I don’t really choose a topic just because, “Oh, wow, cool.” The Black Death or, in a lot of times, I don’t want to write about these things, but so many kids ask for certain topics.

But I really think kids are fascinated to see, “Wow, this flood of molasses that happened in 1919, in a city I’ve never been to, Boston. Well, that actually led to the change of building laws that made my school that I’m in now safer for me.” Showing how we can learn lessons from tragedies, how a tornado in Joplin, Missouri, in 2011, EF5 tornado, this terribly deadly disaster led to changes in the way they have their sirens and the warnings that have made people safer today.

So I think that’s, to me, what’s important about the topics. And I think the kids really pick up on that. They can feel a connection.

The reason I did Black Death is I got so many requests for it. And I thought, “Why are these kids so morbid? Why do they want to learn about this horrible thing? I don’t want to spend a year writing about this horrific pandemic.” And one day I ran into a kid, stopped me in a parking lot of his school and said, “Lauren, can you write about the Black Death?”

And I looked at him and I said, “What is your name?” He was a fourth grader, and he said, “My name’s Hudson.” And I said, “Why do you think so many kids are writing to me asking about the Black Death?” And he said, “Well, because of COVID.” And he said, “We had our pandemic.” I’ll never forget. That’s how he put it. “We had our pandemic, and I want to know what it was like for people who were living in the 1300s before there were doctors and before people knew about handwashing and germs.”

And so I think that kids have that interest inherently. And I think it’s a very important insight for them to have, that we can learn from tragedies and mistakes. We can learn lessons from the Chicago Fire of 1871 that enables us to change building laws and make things safer for cities in the future.

Kellams: You mentioned you didn’t want to spend a year researching and writing about the Black Death. Is that what it takes, about a year to put one of these together?

Tarshis: Yeah. All the books take a year because it’s a series. So I’m on this strict deadline, and it includes about three, four months of research. And the most important part of my research, in addition to reading 20 books on the Black Death or, just starting the Gold Rush, so reading everything I can about a particular topic and including primary sources, if I can, if it’s something that happened long ago. So looking for diaries and letters and tracking down the historical societies that have archives.

But the most important part of my research process is that I visit every place I write about, whether it’s something that I can take a train up to Boston to write about the molasses flood. But to write my “I Survived the Night of the Lions,” which is my current book, I went to Botswana and spent 10 days in the Okavango Delta, which is this incredible protected wetland in the middle of Botswana, to work with lion scientists to see the environment.

And I really learned that, though it’s wonderful how much access we have today to information. We can just learn so much by sitting in our house, right? And you can watch videos and study maps. And I interview scientists by the phone, all that. But there really is something about stepping foot on the land where the Battle of Gettysburg happened, seeing that through my eyes, walking through the steps of my character.

If I’m writing about the eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington state, walking up the slopes of that volcano, peering into the crater, something really happens to me, because these are historical fiction. So it’s all those facts, and there’s something happens when I’m in a place that really helps me create that character and the character’s journey through that event.

So I visited all of the places that I’ve written about in the 26 books, except for I didn’t go to the bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic wreckage. Well, I have to draw the line somewhere.

Kellams: I’m happy to hear that. What does your protagonist in one of your books need?

Tarshis: Oh my goodness, Kyle, that’s such a great question. It’s the question I’m asking myself like every minute right now because I’m starting to really kind of finish the research of Gold Rush. I was in California, was up on the American River. I learned to pan for gold, all that. And now I’m figuring out my character.

And that’s the question I ask exactly, is what does this character have to get from going through this event? Because it’s not just like, “Well, that was scary. Now I’m going to go back to school.”

A lot of the characters, before they actually even experience the hurricane or the tornado or the sinking of the ship, have experienced something difficult in their life. The backstories of my characters sometimes includes something tragic, a loss. And then going through this experience actually in some way puts them onto a path that can lead them towards healing, if that makes sense. Through discovering hidden parts of themselves, the role they play in helping others, the connections that they make within their community by going through something difficult.

So that is by far the most challenging part of writing the series, is creating the characters, because it’s really not a traditional series where I have the same character recurring. It’s not a time-traveling book or series where I can just have my character set. So that takes just draft after draft after draft.

Kellams: When I was in, I think it was fifth or sixth grade, we had to do a report about something in history. I had this book called something like “The Great Book of Disasters.” And one of the chapters was the Great Molasses Flood. And Lauren, I have spent the last 50 years telling people about the Great Molasses Flood.

Tarshis: Wow. Kyle, you’re the first person who’s ever sort of been also harboring a fascination for this event. Wow.

Kellams: So it came out in the ’60s or ’70s. But I told my teacher at the time after, because I got an A on it, and I told her I would love to talk, just one day, I want to talk to somebody who also knows about the Great Molasses Flood. So it’s come full circle. Lauren, you have topped off my career. I appreciate this.

Tarshis: Well, you know what? We can also follow up off the air anytime, because that’s the other problem. I’m sure your work brings the same challenge, is that you just, I get to learn such interesting things and you kind of run out of people who want to hear about them. No one wants to come to my dinner parties anymore. I don’t know why.

Kellams: Well, last question. What is it like for you to talk to your readers, people who are excited to read your books and to talk to you?

Tarshis: It’s the greatest, Kyle. I mean, it just really is. I really feel blessed because my work takes me all around the country. In fact, I was just in China and Japan visiting schools there, even public schools in China.

And I find, whether I’m in New York City or in a tiny little town in the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia or in San Francisco, California, wherever you go, I meet kids and families who are all united in wanting to read, parents prizing reading as a part of their kids’ life. No matter who they are, no matter where they’re from, the sight of a child with a book in their hand makes people feel good. It makes us feel like we’re doing something right, and I just get to be a part of that. And so being able, it’s a very positive place to be. And I get so much joy from it.

Of course, the sitting in my very messy office for six months writing the books isn’t as fun as going out and meeting the readers, but it’s wonderful. And the kids have so many questions and insights. And as I said earlier, these are often not the kids who, quote, see themselves as the star student, or they are kids, no matter what kind of reader a child is, even if they struggle to read, they want to know things and they have amazing insights into things.

And they can have incredible deep conversations about our history or why tornadoes form in certain supercell thunderstorms and not others, or the potential of future volcanic eruptions and what was discovered at Pompeii. So it’s a lot of fun.

Lauren Tarshis is the author of the “I Survived” books, including the latest, “I Survived the Night of the Lions.” She will discuss her book series Thursday night at 6 at the Fayetteville Public Library as part of the True Lit Festival.

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