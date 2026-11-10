Jared Phillips talks Ozark Natural Foods' origins at Ozarks at Small

The Ozarks at Small talks at Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville, a monthly series of conversations focusing on Ozarks history. Tomorrow night, Jared Phillips, farmer, writer, historian and director of the Ozarks Studies minor at the University of Arkansas, will be the speaker.

His next book is a history of the Ozark Organic Growers Association. His talk tomorrow night will focus on the history of Ozark Natural Foods Co-op, a topic he says he landed on easily.

Phillips: Well, it was pretty simple, actually. Liz Slape over at Crisis hollered at me and just was asking questions about what would I be interested to come and talk about something for Ozarks at Small. And I was like, “Yeah, of course. I like Crisis. I like KUAF.” It seemed like logical, and I’m always happy to go.

And then she started to ask me, “Well, what would you want to talk about?” I said, “Well, I can really do kind of whatever. I do Ozarks history.” And so this is what I’ll do, something in there. And she got to thinking about just sort of the funkiness that is the Fayetteville business community.

And then I got to thinking about some of the research that I’ve worked on over the years and the project I’m finishing up right now. And I look a lot at Ozark Natural Foods. And I was like, to my mind, there are very few things, few groups that are a better representation of the funkiness that is Fayetteville than ONF.

Kellams: So if your familiarity with ONF is in just the last few years and you walk into that location on College, it’s a very sort of hip vibe. It’s a different place than when it started.

Phillips: It was rough and tumble. I mean, Ozark Natural Foods and said, well, I won’t give away too much. This, at the brewery.

But when it starts, it’s what folks at the time called a food conspiracy. And so the idea here was, this is in the early 1970s, so, I mean, we’re in the middle of actually similarly trying economic times as today. We’ve got a pending crisis with Iran, much like we have right now. We’ve got food prices are jumping through the roof, much like we have right now. There’s a fuel concern, much like we have right now.

And so people are trying to figure out ways to save money, right? And in many cases, folks that are a part of the counterculture or counterculture adjacent are interested in, and how do they get ahold of all-natural or organic foods? We don’t have legal definitions of what that means at the time, but this is what they’re looking at because they’re interested in the ecological impact of agriculture. Also like today.

And so they come together to form a group of people that can go and use people power to buy in bulk. They can go to farms that they know in the area or in the Midwest that they’re growing food according to the concerns that they have. So this is the origins in a really simple way of Ozark Natural Foods.

Kellams: You go into Ozark Natural Foods now, or as I know the kids call it, the co-op. I say ONF, and they look at me like, no idea. But you go in there now and they have these nice pictures of the farms, and there are a lot of farms around here. Were there a lot of organic farms then?

Phillips: Well, there were a lot of farms starting then. And that’s one of the cool things about Ozark Natural Foods. So Ozark Natural Foods was also joined with something that especially listeners that have been around the area for a while would remember, the Ozark Cooperative Warehouse, which was a bulk purchasing deal.

And I’ll tell more about that story later on, but it ends up with this massive impact on the region, both in helping between Ozark Natural Foods and the warehouse ends up helping not just consumers in our area have access to really good foods, but it helps folks across Ozarks and the Midwest, and it helps to empower a blossoming of organic agriculture in the 1970s and the 1980s.

And so what that will mean is that by the end of the ’70s and into the early 1980s, the Ozarks, especially the Arkansas side of the Ozarks, are going to become a critical component in the development of the organic system nationally that we have today.

Kellams: How many folks from those early days are still here, still farming or…

Phillips: Well, there’s a ton of them that are still around. As far as still farming, some of this population is getting a little on the older end. And so they’re kind of backing down a little bit. So somebody that I think about would be the Dripping Springs Farm, Mark Cain and Michael Crane. These guys, they just finished their last season at the farmers market, which is a crime, emotionally a crime for all of us, I think.

Kellams: God bless them.

Phillips: God bless them. They’ve earned it, man. I don’t think anybody that’s been near small agriculture in the South, if not the Ozarks, can’t say that they haven’t benefited, at least indirectly, from the teaching, the mentorship, the research and the advocacy that Dripping Springs has done. So they’re still around.

You have people like, well, one of the things that we see that comes over here in part as a result of this is the National Center for Appropriate Technology office just here off the square. And some of the old hands there, people like Guy Ames and Teresa Maurer, who was instrumental in running the farmers market. So Teresa’s partner, Jim Morgan.

Then you’ve got folks out in the Buffalo River region, so like Gordon and Susan Watkins, Wright Farms, and they were big blueberry farmers at the time. And then many of us know Gordon from the fight around the Buffalo River and the hog farms. Beth art Apple. You really can’t look too long before you start to find somebody that was involved or is still involved in production in some way.

Kellams: The title of the talk starts with “This Isn’t Safeway.” Is that on purpose? Because where ONF is now was Safeway.

Phillips: It was Safeway. It is a little bit on purpose. It’s also a direct quote from one of the early cooperative newsletters. So one of the early newsletters has at the end of one of its articles, and I’ll try to bring pictures or handouts to show us, but it’s this big thing talking about how this is a political action, right?

And we’re not going to get everything wrong, but the point is power to the people, food justice for all, establishing an alternative economic model that ensures that not just those who have means can have access to healthy food, but that everybody has access to healthy food. And we’re going to get it wrong sometimes. This isn’t Safeway. This is an experiment.

Jared Phillips is the author of “Hipbillies: Deep Revolution in the Ozarks,” currently working on a book about the history of the Ozark Organic Growers Association. He’ll deliver tomorrow night’s Ozarks at Small talk, a conversation really, at Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville. It will begin at 7:30. The series is an outgrowth of Ozarks at Large, and a dollar from each pint sold during the talk will be directed toward KUAF.

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