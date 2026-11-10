ULI’s Place Summit puts Northwest Arkansas growth on the table

Beginning tomorrow, the Urban Land Institute Northwest Arkansas Place Summit is taking place over three days at the Town Center in downtown Fayetteville. More than 400 people attended last year’s event, ranging from city planners to architects and everything in between.

Jessica Hester is the chair of the local chapter of the Urban Land Institute and the owner of Verdant Studio, a local architecture and design firm. She says Place Summit is an opportunity to bring people together in an open and nonpartisan dialogue about growth.

Hester: Leadership across Northwest Arkansas from a municipal standpoint, from a jurisdictional standpoint, as well as all of the people who contribute to the built environment here, whether that be architects and designers, engineers, real estate developers and so on. All of these people come together for 2½ days to really think deeply and intentionally about what the future of the built environment looks like here.

And that’s not limited to the buildings and the pretty things that we have, amazing spaces we have being built here, but also open space and conservation and utility infrastructure and the challenges that everyone is experiencing through growth.

Moore: What are some of the ways that when we think about the public and the private sector interacting with one another through this sort of built world, how is that sort of exploration considered through these sorts of conversations? Because there’s codes involved, there’s laws and bylaws and regulations in place that kind of regulate and help to make sure that things are done the right way. But perhaps they’re antiquated or perhaps they are misaligned in their views.

How does an opportunity like Place Summit provide people who need to interact in these ways, need to connect and network in these ways to say, “Hey, we haven’t had a chance to talk about this. Here we are in the same place at the same time. Let’s examine how to make all of our lives a little easier.”

Hester: Sometimes just sharing space and having conversations that have been curated to focus on a challenge or opportunity that the community is facing gives us the room to think about creative solutions to those kinds of problems and those opportunities.

For example, in Place Summits in the past, we’ve had conversations about sewer infrastructure, which is a really big challenge that we’re facing here in Northwest Arkansas. And it brings both the jurisdictional input, so the mayor and the city planners, etc., to the table with the developers who are trying to and investing in solving some of those problems. And this convening space that is neutral allows for really open dialogue and an opportunity to find those solutions that may not otherwise come to fruition.

Moore: And it seems silly to think that a conversation like wastewater solutions matters so much. But of course it does.

Hester: Sewer is not sexy, but it is very important. We can’t build buildings if we don’t have sewer capacity. We can’t build buildings if we don’t have traffic studies, we can’t build buildings if we don’t have water infrastructure. All of these things are vital and important. And these are the people who come to Place Summit to have conversations about what the future of our community looks like.

Moore: One of the main presentations is going to be happening at Place Summit is this idea about turning civic engagement into civic progress. When you hear that sort of idea there, this idea of civic engagement into civic progress, what does that mean and what are ways that people can manifest that sort of idea of “I want to be involved and I want things to progress”? What does that take of me as a person who’s just a resident in my community?

Hester: I don’t know that people understand what an impact they can make on a development project. I think it is. It’s human nature to look at the things that scare us, the change in our lives around us, and show up to speak out against that. We seem as a population less encouraged to come out and talk for things that we’re passionate about. And I think it’s just the nature of the pull on humanity right now and the requirements of life.

But every person in this community can make an impact on the future of its growth, whether that be because you really love some new idea that’s coming to town, or you really want a new space, a new shopping experience or a new athletic space for your kids or your family. Those things can be really exciting and bring out lots of energy. It doesn’t always have to be the scary things of the development going in the field that you’ve always driven by and loved watching the cows in.

What we need is choice, and it’s choice with housing, choice with experiences and lifestyle. All of these things make a really well-knitted and diverse community, and having an opportunity to talk about what those needs are and those goals are can create civic engagement and momentum around the future growth opportunities.

Moore: I think it’s easy for folks who have lived in a place for a long time to be nostalgic about that place. I think it’s easy for people to think back on, perhaps with rose-colored glasses, how much better life was when it was simpler, when we didn’t have all of this growth, when we didn’t have all of these housing structures popping up all over the place. When we did, back when I-49 was just I-540.

Through your lens, through your professional lens, what are ways that you communicate with people who may feel this sort of way, this sort of nostalgic way, but aren’t opposed to hearing about the value and the improvements that growth can bring to a community like this?

Hester: I think the most impactful way to think about growth and change in a region like Northwest Arkansas is to think about generational change and the way that housing, in particular housing, was built and the ownership structure around housing for our parents’ and our grandparents’ generations, versus what the kind of new Gen Z coming out of college is experiencing is so different.

And what we are building as a region right now is largely relatively expensive single-family homes and then multifamily apartment rentals. We need other opportunities. We need what we call missing middle housing, those smaller units that you can own for less than $200,000. We need opportunities like that, so people can build generational wealth that it’s very hard to enter into that ownership right now.

And I personally am extremely passionate about affordable housing in particular, and so that’s why I speak to that. This is broader than that. It’s about creating a relationship between housing and transportation.

And for many people, they’ve had to move from living in the city center that is now too expensive. And they didn’t own those houses. They were renting them. And now they’re having to move to our 28 or so small cities around Northwest Arkansas that are not included in the big cities that are on the corridor. Now they’re spending many hours a week in their car and many hundreds of dollars on gas and maintenance of their vehicle.

What does that do for quality of life for our community? What does it do to not include those people in the city centers anymore and basically send them packing to these smaller cities? And many people want to live in the small cities, but not everybody does. By nature, they are more affordable to purchase and rent housing in. And so how do we have a conversation, a really passionate and sincere conversation, about what the future of living in Northwest Arkansas looks like?

Moore: When you think about Place Summit, what brings you joy? With the convening of the people, the people who come to this event, the kinds of conversations that are spurred out of these addresses.

Hester: There’s so much to be excited about inside Place Summit and ULI’s work across the region.

We operate in one of the most prolific ULI district councils in the country. The work that we’re doing is deeper and more broad spread than almost any other city in this country. And that is largely due to the sponsors and grant funding that we receive, because the people who care about our region are putting money behind the growth here. And it allows us to really dig in in ways that we would otherwise not have an opportunity to do that.

Some of that work gets to come to fruition at Place Summit. So it’s an opportunity for us as the ULI management committee and leadership staff to show what we’ve been doing for the past year in our small cities, in the work that we do on the university campus with urban design and many other things.

And it’s so exciting to see that, to have this milestone where we are sharing all of this work, we are seeing the impact that we’re having on all of the citizens of Northwest Arkansas and having an opportunity to get feedback from a very broad and thoughtful coalition of people who are investing 2½ days of their time to be considerate about what that future looks like.

Jessica Hester is the chair of the Urban Land Institute’s Northwest Arkansas chapter. You can find more details about Place Summit at placesummit.uli.org .

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