Hendrix opens automatic admission to Eagle Scouts, Gold Award Scouts

Beginning next year, qualifying Eagle Scouts and Girl Scout Gold Star recipients who meet Hendrix College’s application and minimum standards will be eligible for automatic admission to the college in Conway.

Honorable Shawn Johnson, Arkansas Circuit Court judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit and Hendrix alum, got this ball rolling. We reached out to him and Kasey Evans, vice president of enrollment at Hendrix College, to find out more. Judge Johnson, an Eagle Scout himself, says he learned about a similar program that was taking place in Rhode Island.

Johnson: And the legislature, as I understand it in Rhode Island, passed a law requiring the admission of Eagle Scouts and Gold Award recipients in the Girl Scouting organization to its state institutions. And so I texted a copy to Dr. Karen Petersen, who’s the president of Hendrix College, and she responded, “I love this.”

And it was from there, in conjunction with my recent commencement address to Hendrix last May, where I talked all about the importance of giving and service and remaining connected. And service is about community love. And so when I texted this to her, I think it tied in with what my message was. And she responded, “I love this.” And from there, the college explored it to see how it could work. And we saw a great interest and it came to be.

Kellams: Kasey, you’re nodding your head.

Evans: Yeah. So around that time, the president forwarded me Shawn’s message and we briefly talked about it and said, “This looks like an easy yes. This is an ideal group of students that would be a really strong fit for Hendrix and a really strong fit for our culture here at Hendrix.” So I would say thank you to Shawn for the idea that it was a very easy yes to give.

Kellams: What makes an Eagle Scout an ideal student?

Johnson: You know, I’m a Hendrix alumnus, class of 1998, and very proudly so. And I’m an Eagle Scout, class of 1992. I was 16 years old when I got my Eagle Scout Award. And I have to say, as someone who went through the Hendrix experience, being an Eagle Scout put me in a different spot or a different place or position than some of my colleagues who were equally as qualified at everything they did, if not better. But what I mean is, with respect to understanding how to do things, how to lead.

I was named immediately as a leadership scholar at Hendrix, along with about 10 or 12 other students in an inaugural program, and my Eagle Scout Award played a significant role in being named in that way. And from there, I excelled, I feel like, and I know I did, in student leadership, whether it was in the social committee at Hendrix or in the Student Senate, helping to lead organizations and people in causes to do service projects and other things.

It also comes with an ethos of service, an ethos of community love. And that’s what being an Eagle Scout or a Gold Award recipient is about. And at Hendrix it has the same principles. It cares so much about the community in Arkansas. It cares so much about truth. It cares so much about teaching in the classics and understanding what our place is in the world and why that’s important. So it really does prepare one for a life of learning and a life of reflection, especially as it pertains to what Hendrix teaches.

Evans: I would say also on the application reading side, I think these students possess a lot of the skills that I naturally seek when I’m reading essays and when I’m reading activity logs from students. They are determined. They know how to manage a project from start to completion. Generally, they know how to communicate very well. They know how to navigate roadblocks. And when problems arise, they know how to work through said problem and not give up on said problem.

But a lot of what Shawn’s experience shared as well, that they can organize others. So I think that’s something so valuable in a student body right now, or the students that will reach out to their peers and say, “Let’s organize, let’s come together, let’s build community.” And I know so many of us lost that during COVID, and seeing those leaders come back on campuses and rebuild cultures that COVID lost for college populations, I think is so valuable.

So not only are these students good applicants, but I can picture them here becoming the leaders in the campus organizations, becoming the ones their professors lean on to start the conversation in class.

Kellams: Shawn, as an Eagle Scout, do you stay in touch with Gold Star winners or Eagle Scout winners, either in Arkansas or through the scouting organizations?

Johnson: I do. I am the vice president of district operations for the Natural State Council for Scouting America, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America. Now the Scouting America. And it encompasses all of the state of Arkansas, virtually all of the state. And what’s so wonderful about that is that we have thousands of Eagle Scouts and Gold Award recipients in the Girl Scouting organization, which I’ve obviously not been involved in that organization, but it’s a sterling branded organization that I’m so proud to be joined with in the sense of community support and service and interest.

We keep in touch that way as Eagle Scouts who are alums of the scouting program. And we have service projects and things that we do even as adults by helping youth understand the future that we all face here in about 20 years.

I’ve frequently said that scouting itself is a weather vane, and you can tell how well our community is going to be in 20 years by how well that organization is functioning, how well the youth that we are teaching and educating and showing, and who are utilizing our program, that they come to learn what skills and trades and careers that they want to engage in through our merit badge program, by earning ranks and setting goals and achieving them. Yes, I keep in touch, but I’m also very involved as a volunteer.

Kellams: I have to ask, Shawn, what was your project? What put you over the top to be an Eagle Scout?

Johnson: Indeed. I grew up in Fort Smith and I’m so proud of my Fort Smith roots. My Eagle Scout project occurred in 1992 there in Fort Smith, when Grand Avenue, which is a major thoroughfare in Fort Smith, that connects the downtown corridor to the highway, I-49. It runs all the way across our 549, or 540 rather. Some people still call it both, but you know what I mean?

And we planted about 150 mature trees. I mean, they had big root balls. This was not just a little sapling, and it required cranes and everything else to bring them in. And we planted them all up and down Grand Avenue because it had recently been widened from a two-lane road to a four-lane road, and it took out some of the front yards of local residents who were not quite happy with the city over that. And this project was a way to help beautify the area.

And I’ll tell you what, I was just there about six months ago, and I drove down Grand Avenue, and some of those trees are huge. And now we’re standing under the shade of those trees in all of those neighborhoods. And I’m so proud of that lasting impact.

Kellams: Kasey, Shawn, thank you both very much for your time. And I guess in a couple of weeks, the big game against Lyon, right?

Evans: That’s right. That’s right. Hope everyone will be tuning in to that.

Johnson: Go Warriors.

Honorable Shawn Johnson, Arkansas Circuit Court judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, and Kasey Evans, vice president of enrollment at Hendrix College in Conway, spoke with me last week about Eagle Scout and Girl Scout Gold Star recipients receiving admission to Hendrix. More details about it and another new program called Via Hendrix can be found at hendrix.edu.

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