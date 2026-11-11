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Ozarks at Large

Judge lets lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ abortion ban move forward

By Matthew Moore
Published November 11, 2026 at 3:46 PM CST
A Pulaski County circuit judge dismissed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the state from the abortion ban lawsuit but kept Attorney General Tim Griffin and the medical board as defendants.
(Photo by Tess Vrbin/Arkansas Advocate)
A Pulaski County circuit judge dismissed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the state from the abortion ban lawsuit but kept Attorney General Tim Griffin and the medical board as defendants.

A lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ near-total ban on abortion is moving forward. The suit was filed earlier this year by six women and a Little Rock doctor, who say the state’s abortion law is too vague and infringes on their state constitutional rights.

On Friday, a Pulaski County circuit judge dismissed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the state of Arkansas as defendants in the case on sovereign immunity grounds, but denied a motion to dismiss the state Attorney General Tim Griffin, as well as the chairman and members of the Arkansas State Medical Board. The remaining defendants have 20 days to file an answer.

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Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
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