Judge lets lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ abortion ban move forward

A lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ near-total ban on abortion is moving forward. The suit was filed earlier this year by six women and a Little Rock doctor, who say the state’s abortion law is too vague and infringes on their state constitutional rights.

On Friday, a Pulaski County circuit judge dismissed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the state of Arkansas as defendants in the case on sovereign immunity grounds, but denied a motion to dismiss the state Attorney General Tim Griffin, as well as the chairman and members of the Arkansas State Medical Board. The remaining defendants have 20 days to file an answer.

Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.