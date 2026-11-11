New Washington County assessor says his run was no joke

Washington County will have a new assessor. Russell Hill was defeated by Nathan Miller, who is part of a wave of newly elected county officials in Washington County, including a new county judge and county treasurer.

Miller was seen on social media before the election as a laid-back and goofy carpenter-turned-farmer with a big scruffy beard, a ponytail and overalls who just ran for assessor to make sure there wasn’t an unopposed race on the ballot. But he says he didn’t run for office on a whim.

Miller: A lot of people mistake my lightheartedness for a lack of seriousness, but I am all in. I always have been, you know, and I try to keep things lighthearted. But that doesn’t mean that this is a joke and that it’s not serious, and that it doesn’t affect a lot of people’s lives in very serious, life-changing ways, even. And so, no, it was not done on a whim. It’s something I’ve thought about for a long time.

I don’t remember if it was you guys that did an article or a broadcast or something about just like the absolute lack of people that are willing to run for...

Moore: Yeah, we did a story on this.

Miller: I think it was you guys. And that was a while ago. But it just really got me to thinking, and I was, you know, everybody’s always fussing on social media and stuff. Well, you can’t vote your way out of it. No, you can’t. But by gum, you can step up and go there and give somebody else something to vote for. If we can’t vote our way out of it, well, we’re going to have to... What’s the next step is to go run for office. It seemed like a logical thing to me.N

Moore: What was it about this position specifically that made you decide this was your foray into public office?

Miller: Two things. It was, when I decided to run for public office, I just got a hold of the... And that was another issue entirely, right? There is actually, you know, the whole mental struggle of actually joining one of the major political parties. There wasn’t the struggle as to which party to join. That was never in question. But as an independent, left-leaning independent, the struggle was to actually commit to joining a major political party. That was tough, you know, actually deciding to join a party.

But, you know, ball games are played with two teams and there’s a really important ball game going on right now. I’m sorry. I was not going to get anywhere as an independent. This was really, this was important. And I think that was the deciding factor on that.

And then as far as assessor, when I did decide that I was going to run as a Democrat, I called up the chair of the Democratic Party and talked to her. And she, you know, kind of outlined a list of the different positions that had openings that I could run for. And, you know, with background in construction, 30 years in construction, that was just pretty natural, I think.

But, you know, construction is a great background, and especially, you know, I’ve seen the entire world of construction, from, you know, fresh out of college, but starting to swing a hammer in the summertime, to running my own small... running my own construction company. Unfortunately, I had, you know, my wife did most of the running. I did the hammering.

Moore: I’m intrigued by the perspective that you have on this position, and with your previous experience, and how you think that will influence your perspective or the way that you will view being the assessor. I think there’s an assumption that people think that someone who’s an assessor has a background in finance, has a background in banking, has a background on the money side of things. That is not where your experience is coming from, but I think you would argue that that gives you a different and perhaps fresh experience on what assessing property value ought to look like.

Miller: Yeah. I mean, my experience with the assessor, the assessor’s office in general, is just like you and everybody else is. You know, you walk in the door of the DMV down there, and that’s pretty much your entire interaction with the assessor’s office, unless you’re a farmer like myself. And then, you know, we get to interact with them when they come and check our property out. And we get to pay our millage, our property taxes. That’s pretty much been my entire perspective of the assessor’s office as well. That’s just the guy that comes out and figures out how much my house is worth, you know.

And as far as just, I never even thought about looking at it from the banking and financing side of things. You know, I figured, you know, I’ve always thought, well, that’s more up to the treasurers, the collectors and the treasurer. And the assessor’s job is just, well, you know, that’s 5 acres and it’s blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, you know, whatever improvements or disagreements on the land, you know? But yeah, I’m coming at it from the financing side of things. It’s just, I’m just starting to learn, like, well, calculus is going to come in handy, I bet you.

Moore: You talk about your wife and how instrumental she was in your business. I imagine she’ll be pretty instrumental for you, maybe not in the role itself directly, but certainly indirectly as a support system, as a sounding board.

Miller: Yes. Yeah. Oh, she’s so important. And that’s another leg up that she, before we were able to, you know, she’s retired to the farm too. She’s a couple years older than I am, but she’s spent her entire life in banking and finance. She absolutely knows her way around that. She’s worked in the office for years. She’s been in financing. She’s been in the title industry, you know, so that’s a lot of how our circles kind of met, you know.

So yes, she has already, she’s looking at me like, “Honey, you have no idea what you’re walking into.” I’ve never walked in an office in my life. I’ve never had a desk or anything. She’s going to have to keep me on track on that office life, and she’s going to be able to... Oh my gosh, I don’t know. Yeah. She’s everything. Anyway.

Moore: What excites you the most about this opportunity?

Miller: A chance to help people. Absolutely. A chance to help and dig in. And I’m kind of excited about just to get to see what it’s like. And heck, for me, after 30 years of being a carpenter, you know, having carpal tunnel syndrome, you know, now I’m to the point where if I build a deck, I don’t sleep for two weeks. My hands hurt so bad. You know, that doesn’t fly. And so it’s time for Dad to get a new job anyway, so, you know, I’m excited about starting a new career.

Moore: You gonna buy a suit?

Miller: That’s a great question, and I don’t have the answer for that yet. I know I’m going to get a new pair of overalls. I couldn’t wear my overalls today because they were, I literally came out of the barn and they were all dirty. And you didn’t want that in here in the office. But a suit, I guess, I don’t know. I think I’m going to have to.

Moore: At least, a pair of dress pants.

Miller: Right. Pair of dress pants. Liz says, my wife, sorry, she says I can get away with slacks and a nice button-up T-shirt. I think so. Pearl snap or something?

Miller: I think so. I think that’ll look good.

Moore: I wonder if there’s a bigger conversation here around the idea of, are these positions, we think of assessor, we think of treasurer, are these positions that ought to be partisan to begin with? Are these positions that we ought to be electing?

Miller: That’s a good question and a good conversation. And in at least 20 states in the United States, it’s not an elected position. It’s an appointed position. I don’t know. You know, forever I’ve actually thought, well, that is absolutely silly. Why in the world do we not just hire an assessor? And then there’s literally no partisanship even considered.

But then political scientists come back and they say, oh, yes, because that lets the county judge hire and fire, and that really, really, really screws things up. And allowing the assessor to be an elected position, in a lot of ways, it helps to protect their staff.

Moore: OK.

Miller: Because I was just, I’m just understanding this and this makes me really happy. Whoever the county judge is, the staff is protected from their whims. I’m still kind of like 55-45 on it, but I think it’s probably a good thing that it is an elected position, just for that very reason right there.

Because now the judge can’t come in and just say, “Well, you know, you all got to go. Every single one of you, you’re out of here. I’m replacing you with my own brand-new staff.” And then two years later, whatever, you know, then the next thing rolls around, the same crap happens all over again and you never get a good, solid continuity. And so having the assessor being the only one that’s kind of at the whims of the vote and at the whims of the people, you know, well, then that’s one person that can be up there and be the scapegoat or whatever.

Moore: I wonder if, if it weren’t for a 2026 blue wave election, if you would have been elected.

Miller: No, I seriously doubt it. No. Like Mr. Ron Wood said, you know, he called me and said, “Man, you caught the car. Like the dog got the car, buddy.” Yeah. Pretty much. I caught the car. I mean, I don’t think so.

Moore: I assume you’ve had a conversation with Russell since. What was that first conversation like?

Miller: I’m sitting at Sonic getting a hamburger, me and my daughter. And it was, I mean, I, you know, I felt a little bad. It was a good conversation. It really was a good conversation. And we were both equally surprised, you know? I mean, we were both just like, “I didn’t see this coming.” “And, man, I didn’t either.” And, you know, I mean, I literally said to him, I was like, “You didn’t expect this. And I didn’t either.” And I think, you know, I didn’t expect this. And he said, “Nathan, I know you weren’t expecting to win in any way, shape or form.” I am good friends with one of his friends and we’ve talked.

You know, I think, though, that it was really good because the one thing that Russell, everybody else but Russell really wanted to bring home and to make clear is that the staff are not partisan. “Take care of those guys.” And he was much less concerned about himself. Russell’s going to be all right. And he was concerned about his staff, and he really wanted to make sure that, well, not just his staff, his staff and the people of Washington County, really, really want to make sure that everything goes smooth. No jobs, you know, are on the line. No, no, no, we’re not doing that. We’re not playing that game. This is not a political game. And it was a really, really, really good conversation with Russell.

Moore: The stuff I’ve seen on TikTok, the stuff I’ve seen from you, I get this perception that you’re putting up a little bit of a wall, that you’re putting up a little bit of a, I don’t want to take myself too seriously just yet, because I’m not sure that I’m ready to take myself seriously in this position. And from someone who, you know, Russell wears a suit. Russell is someone who takes himself pretty seriously. Is there a bit of imposter syndrome that you’re experiencing?

Miller: I hadn’t thought of that word. I’m trying to do everything I can not to. And I totally get what you’re asking, for sure. And that’s one of the reasons that I am just repeatedly trying to just be honest about who I am, be honest that I am just, I’m Nathan Miller, I’m just Nathan. I’m a farmer in Northwest Arkansas. You know, that’s me. I’m here. I’m part of this community.

And I think the imposter syndrome thing, not yet. But I am dreading some of the moments, if I do have to wear a suit and have to... I mean, the speeches, I won’t mind. I’ve played music. I’ve been on stages hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of times in front of hundreds and thousands of people. I’m not worried about that.

Moore: Right.

Miller: But the mingling, the mingling part and the small talk and all of that, I’m afraid I’m going to feel like just such a fake at that point, you know, like I won’t be able to just, you know, be in my overalls and, you know, sitting there chitchatting with somebody. Yes. It hasn’t set in yet, but I’m afraid it’s going to at some point. Yeah. And you just made me nervous. And thank you. Yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s a definite thing.

Moore: I asked you that because the version of you I have seen on the internet is a version that you’re a little silly, you’re a little playing it off a little bit, but I can tell that you’re taking this seriously.

Miller: Yeah.

Moore: I can tell that you didn’t just do this because you wanted your name on a ballot and you wanted some attention. You’re serious about helping your community.

Miller: Yeah.

Moore: And I hope that is conveyed through this conversation. I hope that it’s conveyed through the actions of your work. And as banal and dry as an interaction with the assessor’s office can be, I think there’s still an opportunity for people to see that sincerity that you do actually have.

Miller: Thank you. Thank you. Yeah. No. Life is, I do play it off a little bit, but I’m going to go back to, you know, the years of playing music and being an entertainer. And that taught me a lot about that. And I’m sorry, but people don’t want to see my problems and see me being, well, just, you know, going to work in the world sucks, you know?

If we got work to do and we got things to fix, let’s be happy about it and get up and do it with joy. And that’s my whole approach to life there. It’s joy, joyful silliness. I mean, we’ve only got one, dude. We might as well, like, love it and live it, you know, and do the best we can to make it a little bit better. That’s the silliness. But I’m damn serious about that.

Nathan Miller is the Washington County assessor-elect. He joined me late last week in the Bruce and Ann Applegate News Studio Two.

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