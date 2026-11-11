NWACC play ‘DQ’ puts teens behind the counter on the Fourth of July

A play on stage this weekend at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville puts another holiday in front of its audience. At the heart of “DQ; Or, Our Sovereign State” are two teenagers having to work at the local Dairy Queen on the Fourth of July, when all their friends are taking in the fireworks and other summer holiday festivities.

Lacy Post is directing the play written by Sarah Loucks. It’s opening Friday night at 7:30. There is also a 7:30 Saturday night performance and Saturday and Sunday 2 o’clock matinees.

Lacy, the director, and Sarah, the playwright, met while both were earning graduate degrees at the University of Arkansas and became, according to Sarah, fast friends and collaborators. Despite busy schedules last week, Lacy and Sarah were able to talk about the upcoming production. Lacy was on an errand in Stilwell, Oklahoma, late Friday afternoon. Sarah joined in from Columbus, Ohio.

Lacy says she felt her students, and this is her first semester at NWACC, could relate to a script about young people wondering how to create a good life. Playwright Sarah Loucks says she definitely can relate.

Loucks: I worked at Dairy Queen when I was in high school and some inspiration that went into it was, you know, my own life experience, but then also the sort of eternal question that I have with regards to like being a working person, which is sort of like, how do you have a good life in this country under sort of like the late-stage capitalist system we’re in?

And so I kind of gave voice to that question by these two teenagers who are in the play that both have very, very, very different ideas of what a good life looks like and both sort of discover throughout the course of the play that the ways they’re envisioning living their lives aren’t necessarily possible in the way that they hoped. And then they’re sort of like together sort of trying to look for answers.

And I also just, I love writing for young people. The two characters are in high school and I just love writing those characters and those rhythms.

Kellams: Lacy, I know I shared with you over email when we were scheduling this conversation that this resonated with me because when I was in high school, I think I worked every July Fourth. I think I worked every New Year’s Eve, possibly even Thanksgiving and other holidays. I imagine your young cast can identify with this script.

Post: Yes. I mean, we’ve had to move rehearsals just so that they can accommodate their jobs. I’ve tried to do the best I can so that they don’t have to take off more than a couple of shifts just to do the show, you know? But most of them work weekends and nights and holidays and, you know, teaching there, I’m learning, it’s just my first semester, but I’m learning. You know, I assign a lot of class time toward getting the work done. They don’t have a lot of time for homework.

Kellams: And Sarah, you worked at DQ. You say you like writing for young artists and writing young characters. What do you remember about working at DQ? I’m guessing you had to work holidays as well.

Loucks: I did. And I worked the Fourth of July, and the real inspiration for the play came from, I was working on the Fourth of July. It was totally dead because everyone was at the fireworks, and me and my coworkers, you know, we’re all in high school. I think the manager was maybe 19, and we all made ourselves ice cream cones, and we took them outside and we sat on the patio furniture and we watched the fireworks.

And I remember one lone woman driving through the drive-thru. She was like, “Where is everybody?” But that image has been lodged in my mind of these, like, teenagers who are sort of isolated on this holiday that is celebrating America and trying their best to celebrate it in the best way they can.

Kellams: Where was this DQ?

Loucks: It was in Ames, Iowa.

Kellams: Lacy, is the design team of this production NWACC students as well?

Post: Yes. And I’m also bringing in a friend who’s also a UofA alum, who’s going to help out with lights and sound. I’ve got a couple of professionals that I’m bringing in, but our set design is entirely student built and designed. And it’s all cardboard.

Kellams: You mentioned this is your first semester to teach there. What has this experience been like for you so far?

Post: It’s just incredible. The students are extremely great students to work with. I have found that they are very enthusiastic and that they really care about their education. There’s a lot of enthusiasm in the honors program there and there’s just a lot going on. Every department’s got so much happening, it’s hard to absorb it all because, you know, you get so busy with your own thing. But I’ve met incredible faculty and so far the whole community has just been very welcoming.

Some of these students have never been in a play. And for some of them, it’s their very first experience with all of this. So it’s just been a really fun thing to work on. And most of them have never worked on a new play. So they’re so excited. And I think that’s a really cool thing to be able to bring to NWACC, because I don’t know that new plays get done in educational settings very often, unless you’re at a school where there’s a playwriting department, you know?

Kellams: So when you were giving that anecdote of getting the ice cream cone, sitting on the patio furniture and watching the fireworks in Ames, Iowa, it sounds nostalgic, but I think for a lot of us, we’re OK not being teenagers anymore. So there’s some nostalgia, but there’s also, yeah, I’m OK that that was something in the past.

Loucks: Yeah, I 100% feel that way. Yes. I still love going to Dairy Queen, though. I will go and I will get those Blizzards. And my secret is that I get a Blizzard and I ask them to add malt powder to it. That’s my insider secret.

Sarah Loucks’ new play “DQ; Or, Our Sovereign State” will be on stage at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville this weekend. It’s directed by Lacy Post, a member of the Northwest Arkansas Community College faculty. Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30, Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2. Sarah will participate in an audience talkback after Saturday night’s performance. We all got together to speak last week.

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