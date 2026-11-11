Spark Foundation’s Turkey Trot-n-Trek returns for Thanksgiving

Before the turkey is carved, before the Macy’s Day Parade concludes, before the first kickoff, you can start your Thanksgiving with a community run. The Spark Foundation is again hosting its annual Turkey Trot-n-Trek 1K and 5K, starting at the Upper Ramble in Fayetteville.

This week, Aisling Allen, executive director of the Spark Foundation, and Lane McCain, Spark Foundation board member, came to our studio to give us the skinny on the Turkey Trot-n-Trek, but first I asked them about the foundation’s most recent race, the Hero Half Marathon, also in Fayetteville.

A: I think it went amazing. Yeah, we had a lot of community members show up, a lot of volunteers show up, police, firefighters. I think it was one of the best Heroes we’ve had.

Q: I was out that morning and towards the end, what you would think would be the end, I saw some people coming in and there was at least one firefighter who was in full firefighter regalia running the half marathon.

A: So awesome. Yeah. It’s amazing. I think we had, I can’t remember the number off the top of my head, but we had multiple firefighters running in full bunker gear, which is part of our firefighter challenge that we do for the Hero Half.

Q: Well, let’s talk about Thursday, Nov. 26, which is Thanksgiving. That’s when we have the Turkey Trot-n-Trek. Tell me about the Trot-n-Trek.

A: Yeah. So the Trot-n-Trek. So we actually began in 2021. We were the only Turkey Trot in Fayetteville at the time. This year we are offering a 5K run and a 1-kilometer fun run. So you can register for either.

It’s really just a time to get together with loved ones and folks in your community, just to be active before a fun day of Thanksgiving festivities.

Q: You can register now.

A: Yes. Registration is open on our RunSignup page.

Q: And then on Thanksgiving morning, you’ll start at the Upper Ramble in Fayetteville.

A: Yes.

Q: What’s the course for the 5K? Because the 5K starts at 9:30.

A: The 5K starts at 9:30. The 1K starts at 9. For the 5K, you’ll be starting at the Ramble. You will be going up the trail system to Wilson Park. You’ll do kind of a loop around there, around some of those neighborhoods in the area, and then back to the Ramble for the finish.

Q: So as Fayetteville goes, because it’s hard to find a flat 5K in Fayetteville, as Fayetteville goes, that’s not too bad. Though be warned, coming back from Wilson Park, it’s more of a grade than you might realize.

A: Yes, there is a little hill there, but it’s all fun. It’s all fun.

Q: You can’t avoid it.

A: No, you can’t. And the best thing about Turkey Trot is that you can walk if you want to. Yes, we welcome all paces.

Q: Finishers of the 5K get a medal and a beanie.

A: Yep. Finishers of the 5K get a medal and a beanie. And the medals are actually made by Woodland Junior High’s robotics team.

Q: Oh, fun.

A: So that’s always a fun... They do a great job.

Q: Tell me about the beanie.

A: The beanie. Yeah, well, it’s for our 5K participants, right?

Q: OK.

A: Here’s, OK, it’s a beanie beanie. So it’s a really cool beanie. I designed it myself.

Q: You designed...

A: Some fun colors. We do different colors every year. They’re a big hit. Keeps your head warm. You can wear it on race day if you want.

Q: OK, so here is where my confusion was, because I’m older. And so I think beanie, I think of like those 1930s movies where it was a little thing that just covered the top of your head with a propeller. But you’re talking like a beanie here is like a stocking cap.

A: Yes.

Q: I would call a stocking...

A: Yes, like a head warmer beanie. Not the ball on top. Yes. To my knowledge, there’s a little fuzzy ball.

Q: Oh, there. OK, I stand corrected. But yes. OK, so now I... That makes much more sense.

A: Yeah. No, it’s super fun. They’re always a big hit, but beanies are first come, first serve for packet pickup because we have limited supply. So that’s also why we encourage our participants to pick up the day before at our packet pickup.

Q: And you designed it yourself?

A: Yeah.

Q: Give us a preview of what it looks like.

A: Well, we use the same designs as years past, but we like to switch up our colors, so it’ll have our Turkey Trot logo on it and some fun colors that I will reveal in a social media post at a later date. So.

Q: All right.

A: Follow us at My Spark Foundation.

Q: In radio, we call that a forward promotion. Yeah, we like that. All right. So what else should we know? You can register now.

A: You can register now. Packet pickup will be at Columbus House Brewery. As Aisling mentioned, you can pick up the day before the race or the morning of, I believe until 8:45.

Is that also at Columbus House or...

Morning of is going to be at the Ramble.

We have a pay your age program. So kids 5 through 12 pay their age to register. Essentially, a 7-year-old is going to pay $7, and the price will increase for the 5K on Nov. 15. And for the 1K, it will go up on Nov. 24, so register ASAP.

We also have the opportunity to donate to the NWA Food Bank through our registration page. So if you’re running the race and you want to donate, you can go on to our RunSignup page and there will be a donation link there as well.

Q: Thank you both.

A: Thank you.

Aisling Allen is executive director of the Spark Foundation. Lane McCain is a Spark Foundation board member. The Turkey Trot-n-Trek is Thanksgiving morning. Preregistration available now at runsignup.com. Our conversation took place in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio earlier this week.

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