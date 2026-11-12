Jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut previews Victory Theater show in Rogers

Legendary jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut will be performing at the Victory Theater in downtown Rogers next Wednesday. Ahead of his performance, Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF’s Shades of Jazz, spoke with Chestnut about his career, his musical inspirations and the joy of improvising.

Acclaimed jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut will receive the Giants of Jazz Award at the 27th annual Giants of Jazz Celebration, hosted by the South Orange Performing Arts Center on Nov. 28. The award is a highly respected honor within the jazz community, recognizing the legendary artist’s lifelong dedication, mastery and profound influence on the genre. And as fate would have it, Cyrus Chestnut and his trio will be performing in concert at the Victory Theater in Rogers, Arkansas, on Nov. 18. Earlier this week, I spoke with Cyrus about his upcoming recognition and his life in music.

Ginsburg: This tour is ahead of a very prestigious award that you are about to receive.

Chestnut: They call it the Giants of Jazz. People like Rufus Reid, I believe, Buster Williams, Lenny White, Lewis Nash, Paquito D’Rivera. And it’s a very prestigious list. And to be selected to be in that list is a very humbling honor for me.

Ginsburg: This is not coming from nowhere. When I look at your history of what you have accomplished in over 30 years of creating this music, your career is remarkable. Just running through these names: Ron Carter, Billy Higgins, Christian McBride, Steve Gadd, Pat Martino, the Boys Choir of Harlem, Michael Brecker, Gary Bartz, Russell Malone, Wynton Marsalis. I mean, it’s a career that deserves a light to be shown on it. And I’m so happy for you and glad that the powers that be saw fit to honor you in this way.

You come from a musical family, and a lot of musicians talk about how the blues influenced their playing. It seems to me, from looking into your history, that the foundational language for you was really gospel.

Chestnut: In the house, gospel music played all the time. My father, he played at church. My mom sang at church. But as gospel was playing in the house, in the cupboard, I think my mom and dad, they had these, I’m gonna date myself, they had these 45s of Little Richard, King Curtis, Wilson Pickett. And so I would sneak and get those records and play them and listen to them.

I’ve been playing the piano since age 3. So besides my parents, this is the longest relationship. Some 60 years, the piano and I have been together.

Ginsburg: Legendary jazz vocalist Betty Carter operated her bands as a rigorous musical finishing school. Often called the University of Betty Carter, it launched the careers of numerous jazz luminaries. Carter intentionally hired raw, young and inventive musicians, learning from their fresh energy while pushing them to master stage presence, fearlessness and spontaneous composition. Cyrus Chestnut was one of the notable alumni included in the extensive list of Carter bandmates.

Chestnut: Nowadays, when you get your master’s degree, you go to a university. But I went to the University of Betty Carter. That’s where I did my master’s. Yes, I did graduate from Berklee College in Boston, but I got my master’s at the University of Betty Carter. And in that university, she would always say, “Jazz is about finding out who you are.” And so I like to take it a step further and say music is about finding out who you are, finding your voice.

Dr. Robert Stone, who taught many years at Howard University, informed me. He says, “Chestnut, jazz is about creation, not recreation.” And he pointed out that you see Miles and Diz, they created. I’ve always been put in the rooms of creativity. And so it’s not to say that I am not influenced by Beethoven, Brahms, Bach, Haydn or whatever, or Bud Powell. I’m influenced by life. And if jazz is about finding out who I am, then I have to take everything that I’ve experienced and figure out how to turn it into a musical story.

Ginsburg: When you’re looking for a bassist or a drummer to share the bandstand with you, there’s this unspoken, intangible quality. I’m sure that’s part of it. And then there’s also the rapport that you have with them. Can you talk a little bit about how you know who you can count on to deliver what you’re looking for in terms of support as well as inspiration? Just like Betty Carter, you don’t want to hear what you already know.

Chestnut: First and foremost, it has to be someone that I can connect with spiritually and musically. That’s one. And then a person who basically can hold a groove. A rhythm section that grooves is a good day for me. If they cannot groove, then that’s not a good day for me. And it’s not a good day for them either. It’s a short day.

Ginsburg: Yes. Rather than feeling propelled by the other musicians, you feel like you’re dragging them along, right?

Chestnut: Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely. So that’s pretty much it.

Ginsburg: It almost sounds like this place that you want to go musically, it’s out there. It’s already out there in the universe, and your job is to find it. And then, like you said, if you find it, hang on.

Chestnut: And it’s spontaneous composition. Yeah. Even if we played the pieces time and time before, I always like to say for our audience, “What you’re about to hear is designed for your ears and your ears only.” And so even if we play the song, whatever happens at that moment is designed for that moment in that regard.

Ginsburg: What should the audience here in Northwest Arkansas expect to hear on Nov. 18?

Chestnut: Well, I’m in a period of writing a lot of new music, so some new stuff. So there will be new things being played.

Ginsburg: All right. New things being played.

Chestnut: And once again, I love to mess around with folks. Well, I don’t know if it’s going to happen. It might. I’ve been kind of working on an interpretation of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.” I often play Schumann at some point, and then lately I’ve been kind of going back and figuring out a different way of how to just bring Bach’s “Minuet in G” to life.

Ginsburg: People don’t realize a lot of that music had an improvisational element.

Chestnut: Absolutely, absolutely. And there’s also the Chopin prelude, Opus 28, No. 20. I always say, I know that it’s composed in C minor, but I take it up a fourth to F and put some blues on it.

Ginsburg: Oh, man.

Chestnut: So yeah, looking forward to it. I’m really looking forward to it. And it’s always nice to go to a different place. And because Betty Carter also said that you build your audience one gig at a time.

Ginsburg: Cyrus, it’s so great to reconnect with you. I’m just really excited about this show. You’ve whetted my appetite to hear more.

Chestnut: Of Ranier and Sam, who are going to be joining me. Oh, yeah. It’s going to be a good time. For me, just to have the opportunity to sit down to the piano one more time, it’s always a great day for me.

Cyrus Chestnut will be at the Victory Theater in Rogers Wednesday night at 7:30. You can hear more of his music and the full conversation with Robert Ginsburg during this week’s episode of Shades of Jazz. That’s tomorrow night at 10 on KUAF 91.3, then Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on our HD station, KUAF 3.

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