Missouri voters keep abortion access as GOP lawmakers eye new limits

During the midterms, voters in Missouri preserved the right to access abortion in the state, but Republican lawmakers say they still want to restrict access. Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth has more.

Last week, Missourians voted to uphold a law protecting access to abortion in the state. About 55% of voters rejected Amendment 3, which would have struck down a 2024 citizen-led law preserving the constitutional right to abortion.

Mallory Schwarz is executive director of Abortion Action Missouri, an advocacy group that helped to put the 2024 measure on the ballot. She says the vote in the most recent midterm elections sends a clear message to the state legislature.

“I hope the legislature is ready to sit up and listen. We were under no illusion that they wouldn’t try to attack it, but I hope this time we proved definitively, with an 11-point margin, that Missourians want access to abortion and reproductive freedom and don’t want their votes overturned or their lives interfered with.”

Schwarz says since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, opinions around abortion access as health care have become more nuanced in the state.

“Two campaigns and two election cycles. And we are seeing more folks so bravely share their own abortion stories, not be scared to use the word abortion, to talk publicly, to talk about it with their neighbors, to talk about it in line at the grocery store. And I think that is an incredible win for the movement, to be pushing people to feel comfortable talking about abortion as health care, because that’s what it is. And I think we cannot underestimate the importance of those kind of narrative changes along with these kind of big ballot or policy shifts.

“And so we know that Missourians, like Arkansans, just want to be able to care for their families, and they don’t want to interfere with other people’s ability to do so, and they don’t want politicians interfering with them. And I think those are fundamental values that we all share.”

In a statement, Amanda Sanders, the communications director with Her Health, Her Future, an anti-abortion nonprofit which supported Amendment 3, said the group is continuing to operate and working to ban abortion in Missouri. She said the election night result was “a devastating loss for women.”

And last week, several Republican state lawmakers also said they were still hoping to find ways to overturn the 2024 law. Speaking with reporters outside the state Capitol after the election, Missouri’s Republican governor, Mike Kehoe, said he does not consider the issue of abortion in Missouri settled.

“I’m always going to fight for life. I’m always going to fight for innocent life. That’s what I ran on. That’s who I am. That’s how I was born and raised. I’ll never stop fighting for innocent life.”

The path to doing that, however, could be more difficult. On Election Day, Democrats broke a Republican supermajority in the state House of Representatives, and voters also approved a measure that would stop attempts to restrict citizen-led ballot initiatives by the state legislature. They also rejected a proposed map that would have redistricted the state in favor of Republicans.

Mallory Schwarz says the group knows attempts will continue to come, but she believes the most recent election will add some protection.

“Missourians broke this anti-abortion supermajority in the Missouri House and Missouri Senate, and not only the abortion victory, defeating their new ban on abortion, but we also defeated their attempt to gerrymander the maps further. And I hope they are ready to recognize that when they need to look at.”

Missouri is one of about 25 states with access to abortion, while most neighboring states like Arkansas have either a full ban or some restrictions. And Schwarz says organizers in those other states are now looking to Missouri to help put amendments like theirs before voters.

“The state did everything possible to block us. They tried to block the amount of time we had to gather signatures. They tried to keep us off the ballot, and we won every time. And Missourians gathered signatures from every single county in the state. We turned in more than two and a half times what was required, proving that Missourians want abortion access and the ability to make their own health care decisions with their families, and not with politicians and lawyers. And if we can do it here in Missouri, you can do it. People have the power.”

In Arkansas, a lawsuit brought by six women in the state that challenges the state’s abortion ban is moving forward in circuit court. And in Oklahoma, a lawsuit was filed in September by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of three mothers who say they were denied abortions for nonviable pregnancies.

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