New energy navigator aims to cut utility costs for ALICE households

An estimated 43% of Arkansas households are below the ALICE threshold. ALICE is the acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. ALICE households and families have incomes above the federal poverty level, but not enough money to afford basic expenses in the county where they live. April Ambrose, director of workforce development with Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation , says energy costs can be a huge hurdle for getting above the ALICE threshold.

“And what we do know is that households with high energy burdens are more likely to stay caught in cycles of poverty. But we also know that low-income weatherization can reduce that burden, which then helps them to improve their economic standing.”

Ambrose says finding information about energy savings programs, financial assistance with energy costs or other resources that can help with economic mobility can be a struggle. There is no clearinghouse to find that material. Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation is starting work on an energy navigator.

“So Arkansas Advanced Energy has already been at the center of advocacy in the state for a long time and has done some education. But routinely, the organization has only been one or two folks over the course of its inception in 2012. It’s only once we started to raise additional funds through grants this past year that we were able to bring on significantly more capacity. With that capacity came an increased presence around the state in a variety of communities. And we started getting questions about resources that we were capable of answering. However, we had not put those together in a more easily accessible resource. And now our capacity, the growth of our knowledge base, is exceeding our resources that we’re making available. And so that’s infringing on our capacity.

“So the idea is that there are a number of, for example, energy efficiency resources around the state through the state, federal and local utility. And it is really difficult to find those resources. In the past, you might remember a somewhat cheesy commercial that the Arkansas Energy Office used to do called Tighten Up Arkansas. And there was a little dance that went with it. And they sort of served in that capacity for some of those resources. When their grant ran out, there’s not really been anybody to pick those up. So there’s threads of that on the internet, which make it almost more difficult, some dead ends and things along those lines.

“So as we continue to get these questions about how to access careers in the space, about what energy efficiency programs exist, about who can help them to navigate different spaces, we realized that we needed a more cohesive effort to pull those all together.”

Work on the energy navigator is just beginning. This month, a program director for the initiative, Cynthia Perez, was announced. Ambrose says right now, the foundation is assembling the resources she mentioned with a variety of community partners, including students at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

“As a class project, are figuring out how to help us develop the database, for example, while we continue to gather those resources and plug them in. So the resource database is not available yet. We have put out the first industry report last year. We added a number of resources to our website. This is going to help us sort of pull all of those together and make sure that the individual stakeholders understand what info is relevant to them.”

She says the ideal for the eventual navigator tool is to start with a resource database on the foundation’s website, searchable by ZIP code or geography.

“That they can see what’s available based on where they live and for what they’re looking for, whether it’s residential services or business or industrial services, for example. We also anticipate providing a number of resources that will help others help individuals navigate. So, for example, we hope to train career coaches and career counseling staff at high schools on how they can then guide students to find their career path. So some of what we anticipate doing is providing resources that will help other navigators utilize the resource database to help others, as an example.

“Eventually, our hope is to transition this to make some of these more easier to access in other ways. So, for example, having a one-door universal application for some of these things, which is quite necessary, and being able to showcase what we’ve done and how we’ve done it to other states who are trying to figure out how to do this as well.”

April Ambrose says the goal of all of these resources is to improve economic mobility. The estimated 43% of Arkansas households below the ALICE threshold represents about 530,000 households and families.

“Right now, when you break down the ALICE household budget, it includes things like housing and child care and food and transportation, health care, etc. Energy burden is essentially buried within both housing and transportation. Our goal is to help pull that data out and make it more usable and relevant as we make some of these energy efficiency resources available.”

Ambrose says if the eventual energy navigator can help ensure ALICE households are able to reduce their utility bills, that would be a much bigger impact to those households than any other stakeholder. The first steps are underway, including asking the public what resources they would like to see.

“What would be helpful to them? How do they want to use this? And that feedback form is available on our website. And so if there are resources maybe you’ve heard of in other states and other areas and wonder if we have those here or how to access them or whether it’s appropriate for you, those are the types of questions we’re seeking right now as we build this resource.”

April Ambrose is director of workforce development with Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation. You can find out more about the proposed energy navigator at arkansasadvancedenergy.com .

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