Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Wai-Kay 11/12/2026

In venue news, Nomads is going to buy Waystone Pizza and turn it into a new restaurant and music venue. There are no plans yet on when it will open.

Thursday, Nov. 12 (tonight)

Juan Moscoso at 6Twelve, starting at 7 p.m.

Paul Oakenfold and The Crystal Method at Ozark Music Hall.

Clara’s Happy Hour at TheatreSquared in downtown Fayetteville, 6-8 p.m. The event benefits Ozark Folkways and honors the woman who founded what is now Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Music includes the White River Warblers and Still on the Hill.

A free acoustic singers-in-the-round show with Samantha Crain, Chuj Mackey and Caitlin Fay in the University of Arkansas Union Theater, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

Hayes Carll at George’s Majestic Lounge, starting at 9 p.m., after the happy hour show.

Wild Turkey Fistfight at the Music Depot. The show is free and indoors at 6:30 p.m.

KUAF’s Live Session with Tristan Robertson, a country singer from the Texas area, is released.

Maggie Rose at the Victory Theater in downtown Rogers. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $18.

Krewella, a sister techno band, at Ozark Music Hall, 7 p.m. Tickets 31-75.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Festival of Trees Jazz Brunch at Mount Sequoyah, 10:30 a.m., featuring The Cocktail Club jazz trio and food from Early Bird Catering.

The Kobe 10th anniversary party at The Hub Bike Lounge, 8 p.m., with sets from The Chunk, Yo BNSTNT, Kaz Yana, DJ_SkaterEd, DJ Autoplex, Unsweet Steve and Todd of North America.

Tear Dungeon, The Films and The Odeon Collective at the Punk Truck Stop. Doors at 7 p.m.

Git in the Truck at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs, 5-7:30 p.m.

Nikki Waters Band at the Music Depot, 7 p.m. Tickets about $17.50.

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Beethoven & Blue Jeans in Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. A second show is Sunday at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Monroe Crossing at Ozark Folkways in Fayetteville, starting at 3 p.m.

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band at the Walton Arts Center. About 20 floor tickets remain, with more in the balcony.

Crystal Bridges’ 15th birthday party, marking the museum’s Nov. 11, 2011 opening. Activities include DJ Girlfriend in the lobby from noon to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 16

Kurt Vile and the Violators at George’s Majestic Lounge (sold out).

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Mojo Trio at the Moxy Fayetteville, 8 p.m.

Razorback Treble Chorus at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

The Wooten Brothers at the Walton Arts Center (sold out).

Ben Harris on guitar at 6Twelve, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Bowling for Soup at Ozark Music Hall. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets 36-75.

Songs featured in this segment include music from Samantha Crain, Maggie Rose, Krewella and Monroe Crossing, Lyle Lovett’s “If I Had a Boat” and Bowling for Soup’s “1985.”

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