Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Wai-Kay 11/12/2026
In venue news, Nomads is going to buy Waystone Pizza and turn it into a new restaurant and music venue. There are no plans yet on when it will open.
Thursday, Nov. 12 (tonight)
- Juan Moscoso at 6Twelve, starting at 7 p.m.
- Paul Oakenfold and The Crystal Method at Ozark Music Hall.
- Clara’s Happy Hour at TheatreSquared in downtown Fayetteville, 6-8 p.m. The event benefits Ozark Folkways and honors the woman who founded what is now Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Music includes the White River Warblers and Still on the Hill.
- A free acoustic singers-in-the-round show with Samantha Crain, Chuj Mackey and Caitlin Fay in the University of Arkansas Union Theater, 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13
- Hayes Carll at George’s Majestic Lounge, starting at 9 p.m., after the happy hour show.
- Wild Turkey Fistfight at the Music Depot. The show is free and indoors at 6:30 p.m.
- KUAF’s Live Session with Tristan Robertson, a country singer from the Texas area, is released.
- Maggie Rose at the Victory Theater in downtown Rogers. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $18.
- Krewella, a sister techno band, at Ozark Music Hall, 7 p.m. Tickets 31-75.
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Festival of Trees Jazz Brunch at Mount Sequoyah, 10:30 a.m., featuring The Cocktail Club jazz trio and food from Early Bird Catering.
- The Kobe 10th anniversary party at The Hub Bike Lounge, 8 p.m., with sets from The Chunk, Yo BNSTNT, Kaz Yana, DJ_SkaterEd, DJ Autoplex, Unsweet Steve and Todd of North America.
- Tear Dungeon, The Films and The Odeon Collective at the Punk Truck Stop. Doors at 7 p.m.
- Git in the Truck at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Nikki Waters Band at the Music Depot, 7 p.m. Tickets about $17.50.
- Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Beethoven & Blue Jeans in Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. A second show is Sunday at 3 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 15
- Monroe Crossing at Ozark Folkways in Fayetteville, starting at 3 p.m.
- Lyle Lovett and His Large Band at the Walton Arts Center. About 20 floor tickets remain, with more in the balcony.
- Crystal Bridges’ 15th birthday party, marking the museum’s Nov. 11, 2011 opening. Activities include DJ Girlfriend in the lobby from noon to 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 16
- Kurt Vile and the Violators at George’s Majestic Lounge (sold out).
Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Mojo Trio at the Moxy Fayetteville, 8 p.m.
- Razorback Treble Chorus at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
- The Wooten Brothers at the Walton Arts Center (sold out).
- Ben Harris on guitar at 6Twelve, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Bowling for Soup at Ozark Music Hall. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets 36-75.
Songs featured in this segment include music from Samantha Crain, Maggie Rose, Krewella and Monroe Crossing, Lyle Lovett’s “If I Had a Boat” and Bowling for Soup’s “1985.”
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