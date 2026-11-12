UAMS rolls out Arkansas’ first mobile lung cancer screening vans

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute recently announced the launch of the institution’s first lung cancer screening vans. More than 4 in 10 Arkansans live in rural areas. That’s according to a 2025 report from the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. And for Dr. Michael Birrer, that’s a big part of why they have these vans.

“It’s a dominant rural setting, and so that makes huge challenges for cancer care. So you have people out in the middle of, for lack of a better term, nowhere. And they may not even have a car, transportation.”

Dr. Birrer is the director of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. And he says an emphasis on early detection of lung cancer is critical here in Arkansas. Lung cancer causes about 2,000 deaths each year in the state, far exceeding the national average. Arkansas ranks fifth in the U.S. for lung cancer mortality and third for cigarette smoking. And 90% of all cases of lung cancer in Arkansas are caused by smoking. That’s according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Birrer says they’re trying to deal with the tobacco abuse problem head-on.

“So I think the three lung vans, which are just now coming online, is going to have a huge impact on cancer care in Arkansas. And again, we work with the community on that. If there is a thoracic oncology surgeon who can cut out that small nodule that they just found, then we utilize them. If not, we do have thoracic oncologists right here. And so they could always get their surgery here. But we also use the community as much as we can.

“In addition, the other component I will emphasize is, one thing to go ahead and identify a nodule. Cut it out. You’ve saved the patient. But if they go back home and start smoking three packs a day, continue to smoke three packs a day, you haven’t really achieved anything. So what we have on the vans for the lung cancer patients is we have a certified tobacco cessation counselor. So they give instructions about, ‘These are the nicotine patches that might help you.’ We counsel them in terms of the anxiety and the weight gain associated with stopping smoking. And so we give them the whole package.”

The institute already has a fleet of vans they use for screening breast cancer. They call them MammoVans. Birrer says for both the lung screening vans and the MammoVans, local coordination is critical.

“It’s not, and I’ve actually been asked this, you just drive down the street and say, ‘Hey, here’s the van. Do you want your mammography or you want your lung?’ Now, that’s not the way it works. What we do is we partner with everything from a faith-based organization, like a church, one of the larger churches, they’ve got a great parking lot. That’s where we would negotiate and say, ‘We’re going to show up on such and such date. We’ll use your parking lot. And if you bring your people, it’s all going to work out.’

“And we have a team here. Susan Henry runs it. She’s really spectacularly good at operational issues. She will book that van. We’ll talk lung first. Well, she will book that van so that every 15 minutes someone is scheduled. So it’s not like, again, you’re just driving into the parking lot and say, ‘Hey, we’re here. Come on in.’ Because that’s complicated. And it slows us down. If we have to actually register somebody, that takes about a half hour to maybe even an hour. And if they’re not in the UAMS system, it’s even longer. So we don’t do that. We pretty much negotiate. We’ve got our vendors, we’ve got our people that are interested. And then prior to the appointment, prior to the date, it’s all booked.”

He says there’s also a priority on going to parts of the state that are underserved.

“So it’s the Mississippi Delta, it’s the rural areas. Give you an example of what we don’t do. We don’t drive downtown Pulaski County, Little Rock and park next to the hardware store and screen people. Those individuals can just walk over to UAMS or they can go to Baptist or they can go to a variety of places and get good care. But we’re out there in the Delta, we’re out there in El Dorado, we’re out there in Texarkana. We even go to what I call the western part of the state. It’s a lot of wear and tear on the vans, but that’s the reason we built them and we have them.”

There are some coverage and eligibility details to be screened by the lung screening vans. Coverage-wise, Act 390 of 2025 mandates that Arkansas health benefit plans, commercial insurance providers and Medicaid cover annual low-dose computed tomography lung cancer screenings without deductibles, co-pays or coinsurance.

As for eligibility, the Cancer Institute says screenings are recommended for adults between 50 and 80, current smokers or former smokers who have quit within the past 15 years, adults with COPD and adults with a smoking history of at least 20 pack-years. That’s one pack a day for 20 years, or two packs a day for 10 years. Birrer says there’s data that indicates regular screening makes a difference for the progression of cancer.

“If you don’t do screening, about three-quarters of lung cancer will present in what we call advanced disease, which is a bear to treat and very, very bad, with a very high mortality. But if you’re screening, then those numbers change from 75% advanced stage to the nodules, almost 75% to 80% of what you find will be limited, early stage. So it’s a huge stage shift. And then with early stage lung cancer, although I would say the standard of care is surgery, some people, depending upon the comorbidities of the patient, will give radiation, but most of the time it’s surgery.”

Moore: One of the things you’ve mentioned here is such a high rate of rurality of people who live in Arkansas. And one train of thought might be, we just need to find better ways to get people to the population areas. The argument that seems to be made here is, let’s bring the health care to the people where they are. Why do you think that’s a better argument here?

“Yeah, I think it’s a good point. I think to be perfectly frank, we started this conversation by focusing on vans. And so I focused on that. We’re actually trying to do both. And the way we’re doing the former is that UAMS has regional sites: Jonesboro, Helena, El Dorado, Texarkana. We are working almost as hard at putting low-dose CT scanners in those regional sites. So we’ll have the screening capabilities. And if you live close to that, you could go there. And then that would relegate the vans to the areas in between. So we would effectively synergize those two operations and cover the entire state.”

Two vans are currently on the road, with a third one coming soon. The Cancer Institute says the fleet will eventually include six vans in total, making it the largest fleet of cancer screening vehicles in the United States.

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