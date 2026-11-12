UofA cast members preview Ken Ludwig’s ‘Lend Me a Soprano’

Get ready for door slams, confused identities and a big farce. “ Lend Me a Soprano ” opens Friday night in the University Theatre in the Fine Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus. Yesterday, three cast members, Seth Taylor, Palmer Ayers and Tucker Dowler, came to our studio.

If the title reminds you of the farce “Lend Me a Tenor,” that’s understandable. Both are written by Ken Ludwig. Tucker Dowler says the prolific playwright was inspired to tweak his late 1980s comedy just a bit.

A: He writes at the beginning of “Lend Me a Soprano” that he wanted to offer... “Lend Me a Tenor,” the big roles in that show were played by men. And so he wanted to offer a different version of the script that was written for women to play those roles, because, of course, you could just do the play with different people playing it, but it wouldn’t be the same. It would be written for men. These are written for our main characters, our Elena, and our soprano instead of our tenor.

Kellams: So I’ve seen “Lend Me a Tenor” and I would describe it as a very fun show for the audience. So I’m assuming it’s going to be the same for the audience with “Lend Me a Soprano.”

A: Oh, absolutely. It’s a very fun show. And it’s go, go, go. We are moving the whole time very fast. Our director always says that by the end of it we should be very gassed, very tired.

A: Yeah, we are.

A: Yes, definitely. Definitely a fun show.

Kellams: Is it a fun show for the actors?

A: Oh, it’s amazing. The process has probably been one of the most fun processes I’ve ever been part of in the university, and my tenure of an actor in general. It’s been such a good process. We’re all good friends. David, our director, is great and it’s just so fun to work on these very silly characters and this very silly world. It’s just a great time.

Kellams: All right. Without giving away too much for those who have never seen either of these Ken Ludwig productions that we’re talking about, give us a brief synopsis, but no spoilers.

A: So basically this show, “Lend Me a Soprano,” takes place in an opera house in... What’s this city?

A: Cleveland, Ohio.

A: In Cleveland, Ohio. And they are putting on “Carmen.” And so their big soprano, Elena Firenzi, is coming in, but at first she’s late to the first rehearsal. And so there’s this whole worry of, “Oh, if she’s not here, then what? What are we going to do?”

And as the show goes on, it turns out they might have to actually replace her. And the question becomes, who are they going to replace her with? And we have this assistant to the opera manager who just so happens to be able to sing the part and knows it by heart.

And so throughout the show, we see how there’s kind of this mistaken identity swapping, people getting confused for each other because they look so similar. I feel like I’m missing so many details, but I’m trying not to give spoilers.

Kellams: Right. This is a show that requires timing.

A: Yes.

A: Oh, definitely.

A: Yeah. We call it a door slam comedy.

Kellams: Yes. So walk me through how you get proficient and ready for opening night, because you got to be on.

A: Yeah. One of the big things regarding timing is doors. We say door slamming comedy. It’s a lot of one door closes, the other one instantly opens. We call it dooreography, is our fun little word.

A: Yes.

A: But it’s just very much so practice or, as David likes to say, reps.

A: Yes, we do it a lot and a lot. And you just do it again and again and again. And half the show, I’m up against the door with my ear, leaning against it so I can hear when one door shuts, the moment I hear it slam, boom. Mine’s opening. You have to be really on top of all of it for those things.

A: Yeah. It’s really just knowing precisely what moment, listening for this specific sound, to open this door, to say, to do this thing and not hesitating, and by opening night, you have to just have done it a lot.

Kellams: So is it muscle memory?

A: Yes. It gets to a point where it is, because if you’re thinking about it too much... The thinking is for dress rehearsal. And then once opening night happens, it should be muscle memory.

Kellams: So you’re the bellhop?

A: Yes.

Kellams: And an understudy.

A: I am, yeah.

Kellams: Which, and maybe this is true for all of your cast mates as well, but you probably have the entire show then memorized.

A: I mean, I try to be very on top of monitoring when things are happening, when to enter, because I’m also having to look out for another role. That put me in the rehearsal space on stage and sort of in the audience watching Millie play Elena to get her blocking.

But yes, I definitely have a big chunk of the show. I like to, I don’t know, play a little game to kind of quote the lines as they go backstage.

Kellams: It’s kind of ironic that you’re an understudy in a show about someone who might not be showing up.

A: Yes. Yeah.

Kellams: What do you love about this? Because when you guys are talking about this show, it scares me to death. I would never. What do you love about being on stage, working countless weeks and hours to get this right?

A: I mean, there’s just nothing else like it. There’s nothing else I could see myself doing. It’s just the most amazing experience ever for me. And when I’m in the theater, you’re working countless weeks, every night we’re in the theater for four or five plus hours. And there’s just nowhere else I’d rather be, to be honest.

A: I feel like it’s kind of like putting a puzzle together. You’re given the outline with the text, and the rest of it is up to you and your castmates and the director, and you get to make all these choices, because every production, every show is going to be different than the one before, because you’re getting new creative minds.

And I like that you get to sort of try out these different options and eventually get to one that just clicks. You get a laugh in the audience and it’s just a nice rush of dopamine. It’s a good feeling.

A: And by opening night, you have a show that is different than any other version of the show. Another school, another professional theater could do “Lend Me a Soprano,” but it would not be like our production of “Lend Me a Soprano.” And so going on opening night and knowing exactly how we’ve done it and doing it with that precision that we’ve practiced is just so satisfying.

Kellams: All right. I want to go back to something you just mentioned, Palmer. People will laugh. This is a comedy show and you have door choreography, so you’ve got to be precise. But if people are laughing, you don’t want the laughter to drown a line. How do you get ready for that?

A: For moving to the next line?

Kellams: Well, when you’re in rehearsal, if there’s no audience, you deliver it. But Friday night, you might get an extended laugh. How do you know to gauge that?

A: It’s hard. That’s one of the hardest things about doing a comedy, in rehearsal versus opening night, is you kind of just have to trust yourself that you’re going to hear the laugh and you’re able to give it a beat. Luckily, we have a final dress rehearsal where we’re bringing in friends and family to come watch it. So we’re getting a little test run first.

But no matter what, I mean, every night is different. So even opening night doesn’t prepare you for Wednesday night when people aren’t laughing at the same lines, but they’re cackling at this other line.

So it’s really, I think, being able to, in the moment, not fully improv, but give a beat, listen, feed off of the audience a little bit and know when to be like, “OK,” and let them breathe so that they don’t miss that next line. That might be really important.

Tucker Dowler, Palmer Ayers and Seth Taylor are cast members of the University of Arkansas production of “ Lend Me a Soprano ” by Ken Ludwig, opening tomorrow night in the University Theatre on the UofA campus. They came to the Carver Center for Public Radio yesterday afternoon.

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