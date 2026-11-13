Choctaw Nation breaks ground on casino expansion — Building permits increase

Kellams: And we’re starting our program in Fort Smith with Michael Tilley from Talk Business & Politics. We’re meeting in person just outside the Windgate Art and Design Building on the UAFS campus. Michael, we don’t often get to have these conversations face to face, but able to be with you in Fort Smith. Good to see you.

Tilley: Well, glad you’re down. I hope you were able to get through the passport and customs OK coming into the city. I don’t know if you got your passport stamped and you’re good to go.

Kellams: I got it at the tunnel and they let me on through. And we are just outside the Windgate Art and Design Building on the UAFS campus. Beautiful building.

Tilley: Yes.

Kellams: And so if people hear noise in the background, it’s authentic.

Tilley: And Kyle has not piped it in.

Kellams: That is right. Let’s start our conversation this week with building permit numbers. What are they tell us?

Tilley: Well, they tell us they were better in October. They were up about 16% compared to last October, which is a good healthy number. But for the year, for the first 10 months of the year, they’re still down about 6%. And which is not a surprise. That’s why they’ve been trending.

The Fort Smith building permits through the year are down about just under 8%. Or, excuse me. Yeah, they’re down about 8% in Greenwood. Excuse me. I’ll get it right here in a second. In Van Buren, the numbers are up almost 55%. And in Greenwood, the numbers are up a little over 40%.

So, now, unfortunately, Fort Smith makes up for a majority of those permit numbers, but they, again, they’re trending down slightly. And the numbers were down, or excuse me, the numbers were up 4.2% in 2025 compared to 2024.

And again, I’ll note that we’ve talked about this before. This is unusual time in the region. I’ve been covering this for 30-something years. And there are three large efforts underway in this region that don’t require permits.

You’ve got the I-49 bridge construction, which is $200-and-something million. You have this federally mandated work to fix the city of Fort Smith’s sewer system, the consent decree, which is $45, $50, $55 million a year. And then you have this ongoing work. It’s tens of millions of work to build this foreign pilot training center in Fort Smith.

So those things don’t get permitted. But still, it’s construction activity in the area. So I’d be remiss. There we go. There’s a little noise. I would be remiss if I didn’t say that’s a factor in what’s going on. So it’s not that construction has slowed down. It’s just that this is unusual and that the building permit numbers don’t 100% reflect what’s going on.

Kellams: And will there ever be any way to gauge how much money is going into the Fort Smith economy from those three projects?

Tilley: You would have to conduct a pretty extensive, and it would be expensive, economic impact. You could get Walton College or university here. They have a growing, they’re growing their resources in terms of what they’re able to do in that. So it may be worthwhile. I can tell you that Talk Business & Politics isn’t going to write the check for that economic impact study.

Kellams: More infrastructure. It seems this happens every year. But there was discussion about the value and what to do with, about the Fort Smith Convention Center.

Tilley: Yeah. So, yeah, it always comes up. It’s kind of like Groundhog Day at the city board meeting. It’s going to come up once a year. And every year we talk about the deficit at the convention center. This year it’s around 700. It’s just under $800,000, which is about $145,000 less than it was last year.

And Shannon Davis, the general manager, and I should mention that six or seven years ago, the city hired an Oak View Group to manage the convention center. And so they’ve brought in some professional management the last few years. So you’re seeing better results.

One of the first things they did was they invested. They put their own capital, invested $500,000 into a full-service commercial kitchen, like a catering kitchen to handle what they do at the convention center. And Shannon Davis is once again, she’s asked the board for the right to provide off-site catering.

Now, obviously, the board members are concerned about competing with local caterers. Shannon asserts that they can set it up to where they have a system that there’s no overlap, that they only provide it for these large catering events that local folks can’t do.

She maintains that a majority of those catering events. She says that the OVG has lost about $300,000 in revenue this year, which would put a big dent in that deficit because they can’t provide off-site catering. She maintains majority of that is handled by caterers who are not from the Fort Smith area, so.

But the board continues to balk at that. It’s kind of a, they tell Shannon, “Hey, go make more money, reduce the deficit.” And then Shannon comes back and says, “Well, I’ve got this great idea to reduce the deficit.” And they’re like, “Yeah, well, not like that.” So there’s got to be a joke a little bit, but I get where the board’s coming through from.

There’s a balance between using a municipal enterprise to compete in the private sector. But there’s also the need for that convention center to reduce that deficit. But I would say that convention centers don’t make money. There’s this belief by some that it should make money. Convention centers don’t make money. It’s just like city parks don’t make money, but they’re an amenity. They bring in people. They’re a socioeconomic asset.

And so the question, though, I think that Fort Smith political leaders have to answer is how much are they willing to spend to keep that, to fund that and for that to be an economic draw. And it is an economic draw. They book thousands and thousands of hotel rooms a year because of events there. They keep the bars and restaurants full. Although one of their upcoming events is National Pentecostal Women’s Group. So I don’t think the bars will be full for that one, but the hotel beds will be.

Kellams: There you go. Well, you and I are not too far from a roulette table or a craps table. And one of the casinos very near Fort Smith is getting bigger.

Tilley: Yes. I would say this is a big deal for the region, but that the fact that it’s $140 million expansion pretty much says it’s a big deal. But Choctaw, which has a facility in Pocola. This thing started in 1994 as a bingo hall, and it expanded in 2013 with at a $60 million expansion, added 118-room hotel.

And I got to tell you, the first time I went out there, I was expecting something that was just a little bit bigger than a bingo hall. That is a full-scale resort out there and it’s going to get even bigger. They’re going to add another 130-room hotel, seven-story. They’re going to renovate all of the existing hotel space. They’re going to add new restaurants.

One of the restaurants is going to be Emeril’s, this Emeril Lagasse, which right now is, I think it’s only in Vegas, New Orleans and I think one other city. So that’s going to be interesting. They’ll have this resort-style pool with the swim-up cabana, which I think the next time you come down to do one of these, let’s wait until that is finished and we’ll swim up and have a few margaritas. The interview may be a different one than we usually do.

But I joke, but this will have an economic impact. They estimate have an annual payroll of $4.8 million when it’s finished, $179 million economic impact during the construction. And they employ about 850. Now they estimate they’ll add about 150 jobs. So, and the rough estimate is that about half of those jobs, those are people who work in or live in Fort Smith in Sebastian County. So it’s an economic engine for the area.

Kellams: So you went to, what was the groundbreaking last week?

Tilley: Yes, sir. Yeah. I should have said that they had a formal groundbreaking. Construction has started somewhat, but it’s, they had the formal groundbreaking. There was well over 200 people there. I was expecting a few members of the press and some officials, but there were elected officials from Arkansas, Oklahoma. They were handing out goodies and blankets. And so I didn’t get any goodies or blankets, I should say, but it was quite an event.

And it will be a large facility. One of the things that Fort Smith did, they worked with Choctaw Nation to create this trust, because part of the footprint of this facility is going to be in Fort Smith. So they had to create a trust. And I’m not about to try to explain that in a way that makes sense. But they just had, they had to work with the city. And it was a long process. But they did that to be able to get this facility built.

Kellams: And I guess this is an indication that in the casino business, the house does well.

Tilley: Yeah, I don’t, they’re not building $140 million because Grandma and Grandpa are winning it all on slots.

Kellams: Finally, a fixture in Fort Smith passed this week.

Tilley: Yeah. Randy Reed. He was in Fort Smith, first moved here in 1997 as head of the Fort Smith Police Department. Before that, he was the head of the Arkansas Highway Police. He has a long history in law enforcement. He was the Little Rock Police Department for many years. Moved up there.

He was in Fort Smith for 10 years. And he is credited with modernizing the Fort Smith Police Department. He was the first one to bring in these national accreditation standards.

And Chief Baker, who’s the Chief Baker, is the Danny Baker, I should say. We’ve got too many Bakers in Fort Smith. I talked to him this week. He, and he also said that Randy Reed was, in fact, Randy Reed hired him when he first started in the department.

And one of the things that Reed was kind of ahead of time. He left the city police chief job to be the city administrator in Fort Smith. And that was short-lived. That was a couple of years, essentially. Mr. Reed kind of wanted to fire the police chief that had followed him, Kevin Lindsey. There was a lot of problems with Mr. Lindsey. The board would not let Reed fire him. So Randy Reed resigned, stepped down, retired, essentially.

And sure enough, eight years later, when Chief Kevin Lindsey did retire, it was, we learned a lot about how the police department was not in a good place. And so it’s taken several chiefs. But Chief Baker is kind of got it back to where Chief Reed had it.

So, fair warning to your listeners, I’m saying good things here about public servants, both Chief Reed and now Chief Baker. It was painful to get where Chief Reed knew it could go, but we’re kind of there. We lost about eight years in that process, but we’re there. But anyway, we lost Randy Reed recently. He was 74, and he had a big impact. He was only here less than 15 years. But he had a big impact on the city in those years.

Kellams: You can read more about that, everything we’ve talked about, everything from around the state at talkbusiness.net . Michael, great to see you in person.

Tilley: Glad you made it down. Made it down the hill. I hope you get back up to the land of milk and honey safe and sound.

Kellams: Thank you.

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