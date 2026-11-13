Comedian Ashley Austin Morris returns to Springdale’s Jones Center

Also next week, comedian and actor Ashley Austin Morris will be back at the Jones Center in Springdale. The Texas-born comedian now lives in New York City. Her stand-up special on YouTube, “Slightly Off,” covers a lot of ground, personal and topical. During a conversation this week with her, she was in her home in New York. We covered plenty of ground, too, including her ability to infuse an audience with energy from the earliest moments she’s on stage. I asked her how she does that.

Morris: I pray. That’s the honest answer that I have no other answer. So if that’s a, yeah, that’s what I do. I mean, there’s some behind the scenes that goes on. Like I pray and then I write, I pray and then I call my mom, but I think that when you get up there and it’s, that’s where I don’t know that, I don’t know that the audience really knows how important they are. Like it’s really a relationship between us that night that will never happen again.

And so I was so excited to get to go back to the Jones Center because I had a phenomenal time there last time. The audience came so willing to play ball and it really is like half their energy.

Kellams: So when you say an audience is ready to play ball, does that mean, what does that mean?

Morris: Like willing to. Have you ever met someone? And it’s like, why are you holding out on laughing? Like, this could be a really good time, but I don’t know if they need it to be like Sylvia Plath joke. I don’t know what. You know what I mean?

Kellams: Yeah.

Morris: Where you’re like, we could just be silly. And I think that there is, if you’re going maybe to the opera, you’re in a certain mood versus if you’re going to just see a comic. So I think that when people show up and they want to laugh, we can feel it on stage, and then we can create something that didn’t exist before between the both of us.

Kellams: Yeah, I like that. It’s a relationship.

Morris: Yes.

Kellams: Kind of like a date.

Morris: Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. And sometimes there is no chemistry.

Kellams: Well, it’s interesting that you say it’s kind of like a date because it’s kind of like this first date because we learn a lot about you through when you’re up there, where you were born, what you did growing up, who you married. So there is that sort of, you’re letting us know who you are.

Morris: Oh, thank you. Yeah. Thanks. And I feel like the audience kind of lets me know who they are as well. But yeah, like I said, the more vulnerable, because it’s a vulnerable thing to laugh. You kind of have to have your guard down, and especially in the political time that we’re living in, people are really defensive.

And I know for me going into certain parts of the country as a New Yorker in an interracial marriage, people automatically assume certain things. And I automatically assume certain things about certain, like, I was so surprised at the audience at the Jones Center because a lot of times when an audience doesn’t necessarily have like a huge amount of diversity in it, they’re afraid to laugh at jokes because they would think that like, their intention is good. Like they would think, “Oh, is it racist for me to laugh at her husband?”

And it’s because they just don’t have an experience with a particular culture. And so the meaning is good. But no, of course it’s not. We want my money, so laugh at him. And I’m always the butt of the joke. I never make him the butt of the joke. But so yeah, I think they let me know a lot about them as well. And I was truly in love with the people of Arkansas I met last time.

Kellams: Well, it’s true. You’re not afraid to take on some serious topics, be it racism or the differences in gender or whatever. But you do it in a way that makes the audience feel comfortable. I’m thinking about a bit that you have when your husband is Asian and he was the first Asian man you ever dated. And you do this very sort of gentle way of letting us know that you didn’t, how can I put this? You wanted to know his ancestry, but you didn’t know how to ask.

Morris: Right. Exactly, exactly. Thank you. That’s so kind of you. You’re so kind in the way you asked this. Yeah, I really didn’t. And it was so funny because he is like, it’s almost like he doesn’t know he’s Asian. Like he just says the funniest stuff and you’re like, “That’s offensive.” And he’s like, “To who?” I’m like, “You, to you.”

Kellams: Your special that’s on YouTube, it recorded in New York where you do a lot of your work. You are a New Yorker and there’s material that’s related to growing up in the South, and it feels like you kind of think, “OK, I need to explain some Southern things to this crowd that’s in New York,” probably, presumably predominantly New York. I’m guessing there’s some of those explanations, if you’re in Arkansas or Texas or Louisiana, you don’t have to do as much. Is that true?

Morris: That’s true. That’s what I really, really, there is a certain, and you, I think you notice it when people get older. Like when I first moved to New York, I wanted to be a New Yorker. I wanted people to think I knew my way around and blah, blah, blah. And then as you get older, you’re like, “Man, it’s so fun when I run into another Southerner and we can talk about just certain cultural things that people up here would never get.”

Even just like drop biscuits or like something, funny things that happen at family reunions in the South or the names, the nicknames that we have for people. And like, if a Southern woman says, “It takes all kinds,” you’ve been insulted. Like, it’s, and it’s just so, so the older I get, the more fun I have when I get to be around where I grew up.

Kellams: You’re also quite the established actor. And I wonder, what is the difference for you when you’re on, when you’re doing stand-up? You get that instant gratification. They’re laughing. They’re with you. When you’re acting, you might take a third take or a fourth take. It’s out of sequence. Is it a different mindset, those two art forms?

Morris: It really is a different mindset, and it’s fun in an incredibly different way. And it’s so fun. I was thinking about this last night because when you’re on set, you get to completely give the control away, right? Because there’s a director. So you just get to go like, “You’ll tell me if this is the right move. Like, you’ll tell me.” There’s a writer too, like, and you need to honor their words and honor their intention and you’ll get notes. But when you’re a stand-up, you’re kind of in charge of all of that.

So there’s a certain amount of fun in not having to be like the whole production. And then at the end of the day, I’m normally like, I’d like to go back to where I can be the whole thing. But I just love them both. I’m so grateful to God anytime I get to do both.

Kellams: Has your stand-up been the entire duration, have you been in sort of the YouTube, social media era?

Morris: Definitely started before we did that, before we put stuff online. It was just coming about. And to be honest, I’m, there’s a huge learning curve and I’m still trying to build my following and get stuff out there. And it’s every time I get discouraged about it, I think, “OK, well, there were radio actors that had to figure out TV and there were silent film actors that had to kind of make that leap.” And so I know it’s possible, but it’s definitely daunting.

Kellams: Yeah. And I wonder, in the old days, you could have a show in Springdale and then Tulsa and then, I don’t know, Albuquerque. And you could do material that no one’s heard. Now, is there pressure? Like you’ve got this wonderful YouTube special, you’ve got these clips online, but do you feel pressure that I’ve got to have new stuff for the live audience that maybe they haven’t seen?

Morris: I do, but I like that because I get sick of telling the same jokes. And then also, I think that’s fun, and I think comics, we can be a little lazy. Like, I’m sure you can’t just do the same interview questions for every person. So why should I get away with not? The difference is, is that it sometimes takes a really long time to form a joke, to mold a joke, because you have to be on stage with people to figure out if it works.

And so the editing process kind of requires a lot of shows. But I like that I have to come up with new stuff all the time. And that’s why I keep having children. So I can get. No, I’m kidding. Can you imagine? What a terrible way to get material.

Kellams: All right. So I’ve got to end with, because you have such amazing delivery. You have a joke about the being on the East Side and getting stabbed. And then there’s this pause. And then there’s the punchline. Obviously, when you’re a successful stand-up comic, you craft it over time, but have you always felt like you’ve had a natural sort of, I don’t know, timing or intuition to what pause might make something a little bit funnier?

Morris: That’s such a good question, I don’t know. I think I grew up with really funny relatives. That’s, again, like a very Southern family. There were 14 of them. My grandma had 14 siblings, was 13 siblings. And I think they were so funny. And my mom, my parents did me the best gift. I wasn’t allowed to watch regular TV or anything, but we watched old black-and-white movies and we watched, I could watch “I Love Lucy.” I watched “I Love Lucy” every day of my life.

And so I must have been absorbing some things, and I come from a funny family. And like I said, it really is most, it is God. It’s not just mostly God, it’s all God because I don’t know what I’m doing. I mean, really, when I auditioned for college, I thought I was doing like dramatic monologues, but they were laughing and I didn’t know why. Really. And like, I played Juliet in college in “Romeo and Juliet” and I got a lot of laughs and I didn’t know why. Like, I don’t know. So I don’t know that I’m aware at all.

Kellams: Ashley Austin Morris, thank you so much for your time.

Morris: Thank you so much. You are so wonderful, Kyle. I just loved getting to talk to you.

Ashley Austin Morris will perform her stand-up at the Jones Center in Springdale one week from tonight, Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. She talked with me from her home in New York City earlier this week.

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