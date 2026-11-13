Culture vulture: ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving, ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Slow Horses’

Kellams: This is Ozarks at Large. Happy to bring back our culture vulture, April Wallace, who’s an instructor at the University of Arkansas, keeps us up to date on what’s worth reading and worth watching. Welcome back.

Wallace: Well, thank you.

Kellams: We, our schedules did not align last week.

Wallace: No. Too busy.

Kellams: I do have to offer an apology. I have yet to read the Neil Gaiman book you loaned me two weeks ago, but I’ll get there. In fact, if it wasn’t related to the election last week, I don’t know if I consumed it. It was a busy week.

Wallace: It was a busy week. And I think that’s totally appropriate. Yeah. And on my end, I’m sorry, I don’t have a book this week because I have only been reading college essays.

Kellams: And it’s not going to get that less busy in the next couple of weeks. We’re about to go into Thanksgiving and that can be a lot.

Wallace: That’s true. So for the next few weeks, I will start out with a Thanksgiving episode. How about that?

Kellams: OK.

Wallace: So my friends are gonna roll their eyes. But yes, I will start with “Friends” season 1 Thanksgiving episode.

Kellams: This is the show that was very famous for always having a Thanksgiving episode.

Wallace: Yes. So there are lots of good ones. And the first one, it’s super fun because they all are basically spending Thanksgiving without their families for the first time. And so they’re all kind of going through their like, “Oh, I wish I were back there, but I don’t have any money whatsoever to get back home.”

Chandler famously hates Thanksgiving and it’s fair. His parents, who divorced when he was a kid, told him about their plans while he was mid-bite of pumpkin pie or something. And it led to some projectile vomiting, and he never recovered from the trauma of Thanksgiving. So he spends most of the episode grumbling about that.

It all culminates in a nice little fight in the hallway, which is just perfect Thanksgiving. It winds up being just a lovely day. I mean, there’s a certain amount of Thanksgiving that you anticipate not going well. And they find those dynamics as a friend family and by the end, Chandler has the best Thanksgiving he’s had yet.

Kellams: I look forward to what other ones you’re going to say. I have a favorite, but I’m not gonna try to influence you.

Wallace: Well, let’s cover that the last week of November. I’d love to hear it.

Kellams: All right. What else you got?

Wallace: I’ve been spending a lot of time in the U.K. via the TV. So recently, my husband and I stopped, finished watching the most recent season of “Ted Lasso.” “Ted Lasso” is just like, it’s like a big hug. I assume most people have probably watched some of this.

Kellams: Or at least know of it. Jason Sudeikis is an American football coach who gets hired to take over a soccer team in the U.K., and I guess in this season he’s coaching a women’s soccer squad.

Wallace: It’s very warm and fuzzy. It’s like a lot of coaching people through their hard moments. But yes, in the latest season, it takes a wild turn. We start out in America where Ted has been stateside trying to be there for his kid and trying to make the most of things. And he gets approached by his old buds to coach the women’s team at Richmond.

And at first he’s just not really sure about doing that because it would mean time away from his son while he’s a preteen. As critical years of growing up, he needs to be there at his games. His family, even though they are now divorced, they make sacrifice for him and they decide to move with him to the U.K.

And while I really didn’t agree to them extending this show, there is a good purpose. It’s been very fun to see the first episode be in Kansas City, for instance. They had very much local flavor there, but also then to see a whole season about like, what is female leadership in corporate? Like, just practically, what do they really have to do to like be taken seriously or to get their team to be taken seriously, and say you follow a bunch of female athletes, how does that differ from following a bunch of male athletes?

But I think we needed this season of “Ted Lasso” because it’s so good at showing healthy relationships of all kinds, especially very friendship heavy. One of the best things about the show, in my opinion, is that the Diamond Dogs, the male group that gets together and they talk about their feelings and they make it OK, quote, OK for each other by saying that this is a club. No one’s allowed in. So you can tell me your deepest, darkest secrets. And I think it’s a very nice like culture to show that, like, we should have people we rely on.

Kellams: So “Ted Lasso,” four seasons, that’s available on Apple. You have another.

Wallace: I do. I am very much a big fan of “Slow Horses,” also on Apple.

Kellams: It’s a spy show, but unlike any other spy show you’ve ever seen. It will make you laugh out loud, but it’s gritty.

Wallace: It is.

Kellams: This is not a comedy, per se. There’s a high body count in some seasons.

Wallace: Yes. It’s, yeah, it’s a delicate balance. It takes a good show to be able to do both very well. It is technically black comedy, but it is absolutely a spy thriller.

So in “Slow Horses,” it’s basically all the castoffs of MI5, the, which, very, it’s like James Bond, but like, what if you didn’t like bureaucracy? Maybe you did a thing or two along the way that made you an outcast. We wind up with this office of former spies who, yeah.

Kellams: Misfits. Maybe they tried too hard. Maybe they didn’t try enough. Or maybe they did something deeply wrong. But they all have imperfections.

We are attached with River as the main character, partly because he has more ties to the organization. His grandfather was an agent before him, and there’s this expectation that he will be a talented spy if only he can get his act together a little more or do a little more with the top brass.

Kellams: He’s very smart, he’s very capable. He sometimes acts before he thinks. A lot of times. And that is his challenge. And it’s all headed by Jackson Lamb, who is just a mess. But we love him.

Kellams: Oh, yes.

Wallace: Would not want to be in an office with him. But as a character to watch.

Kellams: I think it’s safe to say Jackson Lamb is my wife’s favorite television character of all time.

Wallace: Really?

Kellams: Yes. She cannot get enough of watching Jackson Lamb.

Wallace: Well, he does remind me of certain newspaper editors.

Kellams: I hadn’t thought about that.

Wallace: Yes. And of course, he’s played by Gary Oldman. And so he’s got the stringy hair and the belly. And he obviously doesn’t go home to shower very much. And he’s definitely got some bourbon in his drawer. And he does not give a flip what you think. And he is incredibly smart. That’s what makes him so effective. He could not get away with all that he gets away with.

But it’s so interesting to watch him keep the head of MI5 in line. By this latest season, we now have a female head of MI5, and he knows her better than almost anybody.

Kellams: They actually came up together through MI5. But they have a mutual respect of each other and they do help each other at crisis times.

Wallace: I saw kind of a change of tone of that relationship in this latest season. I’m really not sure how to talk about it without giving someone.

Kellams: Yeah.

Wallace: But suffice it to say, like, I saw a lot more depth to her character this time around, and it was interesting to see them battle it out a little bit. Him basically trying to keep her true to her values of what he’s known about her. Not for her own sake, necessarily, more for the greater good.

Kellams: These seasons are all based on Mick Herron’s line of novels.

Wallace: Yes.

Kellams: Watching. I don’t know if you’ve read any of them. The most recent one, I think I got it for Christmas last year, is called “The Secret Hours,” and it’s a prequel. And you understand a lot of what’s happening now because of relationships between the characters we’re familiar with that are explained in this novel.

I would suggest if you like “Slow Horses,” don’t read “The Secret Hours” until the television series has wrapped up because there is a lot. There’s some spoilers, and he wrote “Secret Hours” just assuming everyone had, it’s for the people who had read all the books.

Wallace: I only recently realized that it was a book series. I was in Chicago specifically to get a different book and saw them along the way. I’ll definitely do that because I would love to know more backstory.

Kellams: Yeah. Well, “The Secret Hours,” again, it’s the most recent novel, I believe, but it’s in, chronologically, it’s the first, and it is quite interesting. All right. “Ted Lasso” season 4 does get a thumbs up.

Wallace: It does.

Kellams: “Slow Horses,” across the board, thumbs up.

Wallace: Oh, yeah.

Kellams: All right, well, we’ll try to read something besides essays. I’ll try to read the book you loaned me, and we’ll have a report next week. How’s that?

Wallace: Sounds great.

Kellams: April Wallace is our culture vulture. She’s an instructor at the University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media.

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