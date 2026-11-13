NWA Council weighs progress against looming infrastructure costs

Yesterday, the Northwest Arkansas Council held their annual meeting at The Record in downtown Bentonville. Nelson Peacock is the president and CEO of the council. He presents highlights but doesn’t shy away from infrastructure challenges ahead. He says one space they saw significant progress is with their program called Onward FX.

“It is a program intended to address the most significant need that we face as we attempt to grow the economy through new company formation here in Northwest Arkansas. And that problem is lack of access to early stage capital. We simply don’t have enough investors in Northwest Arkansas, in the state of Arkansas or in the Heartland, really. And so that’s true of basically every community other than Silicon Valley or maybe Austin, Texas.

“And we’re trying to solve for that problem by establishing a nationwide network of investors. We bring them here to the region routinely. We introduce them to great companies, and we show them what a great quality of life we have in Northwest Arkansas and hopefully get them coming back.”

Peacock says since 2020, more than 200 venture capital firms have taken part in more than 1,500 facilitated meetings with startups across the state, and one in every four companies in the program receives an investment check. He also highlights some transformations that have happened in the health care industry, including the groundbreaking of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine Whole Health campus in Bentonville.

Peacock spent a significant amount of time, though, talking about the challenges ahead for the region. Some of them were addressed during the recent state of the region report, including the high cost of housing and the low median wages. Peacock says the council is going to have to work hard to keep pace with the region’s infrastructure needs.

“When the council was in its formative years, Northwest Arkansas needed connections that businesses in other places took for granted: an interstate, a regional airport, more highway connectivity and dependable water infrastructure. Those projects changed what’s possible, changed what is possible in Northwest Arkansas, and it also established a way of working together that still matters today.

“One where we work together, business, government, nonprofits and others bringing their expertise to the table, working on, and the council working in the middle to make sure that we are all focused on these high priority projects. And that connectedness that was formed is even more important today because we are more connected as a region today.”

That connectedness framework also includes a regional focus on practical solutions around housing. The council calls it Growing Home NWA.

“More than 80 recommendations were put forward in that report, and we’re bringing partners across the region together to focus on turning those recommendations into action. In June, we had a bunch of stakeholders together, governments, employers, utilities, community partners, and we formed many different working groups in housing choice, infrastructure planning, financing tools, water fund development, new city centers and others to start moving the ball forward on those recommendations.

“Each group identified opportunities, challenges and practical next steps. Then we selected volunteer leaders to carry the discussion forward. The council will continue to bring these partners together. We’ll share progress as this is implemented and as we move ahead.”

Wastewater capacity is another area of concern. Peacock says the draft study identifies more than $2 billion in investment through 2050.

“Its proposed implementation phase calls for the detailed financial analysis of recommended improvements, options to improve cost effectiveness and funding strategies in a phased implementation. The study will also help us evaluate where closer coordination could improve service and reduce long-term costs. We need to examine whether placing multiple plants under a regional or shared governance system could help us coordinate investments, share operating responsibilities and reduce costs over time.

“The decisions will require a clear understanding of how participating communities would be represented, how costs would be allocated, how existing assets and debt would be treated and who would be accountable for service. This will all be incredibly challenging, but we need to plan for what we are becoming rather than what we’ve been and what we are right now. This is something that we think that is essential for us to do as we grow to a million people across the region.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge presented is an anticipated $3 billion transportation funding gap through 2050. Peacock says these are still just estimates, but it’s likely that the region is going to have to solve these problems on its own, and innovative ideas may be needed.

“That includes working to expand our tax base, exploring regional funding tools and public-private partnerships, and for highway projects, we may even have to consider toll roads or managed lanes. Did I say that out loud?”

Peacock says the decisions that his predecessors made gave Northwest Arkansas the room to grow. Now, he and his colleagues have the same responsibility to the people that will follow.

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