UAFS marks International Education Week, encourages study abroad

Next week is International Education Week on college campuses across the country. The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will observe with a week’s worth of events, including its signature Culture Fest open to the public Monday night from 6 until 8. Noah Schmidt, international student programs and services administrator at UAFS, says his goal is to make International Education Week a busy week on campus.

Schmidt: So Nov. 16 through 20, we have a number of great activities scheduled on our campus. International Education Week is an opportunity for us and campuses around the U.S. to celebrate international education and the benefits that it has for our students, primarily how it benefits their interpersonal growth and workforce development.

Here on our campus, we have faculty and staff, international students, student organizations and some community members who are getting involved this year.

Kellams: What are some of the events that are going to take place?

Schmidt: So our kickoff event is on Monday the 16th. It’s Culture Fest. It’s something that we’ve been doing for decades now here on campus in different forms. We have tabling where students, faculty, staff, members of our local community come and share about their countries and cultural groups.

Kellams: Any idea, can you give me any, some of the countries and cultures that will be represented?

Schmidt: Sure. So we have several countries from Central and South America this year. We have Honduras, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, we have Colombia, many, many more from there. We have Japan, South Korea from Asia. Oh, Laos. Let’s see. One that we haven’t had before is Micronesia. So all together we have over 25 countries and cultural groups represented for this year.

Kellams: Culture Fest, 6 to 8 on Monday.

Schmidt: That’s right.

Kellams: And where is it going to be?

Schmidt: It’s going to be in the UAFS Recreation and Wellness Center, our gym here on campus.

Kellams: All right. What else will be taking place during education, International Education Week?

Schmidt: So on Tuesday there’s going to be a film screening, a documentary called “The Forbidden University” that’s being put on by our Baha’i Club, International Faculty Staff Association and UAFS Cultural Network. On Wednesday in the morning, there’s an event at our fireplace in our campus center. Come and get some breakfast with our Latino Student Association.

And then on Friday, there’s a multicultural potluck on campus as well. That’s on, all of these events are free and open to the public. You can find more information about all of them on our calendar of events on our website.

Kellams: When I went to school, I went to a University of Arkansas. It was a, I was a kid from a small town. It seemed like a big campus. I felt a little bit lost, and I was just going two and a half hours west in the state I grew up in. So I can imagine for some students who might be coming from thousands of miles away, it’s heartening to have an international office.

Schmidt: Well, we certainly hope that it is. That’s our goal is to make sure that our students are, get acclimated to their time here in the U.S., have a support structure in place to make sure that they’re feeling welcome and safe while they’re here.

Kellams: Let’s go back to Culture Fest on Monday. They’ll be tabling. Will there be any? What will it sound like? What does a Culture Fest sound like?

Schmidt: It sounds like a lot of friendly people who are very enthusiastic to share about their countries and cultures. Generally, if you need a nice positive interaction with someone and you’d like to learn more about the rest of the world, this is the place to come. And of course, there’s always going to be some games and free food. I think people generally like free food, right? So, and not just free food, but free food from many different parts of the world.

And those are the main things that you can experience at Culture Fest. But honestly, it’s the vibe that’s really the, that’s really the most important thing about it. It’s a good time that, and you’ll just go away from there. Even if you’ve been having a stressful day, you’ll go away feeling like you’ve just had a very, very, a great catharsis, I think.

Kellams: Seems like something that a university is. That’s part of the mission.

Schmidt: It certainly is. I mean, first and foremost, an institution like UAFS is about making sure that our students are ready for their future careers, and intercultural competency is a big part of that. And an event like Culture Fest is a nice, low-stakes way of getting your feet wet and engaging with people of other cultures in a setting that will be positive, uplifting and full of people who you’ll want to hopefully continue interacting with in the future.

Kellams: How did, what was your path to this job?

Schmidt: Oh, winding and interesting. For decades before I took this role, I taught English as a second language, actually up at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. And through that role, I was able to meet with thousands of international students across the more than decade and a half that I was there.

And then when I moved into this role, I got the opportunity to help be instrumental in bringing students here and also sending our domestic students abroad on those opportunities.

Kellams: Whether you be a student or you’re out of your education years, the value of traveling internationally, of going somewhere else.

Schmidt: Sure. Well, I’ll tell you, I had a really interesting experience. Earlier this spring, one of our very, very brave students here at UAFS decided to take the entire spring semester in South Korea. When she returned from that trip, I didn’t recognize her at first. She was a completely different person. More self-confident, more independent, more just, more of an adult.

I think it was a complete change in how she engaged with the people around her in the world. And that’s kind of telling for how these experiences can be generally.

Kellams: Here’s a curveball question. If I gave you enough money to go anywhere in the world tomorrow, all expenses paid for you to explore, where would you go?

Schmidt: OK. If you ask me that question any day of the week, it might be a different answer. But today I kind of want to go to Costa Rica. We’ve been working on putting together for the last year or so a really great faculty-led trip for May to get some students to Costa Rica, and have had so much fun working with our provider down there, getting all this put together. I would really love to go there in person, meet with them and see if we can develop even more connections for the future.

International education is something that I would love all of our students here to engage with at some point in their career. So often it breaks my heart when I meet with students and I ask them, “OK, if you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?” And they tell me, “I don’t think that’s for me.” And oftentimes the reason they don’t think that’s for them is because of the cost factor. That’s what it is.

So we’re working really hard here to try to find ways to make sure that these students can access those opportunities. So I would love any student who has even an inkling of a desire, or maybe a little bit of a seed of a dream to go abroad, that they don’t shut down the idea just because of the cost and come talk to one of us first.

Kellams: Noah, thank you so much.

Schmidt: Oh, thank you.

Noah Schmidt is international student programs and services administrator at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Culture Fest is Monday night from 6 until 8 on the campus. Our conversation took place in the Windgate Art and Design Building on the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith campus.

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