On Friday’s edition of Ozarks at Large, we took you to Bentonville for the Northwest Arkansas Council’s annual meeting. We heard from the council’s president, Nelson Peacock, about the highlights and impending concerns about the region.

The meeting also featured new data, courtesy of Gallup, about education and workforce readiness in the region and the potential disconnect of the talent pipeline. Stephanie Marken is a senior partner at Gallup who presented data provided in partnership with the Walton Family Foundation.

Marken says Gallup surveyed three populations: parents of students ages 12 to 18, those students who were given parental permission to participate, and employers influential in a business’s hiring decisions.

“And the value of the research is really to understand, for those three populations, in which ways do they see the ability to work together? What’s working about the partnerships that do exist, and what gaps could, hopefully, the group that’s in this room today help fill?”

The data from Gallup shows that 96% of Northwest Arkansas-based employers surveyed say they expect high school or college graduates from Arkansas to make up most of their future hiring pool.

Marken says that 37% of the students surveyed know a lot about the four-year college pathway, and about 35% know about working at a paid job after high school.

“Far less information, at 21%, is understood about earning an associate degree. And then you really see things drop off pretty precipitously, with 13% reporting that they know something about having some sort of apprenticeship there, 11% saying starting a business, 11% mentioning the same about a certification program or certificate, and again, about job shadowing. So there’s just less understanding about the totality of those pathways. And of course, they’re all important because we know that what’s right for one student is potentially not right for the other.”

There are pathways to the workforce within school settings that may be familiar to us already. College credit for high school classes. Internships. Job shadowing. Career planning support.

Marken says students are very interested in these critical pathways that go above and beyond just education.

“And having those hands-on, work-related experiences that we know really help unlock for students what a career could look like. I say that as somebody who had an internship at a polling center once upon a time. So sometimes that internship is the way that you conceive of a future pathway.

“When we asked about the opportunities that existed within those same schools for those students, what we heard overwhelmingly was, yes, there was a lot of opportunity to earn college credit, which, again, is great given the overall interest that we heard at the prior slide among young people and the opportunity to have those dual enrollment courses. But what we also heard is a lot of interest in, and kind of less opportunity for, those hands-on practical experiences.

“So you’ll see here, 47% said they felt like they had opportunities to work on projects relevant to the future job they might want. Forty-two percent said learning skills relative to a job they might want. And then you really see things drop off. So 33% saying they have the opportunity to actually job shadow at a company, 30% saying they had the opportunity to learn from somebody who has the type of job that they want. So again, really a gap between perceived interest in those experiences and actual availability within their schools.”

If workforce development is a goal of education, it takes more than just educators in the classroom, Marken says. Those opportunities, like job shadowing and internships, are not something a school alone can create.

“They really need that employer partnership. The good news is employers, for their part, and hopefully this resonates with those of you in this room, really recognize the importance of engaging with K-12 schools. But they see an opportunity to really deepen their involvement.

“So when we ask, on the left-hand side of the screen, how important is it, if at all, for businesses to really engage and work with K-12 schools and districts, we heard overwhelmingly perceived importance, right? Forty-one percent felt it was very important, 49% saying somewhat important. So vast majority agreed in that regard.

“As you move to the right-hand side of the screen, what you see is there’s a real opportunity to deepen engagement. So a lot of employers within the region report that they’re engaging with districts one, two days, maybe monthly, right? Maybe they engaged in a career fair, etc., but they have less frequency and touch points and really an opportunity to deepen those relationships. So the good news is interest is there, but there’s an opportunity to actually deepen that in practice.”

So what does a stronger school and employer partnership look like? Melinda Bunyard is the director of career and technical education for the Bentonville School District. The district’s Ignite Professional Studies program serves around 600 students across 10 career strands, with ambitions to serve eight school districts in the region.

Bunyard says one thing that makes a difference for this program is that partners are in the classroom daily.

“So they’re not just hearing about future workforce opportunities from textbooks or even educators, but we have the partners who are coming in and bringing real-world projects to our students, and they’re able to innovate and solve those and receive mentorship along the way, what will really work and what doesn’t work. And so they’re building those networks, their professional networks. They’re developing their soft skills and how to make effective presentations. And so, so many amazing things are happening right there in that Ignite program.”

Erin Kiefer is the chair and owner of Kiefer Sage, a Rogers-based manufacturing company that designs and builds specialized products like electric shopping carts and equipment for emergency response vehicles. She says the stat that stood out to her the most from the Gallup poll was that 96% of NWA employers expect to hire high school or college grads from Arkansas.

“Yet the programs that the students say they’re interested in, apprenticeships, internships, certification programs, are the places where employers are engaging the least. That’s the places where the opportunities are the least. And it’s that intermediary that has been missing.

“I know that for me personally, as a business owner, we don’t have a dedicated person or staff to actually engage with our local educators. So I started making connections, having conversations, just showing up and being curious and talking to local educators. And what I found was that all of our educators are very eager to work with businesses.

“So we just started asking questions. What would it look like to partner? What would it look like to invite kids into the space? What would it look like if the kids in our space were earning credit towards a credential or a degree, or what have you, while they’re engaged in real-life work?”

Kiefer says businesses can help close that gap between education and employment by reaching out to educators directly and getting students into the workplace.

“A couple of years ago, we needed some mechanical engineering talent, so we reached out to the engineering department at UofA, and we asked for their brightest and best. We said, ‘We need three. We need three interns to come work on a project that we’re working on.’ It’s a new, innovative project for our flagship model. And they sent us three very talented mechanical engineers. And I’m happy to say that they have been with us and are now full-time employees for over a year, and they’re doing very well and advancing in their careers.

“So we’re not only talking to the educators and saying, ‘We need your best. We need your brightest.’ But we’re also thinking about, well, we’re scaling and we’re growing. So how are we going to force-multiply the talent pipeline that is coming out of schools? The schools are producing great career-ready students, but how do we engage with them earlier to make the transition from a full-time student to full-time career even more efficient, and then prepare those students for career advancement earlier?”

The data from the study backs up Kiefer’s earlier point. Employers perceive the importance of engaging and working with school districts. They just might not have the resources to do it on their own. That’s where a regional approach to workforce development could offer solutions.

David Giesige is the founding executive director of the council’s regional workforce intermediary. He says that when you look at education needs and you look at workforce needs, there’s a lot of overlap.

“But they’re not always the exact same. And so if I come to a group of employers and say, which workforce challenge are you most focused on solving, I might get a different answer than I would if I went directly to the education partners, where we start to see some of that kind of friction emerge. And so I think the first thing that an intermediary could do is create that really clear North Star. What specific workforce challenges are we trying to solve? And then how do we align our programming in order to accomplish that effectively?”

Giesige says the most important thing an employer can share is their subject matter expertise.

“Because no one understands your business, your industry, better than you do. And that information is invaluable when we’re shaping our workforce programming moving forward to make sure there’s not that lag time or that friction between training program and the employer that’s eventually receiving that talent.”

The Gallup-Walton Family Foundation research will be available publicly at a later date. You can find a link to the Northwest Arkansas Council’s 2026 annual report here . For Ozarks at Large, I’m Matthew Moore.

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