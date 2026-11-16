Moore: For more than 16 years, Ozarks at Large has been on the airwaves in the way you are hearing it now, an hourlong show six days a week. Let’s put in perspective just how remarkable this feat is. That’s more than 5,000 hours of Ozarks at Large. Thousands of interviews of people in our community, hundreds and hundreds of stories reported about this region.

Over the course of those 16 years, 15 people have worked full time on Ozarks at Large, bringing you the stories and voices of your neighbors. When you think about it with that sort of detail, Ozarks at Large is truly a unicorn. That sort of volume, that small of a staff. I know I’ve had folks ask me over the years, “I don’t know how you guys pull it off.”

Well, today we’re announcing publicly that the format of Ozarks at Large will be changing. Beginning Jan. 11, Ozarks at Large will be moving to a half-hour program Monday through Thursday. So it’ll be 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. For listeners in Little Rock, that’ll be 7:30. We will remain on the airwaves at KUAR.

Our commitment here is no fewer stories. There might be shorter stories, shorter interviews, but we’ll have access to the web. If you want to hear more, you can go to KUAF.com.

It’s shorter shows, but some of the features we know you want, the Pryor Center archives, Andrew DeMillo from Arkansas Advocate, Michael Tilley every week with Talk Business, those will stay. It will allow us to work harder and deeper on certain stories that we haven’t been able to. And I should say that, you know, this is because you mentioned 15 people have worked full time. It was never 15 people at once, right?

Moore: Of course not.

Kellams: And we have the smallest staff we’ve had since we went to a daily one-hour show 16½ years ago. So, just fewer resources. And we’re not the only ones dealing with that in or outside of media. And to give you the best show that we can, we have to make this decision.

Moore: And Kyle and I have talked on more than one occasion. It’s pretty remarkable that we were able to do this for as long as we have, thinking about the rescission of federal funding, thinking about a lot of just external, you know, realities that we’ve had to deal with, that we’ve

We’re doing this because we want to make sure that Ozarks at Large is something you continue to depend on, rely on and need in your life.

Kellams: We will be adding two new shows to the KUAF schedule. Today, Explained will be heard at 2, followed by Ozarks at Large at 2:30. Then Monday through Thursday nights at 7, The Daily, followed by the encore broadcast of Ozarks at Large.

KUAR also making their decisions. I’m not quite sure what they’re going to do yet. So this will start Jan. 11.

And the reason we’re moving the time is to shift the show to half an hour. We needed to find a half-hour companion show. And the two I mentioned don’t become available to radio stations until 2 in the afternoon. Here & Now on KUAF will move up to noon, so it’ll be from noon until 2.

And we’re not on Fridays because Science Friday is on 1 to 3. And we know how much you love Science Friday. So beginning Jan. 11, 2:30, Monday through Thursday, Ozarks at Large.