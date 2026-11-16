I accept this result in verdict of our people with profound gratitude and deep humility. And I want you to know that I will give you every bit of my mind and my heart to be worthy of the task.

Kellams: That’s a familiar voice.

Dixon: It is. We actually heard it last week, too, but that was Gov.-elect Bill Clinton in November of 1982 after a two-year hiatus. So he defeated Frank White in a rematch and was ready to begin another two-year term.

He would win two more times during the 1980s and served the state for 10 more years as governor before running for the presidency in 1992. So this clip from the KATV archives is from Inauguration Day in January of 1983, and a report from the archives from KATV’s Randy Weber.

Bill Clinton has a lot of friends. They fill the House chamber, they fill the staircase leading to the House chamber and stood at every available space around the stairs. Those that couldn’t get in the Capitol waited outside. When he walked to the podium, the new governor told the crowd it was all vaguely familiar. This was truly Bill Clinton’s day, and he seemed to be enjoying every bit of it.

His first stop at the Capitol was a speech before the joint session. It was brief and touched on what the new governor believes the issues will be, like prisons and utility reform. He told the lawmakers this cannot be a do-nothing session, even though there’s not much money to do anything with.

I can honestly say that we have more extremely complicated problems, to which there are no easy answers, than at any time I can remember. We are literally between a rock and a hard place.

Following his speech to the joint session, he went outside and basically repeated himself for the many unable to get into the House chamber. Then Clinton’s first official act as governor was to swear in his former campaign manager as adjutant general, Jimmie “Red” Jones. Clinton has said for a long time being governor is the greatest job in the world. It’s now his again for at least two more years.

Kellams: Oh, by the way, for those who don’t know, this is Randy Dixon with the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. We do this every Monday.

Dixon: Yes. And this is a series on all the governors of Arkansas. And we are now up to, I guess, Bill Clinton 2.0. This is his second, I guess you’d call, tenure in office. He had served a two-year term, was beaten by Frank White, Republican. Big upset. Made a comeback in ‘82. So now we’re starting with his inauguration in ‘83.

Now, in that speech, he didn’t mention education reform. But that was one of the first big issues he tackled in his second term. He formed an education standards committee that was chaired by his wife, Hillary, and the group held public meetings in every one of the 75 counties in the state to draft a comprehensive statewide set of standards for accreditation. Here’s KATV’s Amy Oliver, who was at the initial meeting of this commission.

Committee Chairman Hillary Rodham Clinton introduced her husband, who charged the committee to find solutions to the crisis in public education that Arkansans can’t afford. The governor previously set up four conditions for considering a sales tax increase, and he said today that the committee’s final report would influence one of those conditions.

And I would ask you, therefore, to be ever mindful that as we have to invest more money in education, it is not just people like me that can well afford it who are going to be asked to invest more, but those for whom it will be a real sacrifice.

Dixon: He started off by wanting to raise teacher salaries, and so he convinced the legislature to pass a 1-cent sales tax increase. However, that included requiring all practicing teachers, counselors and administrators to pass a basic skills test.

The teacher testing portion of that bill, that didn’t go over well at all with the teachers unions. Here’s a report from the archives from Kelly Minton, who attended an Arkansas Education Association meeting shortly after the testing initiative was announced, and it was chilly.

The Arkansas Education Association sat silently as the governor spoke. For several minutes, Bill Clinton applauded the merits of the special session. Then he told teachers in a grim tone that differences over one issue shouldn’t cloud progress.

I reject categorically the idea that I have moved to insult any teachers, to carry on a witch hunt, to classify any individual or group as incompetent. That is not true. We have an honest and deep disagreement. If I thought for a minute that what I have proposed would damage education, damage the reputation of teachers, damage the education and opportunities of our children, I would not have done it.

When Clinton finished, only a spattering of applause was heard. With this, the governor made a quick exit out the side door. The AEA sat quietly for about 15 minutes, then one by one lined up to speak.

I came here today thinking that all of this has been a dream and that Gov. Clinton was going to back down. I am so hurt.

Dixon: And I hate to gloss over this. I think we’re glossing over this entire tenure of Bill Clinton just because it’s hard to cover 10 years in 20 minutes.

Kellams: But, you know, we’ve covered Gov. Clinton in other ways.

Dixon: Well, and maybe what we can do is break up all of these things, like teacher testing and the economy and, anyway, the things we’re going to be glossing over here, or at least talking about. We can go into a deep dive.

Kellams: We want to get to Mike Huckabee and Mike Beebe before June next year.

Dixon: We’ll do all these. And then we’ll get to some in-depth issues.

But in the end, get this: 28,276 educators took the test. While the overwhelming majority passed, 1,354 failed and lost their licenses before the state phased out the testing mandate in 1987.

Now, Clinton tied this improvement in education to economic growth. So he used state-backed financing, corporate tax incentives and workforce training to transition the state out of that early 1980s recession. In January of 1984, Clinton gave his financial forecast. And here’s KATV’s Philip Bruce.

We feel that even though there were too many plant closings, and even though there are too many people unemployed in our state, at least we’re making progress now.

With that, the governor announced the findings of a report on industrial activity in Arkansas last year. It showed that manufacturers increased their investment here by more than a billion dollars, and that produced more than 15,000 new jobs, with more expected to come in 1984. What’s unclear, though, is how many of those jobs were simply replacements for ones lost because of factory layoffs and shutdowns. In other words, did the state really gain any ground on unemployment?

It’s just hard to sort out what all the numbers mean. We do know absolutely that employment is increasing in Arkansas, and that we’re doing a better job of getting more jobs here. We also know, absolutely, that the unemployment problem is hideous in some of our counties, and that we’ve got a long way to go.

Kellams: Is it time to bring up the two words Grand Gulf?

Dixon: Grand Gulf. I mean, decades-long dispute over the cost of building a nuclear power plant in Port Gibson, Mississippi. The big thing was that they wanted to charge other states for that cost. So Arkansans were paying for the construction of Grand Gulf, even though they weren’t using that power.

The entire Arkansas delegation in 1986 went to Washington to advocate for our state’s ratepayers. And in those days, KATV had a bureau, a full-time bureau in D.C.

Kellams: Full time.

Dixon: Full time. Reporter’s name is Bob Petrich with this report.

The Grand Gulf nuclear power plant has sometimes been called “Grand Goof” in Arkansas, because many of the state’s electric ratepayers are being forced to pay for construction of the plant without receiving the benefits of its power. This Senate subcommittee is considering a bill that could change that. Co-sponsor Sen. Dale Bumpers wants states to be allowed to reject rates set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

FERC has taken a $3.5 billion plant and allocated that power to those four subsidiaries. And two of the states, Louisiana and Arkansas, and the New Orleans Public Service Commission were never so much as asked by your leave before that plant was built.

Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton agreed that the state should not have to pay for power it doesn’t want or need.

I will never forget, if I live to be 100, the clear memory I have of the president of Middle South Utilities in January of 1977 raising his right hand and taking an oath and swearing under the authority of the laws of the state of Arkansas to tell the truth and promising us that we would not have to pay for Grand Gulf if we built all the power plants he wanted us to build.

Kellams: And spoiler alert, Grand Gulf was not solved in 1986.

Dixon: It was finally solved two years ago in the form of some rebates to ratepayers. But like I say, that’s a story for another time.

Kellams: There you go.

Dixon: So let’s also stay on the economy. And Clinton formed this group called the Arkansas Business Council. This is in 1987. It was a nonpartisan group of the state’s wealthiest business leaders, and they called it, at least the media, I was going to say observers, called it the Good Suit Club.

Here’s a clip from the first meeting of this group, and who you’re going to hear from first: Gov. Bill Clinton, then Don Tyson, then Sam Walton and then Charles Murphy of Murphy Oil.

There is more interest in this country today in the business community in making what is, at least in the short run, a totally selfless contribution to the development of the capacity of the American people to compete in the world than I have ever seen in my lifetime.

Arkansas has been good to this group of people up here. I think there’s no doubt about it. Now it’s our turn to try to be good to Arkansas.

I want to give back to Arkansas some things that they’ve given to me, and that’s my purpose on the committee.

Do all that we can to build Arkansas and to develop Arkansas into where we will have as good as or better, the best educational system of any of the states in the Sun Belt. We’re for education as a means to economic development of the state of Arkansas. It’s going to cost money, and it’s going to cost more than money.

Dixon: The early ’80s also saw Clinton rising in his national political profile.

Kellams: Because, remember, he’s still a very young man at this point, especially politically.

Dixon: Yeah. He turned 40 while he was in office. He gained national attention for those education policies that caused, you know, Donahue came to Arkansas and did a show here with the teachers and packed the auditorium with angry teachers and legislators.

Kellams: And let me just say, for our younger listeners, Donahue refers to Phil Donahue. He had a Monday through Friday talk show based out of Chicago. And he was a national phenomenon. And he married Marlo Thomas.

Dixon: That’s right. And he was Oprah before Oprah. That and the minority appointments that Clinton made. Clinton also chaired the National Governors Association in 1986. He was considering a run for the presidency in ‘88, and he formed an exploratory committee to sort of test the waters.

And speculation was so high. And I remember this. We did story after story of, what’s he going to say? When’s he going to say it? What is it? And finally, he made the announcement that he was not going to run.

I am profoundly grateful to people in this state and all over this country who encouraged me to run for president and pledged to support me if I did. For 13 years now, since 1974, the people of this state have made it possible for me to be in public life, but they have not made it easy for me to be in public life.

I have been in 15 separate election contests, as far as I know, more than any other state officeholder in the United States, subject to more rigorous scrutiny and tougher campaigns, more brutal battles than anyone else that I can think of that’s been around here lately, and they have been a great education for me.

I have learned a lot about people. I have learned a lot about how to get things done. I’ve learned a lot about what not to do, as well as what to do, and I have learned a great deal about what is going on in our country as manifested by what is going on here.

But these elections have taken their toll. And anyone out here who’s ever run in even one election, has ever been in any kind of a struggle for the votes of the people, who’s ever been through that day-in and day-out routine, can only imagine what it is like to do it every two years from 1974 through 1986.

And I had looked forward for the first time in 13 years to the chance to operate the governor’s office in a more relaxed, more disciplined, more forward-looking way and to run my personal life in a more relaxed, more orderly way, unencumbered by the burdens of an election or the certainty that another one was about to start in a day or two.

Kellams: All right. He made that announcement, but his national profile did not diminish.

Dixon: Oh, he stayed in the spotlight. He was going on, you know, the Sunday network shows, and he talked about mainly education and the economy in Arkansas because the Arkansas economy was improving when the national economy was not. And he ended up campaigning on that a few years later.

Now, in 1988, he was asked to introduce Mike Dukakis as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party at the Democratic National Convention. And it didn’t go so well.

Kellams: No, it did not.

Dixon: Here’s a report from Tara Bloom.

It was Gov. Clinton’s largest audience ever, but he did not have to wait until the morning to read the reviews. It wasn’t long into his speech before the restless crowd at the convention told Clinton they’d heard enough.

Now I want you all to calm down so I can tell the rest of the country why they should want Mike.

At a time when Clinton is trying to make political strides out of Arkansas and into the national arena, some say last night’s speech could paint some lasting and unfavorable first impressions.

I don’t think it’s necessarily fatal, but it is going to damage him some. And it’s the first time a lot of these people in the national press will ever have seen him. They’ve heard a lot about him. They’ve never seen him before. Now they’ve seen him. It was a bad speech.

Kellams: All right. So we already know that he came back. He defeated Frank White after Frank White had defeated him. We know later in the primaries, when he’s running for president, he’s the comeback kid. He bounces back here.

Dixon: Oh, he did. And he did it by, a week later, going on “The Tonight Show” and just killed it. It was hilarious. And he played sax with Doc Severinsen in the band.

By this time, Clinton is serving a four-year term as governor, and he faces a new election in 1990, this time against Sheffield Nelson, the Republican. You know, at this time when he was running in ‘90, there was already talk about him running for president in 1992.

Now, this clip kind of became a classic. It’s from a debate sponsored by KATV. It was up here in Fayetteville. I went to this debate, and Clinton was asked this question by KHBS 40/29 anchor and reporter Craig Cannon.

Gov. Clinton, here on statewide TV, in fact, national television, will you guarantee all of us that if reelected, there’s absolutely, positively no way that you’ll run for any other political office and that you’ll serve your term out in full?

You bet. I told you when I announced for governor, I intended to run, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to serve four years. I made that decision when I decided to run.

Dixon: Oh, that came back to haunt him.

He did make that announcement. He made it official, and it was about a year later. This was on Oct. 6, 1991. And you’ve probably heard this before.

I believe that together we can make America great again. And with your help, your heart, your devotion and your efforts, we can build a community of hope that will inspire the world. God bless you, and thank you very much.

Dixon: Got one more clip.

Kellams: All right.

Dixon: That I thought was appropriate. It was at the Little Rock airport in a hangar. The Clinton family was about to leave for Washington, so they were leaving Arkansas basically for the last time. They’d packed up the governor’s mansion. They were about to take off. So here he is addressing a group at the airport to see him off when, you know, he leaves the state for Washington and the White House.

I can’t leave without saying how grateful I am to all of you for everything that this state has done to make my life and the life of my family richer, and for the incredible opportunities you have given to me. I want to thank especially the people of Hot Springs, where I grew up, and Hope, where I was born, the people of Fayetteville, where I taught in the law school and where Hillary and I were married, and the people of Little Rock, who have been such wonderful neighbors to all of us.

As we leave, you know, as I do, that the road ahead is difficult, that there will be uncertainties and setbacks along the way. But as I said so many times, democracy would not endure and America would not have lasted if all of us did not have within us the capacity to meet the challenges of our time.

Dixon: But next week will be interesting.

It’s on now. We did some acting governors, Joe Purcell and Bob Riley. They were sworn into office because you had, the previous governor was led to resign and take another position. So there was a gap. Well, whenever the governor leaves the state, the lieutenant governor, or if there’s not a lieutenant governor, it goes to the president pro tem of the Senate. Whenever the governor leaves the state, there is an acting governor.

Kellams: There has to be, in case there’s a national emergency.

Dixon: Right. So, I mean, they aren’t necessarily sworn in, but next week we’ll talk about a few of the acting governors other than Purcell and Riley who either had some fun or not so much fun when they were in that chair for a couple of days.

Kellams: OK, that’s next week.

Dixon: Yes.

Kellams: Look forward to it. Randy Dixon, I’ll see you then.

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