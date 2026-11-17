Moore: We begin this Tuesday edition of Ozarks at Large with our friend Andrew DeMillo. He is the editor in chief of the Arkansas Advocate. Andrew, thanks for being with us today.

DeMillo: Thank you for having me.

Moore: All right. Last time we spoke was right after the midterm elections. I imagine that your blood-to-caffeine ratio is a little more leveled out these days, but we’re still looking at some of the implications from this midterm election. Your team wrote specifically about Saline County and kind of how this might be a glimpse into some of the bigger picture of what this blue wave looked like on a less intense level in Arkansas.

DeMillo: Yeah. Tess Vrbin had a really good story last week, really zeroing in on what we saw in Saline County in this election. And Saline County was a really good illustration of how even in the most ruby red of counties in central Arkansas, you saw a shift toward Democrats.

And it was really interesting because Saline County has always been considered, or for many years has been considered, the stronghold for Republicans in the central Arkansas area. You’ve had fights by conservatives over efforts to restrict access to certain types of books in the library system. They haven’t voted for a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1996. Donald Trump won there with 69% of the vote.

And we saw some really interesting shifts. It wasn’t a blue wave by any stretch of the imagination there. Republicans are still in control of the county there. But you saw a pretty significant shift toward Democrats, and even one incumbent state lawmaker barely surviving a reelection bid. And it raises a question of, is this going to be sustainable? Is this a durable change that we’re going to see? Or is this just an illustration of just how deep the discontent was with Trump and with some of his policies nationally, and how it punished local Republicans?

Moore: Yeah. This race that you’re talking about here, you report that GOP Rep. RJ Hawk won reelection by just 96 votes, two years after he defeated his opponent by more than 2,300 votes.

DeMillo: Yeah. And this is also during an election where we saw Democrats making gains in the Legislature. As we reported before, Republicans lost their supermajority in the state House, which is going to make things a lot more interesting in terms of the dynamics in the Legislature next year.

And this really opens up a lot of really interesting questions in two years of, does this expand the map within the state for Democrats? A lot of places that may have been written off as solidly Republican areas, are they going to be more in play in a couple of years, and what kind of investments are we going to see? I think Saline County is really interesting to watch with that.

And you also have the added dynamic, too, of there was an effort to cut funding to libraries there that failed, which was surprising, given the sentiment that we’ve seen from some grassroots activists there who have wanted to impose more restrictions on books there. And so all of that combined, it kind of was like a “What’s the matter with Saline County?” kind of vibe, of trying to make sense of, was this a one-time blip or is this a sign of a deeper change that we need to be watching more closely in the future?

Moore: As you just pointed out there, Saline County is known, has been known at least, for their stance about libraries, about explicit material in books, sexually explicit material in books. We saw some reporting from you guys recently talking about the Arkansas State Library Board. They are again proposing rules that could change children’s access to materials and books. Tell me more about what’s going on there.

DeMillo: Yeah. And this is an ongoing issue that we’ve been covering for a while. State Library Board has been considering these rules that would tie State Library funding to libraries placing limits on objectionable materials. And this is part of a larger trend that we’ve seen. We saw the law that the Legislature had passed dealing with trying to restrict access to sexually explicit materials.

What’s interesting that happened most recently is they’ve revised the rules again, which opens up the process for more comment, more discussion on it. And the big change with it really seemed to try to address some of the concerns that have been raised about this being too broad. They’re adding language specifying that libraries don’t need to keep encyclopedias and fine art away from patrons under 16.

This gets into an issue we’ve talked about before, that these rules are written so broadly that images of the Sistine Chapel or images of Michelangelo’s David might be considered something that needs to be kept away from high school students. And so this seems to try to address some of this. It still raises a lot of concerns.

And PEN America has been a national group that has opposed restrictions like this, has raised a lot of concerns about Arkansas, really saying that it sends the wrong message to young people to not be curious at a time when we’re really concerned about literacy rates and about screen time.

Moore: Yeah. The quote from the spokesperson from PEN America says, “This policy sends a fundamental message to children and teens that it does not trust them to be curious or interested in reading freely, and could discourage them from reading at all.”

DeMillo: Yeah. And PEN America has been one of the groups that has raised concerns not just in Arkansas, but other states where we’ve seen this nationwide effort to really restrict books. And it’s really been focused heavily on books that include any kind of content or themes about LGBTQ+ people, but also dealing with books that may deal with other controversial subjects, things dealing with race and ethnicity.

And so this really fits in with a larger concern that they have of what we’re seeing with some of these library laws right now. This seems to still, in trying to narrow it down or try to address some of the vagueness, it seems like it’s creating even more vagueness. And I think that’s a big concern going forward.

Moore: Absolutely. Well, we’re going to stay on the topic of books. The newly reelected governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, just released her new book. It’s called “Unapologetic.” You read the book. You gave a little bit of a breakdown and a review of the book at the Arkansas Advocate. Tell us a little bit about your takeaways from what she wrote.

DeMillo: Yeah. This is the traditional thing you see people do when they’re thinking about or moving toward running for president, is they put out a book that’s essentially a stump speech in book form. And the governor’s book, the thing that stuck out to me, first of all, was that at a time when there’s a lot of reflection about this election and the impact that Trump had on Republicans, she’s very much embracing Trump, embracing his policies, talking about how she had his leadership style in mind when she was thinking about running for governor. So it’s very much moving toward Trump at a time where you see some other Republicans moving away from him.

But there are some other interesting parts in there, too. The book begins with a very personal story about when she was diagnosed with cancer while running for governor. And one thing that really struck me about it is she goes into a lot more detail about the concerns that she had of the impact it would have, the concern that it might affect her vocal cords, and concerns about the recovery from it. And this happened a couple of months before she was elected governor the first time. And it’s a lot more detail than I think I’ve seen her share before. And so that was really interesting to me.

Policy-wise, there’s a lot of things that we in Arkansas are very familiar with. She talks a lot about the LEARNS Act. She goes into a lot of detail about her fight with some fellow Republicans over the Franklin County prison, her fights with the Board of Corrections over changes to the way the prison system is operated.

But she also offers some hints of what she may end up running on if she does run for president. The one area that I highlighted was on AI. She seemed to move away from the president somewhat on calling for AI guardrails, raising concerns about the impact that it has on minors, but also the impact that it can have on workers. And this seems like an illustration or an indication that she sees the same polling the rest of us do on just how widespread the reservations and concerns are, and how bipartisan it is. So that’s an area that really jumped out at me.

Moore: We have seen her, she’s been on a book tour around the release of this book. We’ve seen her on “The View.” We’ve seen her on Bill Maher. We have seen some rumblings about her having conversations about potentially running in 2028 as she’s been out on this book tour. She seems to be pretty in line with President Trump and his policies.

As you wrote in your column on Sunday, the Republican Party of Arkansas is starting to have to confront the dilemma of Trump and where the Republican Party goes after this 2026 midterm election. Can we talk a little bit about the battle that’s happening there?

DeMillo: Yeah. I think the illustration that I used was looking at Gov. Sanders, but also former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who I think are the perfect illustration of the way Republicans are trying to grapple with this right now. The day after the election, Hutchinson talked about how this was very clearly a message from voters that they did not like the chaos that Trump has created, and his focus on things like the Lincoln Reflecting Pool or the triumphal arch rather than affordability issues and diesel prices.

But on the flip side, you have Gov. Sanders, who is very much embracing the president and is also not putting any blame with him on the election. And this comes at a time where you’re seeing some other high-profile Republicans distance themselves from the president, openly criticize him. You even saw the vice president talk about the war in Iran being the big factor in the losses in the midterm election. So I think the current and former governors represent the two camps we see, but we see it playing out in different ways among other Republicans.

I think French Hill is going to be one of the people to really pay attention to in the next couple of years, where he had the closest race of his political career for the 2nd District in central Arkansas. And it’s a district where there’s going to be some political benefit for him to distance himself from the president more, to criticize the president. And we’re going to have to watch to see, does he take that opening at all? But if he does that, does that open the door for primary challenges against him?

And there are areas like that other people are going to have to be paying attention to as well. Sen. Boozman, his seat is up in a couple of years. If he runs, how does he do? How does he deal with this? Because there are clearly areas where he differs from the president, but he is also someone who’s had to fend off challenges from the right. So it’s a very tricky path that a lot of Republicans have right now, and some very interesting case studies to watch with us.

Moore: Yeah. I feel like we’ve gone full circle in this conversation, starting by talking about what are Republicans going to do in deeply red counties like Saline County, and here we are talking about it again. We can find all of your reporting when we go to arkansasadvocate.com . Your team does an excellent job day in and day out reporting on these. Andrew, thank you for your time, and thanks for your work.

DeMillo: Thanks for having me.

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