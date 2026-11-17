U.S. transportation officials are blaming a nationwide ground stop of air traffic on a routine router upgrade at a radio facility in Arkansas. On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CBS’ “Face the Nation” the update at the facility in El Dorado was part of replacing an outdated Federal Aviation Administration communications system.

“The telecom in El Dorado, it was an old copper wire that basically was going to be decommissioned. They said it can’t be used anymore. So we were forced by the telecom provider to actually update that copper to fiber. And we brought in our routers and did the work. And that’s when we saw the flooding of the network.”

Airlines nationwide are still recovering from the halt to traffic, including flights through Northwest Arkansas National Airport. A spokesperson for XNA says some flights are still delayed through the airport, and they encourage passengers to check directly with airlines for flight status.

The El Dorado Airport Commission and the South Arkansas Regional Airport issued a joint statement yesterday, saying the facility and network in question are not the property of South Arkansas Regional Airport.

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