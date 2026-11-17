Let’s take you inside the UAFS Gallery of Art and Design. This is audio that accompanies a video created by Katina Bitsicas’ exhibition, “Glyphosate Dreams.” It’s exploring environmental impacts of industrial agriculture. The exhibition, which remains up through Friday, is an example of what can be here in this gallery, according to gallery director Mike delaRosa.

“And those are exhibitions that kind of try to connect what happens here locally to large conversations happening across the nation, or in New York or in LA, or in these places that aren’t actually far away in terms of content or emotional resonance, in a way that our students and our community can feel interconnected.”

delaRosa, who is also an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, started at the school this semester. This gallery is inside the Windgate Art and Design building. Earlier this summer, we visited the then-about-to-be-open Book Arts Center in the Windgate and last week returned to meet delaRosa and talk with him about the center of visual arts on the campus. He says he was drawn to UAFS and this region because of investment in the arts.

“Our institution is so unique in the sense that we’re actually expanding at this time. We have our supporters in the community, and that’s allowed us to build out a book arts center, and not only expand in terms of facilities, but also expand in terms of what those facilities represent in terms of values and craft in this moment. So it’s just a really exciting place to be.”

The Windgate building includes gallery space for temporary exhibitions and a space for showcasing works that are housed in the UAFS permanent collection. delaRosa is working on developing a third gallery space for pop-up, impulse exhibitions. He says combined, these galleries can help expand and broaden what is local by pairing items in the permanent collection with pieces by artists from outside the region.

“Like expanding that local conversation we’re already having, and creating tendrils that spread it so that our students can know that their experiences here can be connected to all of these experiences that maybe have different platforms and different stages.”

delaRosa doesn’t just curate. There are also classes to teach. The courses delaRosa is teaching at UAFS are curatorial studies-based, like Museum Practices. He says this allows him and his students opportunities to think about how to apply ideas.

“Different ways, where the ideas that you hear about in art history that can sometimes feel stuffy or dusty and old are actually what generates so much great art. And we’re always looking at it in the terms of what it can generate, how it can be a tool, how you can use it, how you can challenge it, how you can feel like it’s a living thing that you engage with. It’s not a relic to admire behind a vitrine in a museum or something.

“So in that sense, the gallery is a model for these applied frameworks. And the language I use and how we develop the exhibits has to do with accessing an understanding of that framework being applied, both in the ideas and how they’re executed. And in the classes, we talk about different frameworks that they can consider, negotiate between and use to develop their own as well. Because we don’t actually want people to feel like they have to become subservient to a history, a thinker, me, any of that structure. We want people to feel empowered to know what the lay of the land is and mark their own path.”

Kellams: What was your pathway to curatorial studies?

“A little indirect. I’m a practicing artist. I’m a painter. And in figuring out my own painting and my own self-discovery, you try a lot of ideas. You sort of become well versed in multiple things, sort of experimenting. And I was curating my friends into shows, and I was writing about their work just as I was writing about my work. And then I moved to Colorado about two and a half years ago to run a little gallery, because I had a lot of experience with different administrative roles, but this was my first real curatorial role. And then there, I was putting up an exhibition every month.

“Over time, my writing, people like my writing in the local community, and the local community nonprofit actually asked me if I would do newspaper art reviews and art editorials. And I eventually had a column where I would go to studios, artists’ studios, and interview them about their practice and contextualize it and kind of make a run-through what it’s like to experience their artwork, which is a very fun thing to do for artists, and I think also as a way to engage with different artists.

“So I think it’s been a very indirect path of learning what frameworks I find were useful for me. And then now at this sort of second path of learning how to engage with different frameworks and kind of leave space for the growth that happens in someone else’s experience in the art.”

Finally, delaRosa says the gallery spaces in the Windgate Art and Design building are an ideal place to bring the campus and public together, which is part of the mission of UAFS or any other public institution of higher learning.

“And our constituents are our students, but our constituents are also artists everywhere. And art, we want to do right by art. We want to uphold these values. We want to model them for our students. We want to model them for the community. And that also means supporting artists, living artists, local artists, craft artists. And we are open to the public. I’m so accessible by email, mike.delarosa@uafs.edu . Please email me if you want to do tours, or maybe just have an inquiry. I’m trying to be part of the community, and I would love to hear from you.”

Mike delaRosa is gallery director and assistant professor at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith and sat down with me inside the Windgate Art and Design building on the UAFS campus last week.

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