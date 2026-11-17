A new book explores identity and immigration through collage, poetry and the Persian and English alphabets. Maryam Amirvaghefi is a multidisciplinary artist and faculty member at the University of Arkansas School of Art. She recently collaborated with professor of graphic design Alice J. Lee on a new publication titled “For All the Words and Tears Left Behind.”

They split the work for the publication, with Lee handling the design and Amirvaghefi working on the content in the book. Amirvaghefi created a poem and collage for each letter of the English and Persian alphabets. They explore topics of identity, language, voice, immigration and gender politics.

Lee designed the book and published it through her imprint, Dual Press, formatting it to emphasize the typographic qualities of each language’s letterforms. Amirvaghefi says the call for this project was compelling because it let her reflect on her background as an Iranian immigrant who moved to the United States in 2018, and collage is a medium that serves her interpretation well.

Amirvaghefi: Because it’s like piecing things together and my images and words as an immigrant person, because in my mind, I’m always translating things and is piecing images together as a memory of remembering home, remembering the places that I’m coming from. When even you are FaceTiming with your family, you are trying to remember your home, things that are changing there.

And when I started this project, I was just thinking that, OK, all of my work is about collage. All of my work is about using the magazine. I’m using the images from internet, and I always love to write down short poems. Now I can think about it as what’s happening if I put it together as one other project, as a book. And when I see an open call of the press, I just thought that it’s actually a great opportunity.

Travis: So in the book, you’ve created a poem and collage for every letter of the English and Persian alphabet.

Amirvaghefi: Yes.

Travis: First of all, just how many characters in total is that?

Amirvaghefi: It’s 58.

Travis: Wow.

Amirvaghefi: Yeah.

Travis: So creating a poem and a collage for each one.

Amirvaghefi: Yes.

Travis: Tell me about that process.

Amirvaghefi: It was a little challenging because I had to think about, in my mind, I had to think about the perfect word for each of these letters. And when I was picking these words for each of these alphabet, I was just thinking about the relationship between these words, and the relationship between them was about immigration, gender politics and the society that I think about, which is a thread between all of these worlds.

That, OK, if I think about the word, A is ache, B is breath. And in Farsi, A is avaregi, which means displacement. And I would just, for every single of them, I was like, OK, they become cohesive when I pick the words. Then I saw, thinking about they go together.

I was thinking about the poem part of it as I was putting together the collage. And all of the collages are in handmade paper, which means I put together the collage, then I make them on a handmade paper, which means I then use glue. They sort of become together on a pressure on handmade paper. That was the whole process of that.

Travis: We have the book here.

Amirvaghefi: Yeah.

Travis: It’s beautiful. I heard you guys just got this a couple days ago.

Lee: Yes.

Travis: What are your thoughts after seeing it in person, holding it in your hands?

Lee: For me, I opened the box and just immediately was really, really pleased. And to hold it in your hand, it’s over 160 pages. So there’s additional supplemental information and context. So Maryam also wrote a beautiful introduction. There’s also a list of all the collages in the middle, since the Persian and the English start from either end of the book and meet in the middle. So yeah, to see these and then to bring it to Maryam was an absolute, it was a very happy, very happy time.

Amirvaghefi: Honestly, every time when I open it, it brings a lot of emotion to me. Yeah. The first time that I see that, I hold it in my hand, because even picking the title was very important to me. The whole project was very meaningful for me because every time when I talk with people in another language, I’m always thinking about that. How much information, how much emotion I actually can translate in English, how much things are left behind.

And when I was picking the title, I was just thinking that when I left my country, what actually left behind. And I was just thinking about the tears at the airport every time when you left your country, the tears that you have when you are in another country. All of these things come together.

And when I was picking the words, by purpose, in Persian words, I picked the words that actually are hard to translate in English, that some of them doesn’t have the exact meaning in English. That no matter how hard you try to translate them in English, you’re like, I cannot find the exact match words for them in English. That’s why when I hold the book in my hand, I was like, Alice, you did an amazing job. I love it.

Travis: I’d love for you to maybe pick a poem. Would you be open to reading one for us?

Amirvaghefi: OK. I read that first in Persian, then I would read it in English. The word is kooch, which means migration.

کوچ پروانه های شهریار

غمگینترین نقشه ی جهان است

هزاران کیلومتر پرواز

میکنند، با بالهایی خسته از

دلتنگی

انگار تمامِ عمر در جستجوی

خانه ای هستند

که دیگر وجود ندارد.

And the migration of the Monarch butterflies

draws the saddest map on the earth.

They cross thousands of miles,

with wings worn thin by longing,

as if a lifetime has been spent

searching for a home

that no longer remains.

And in the collage, by purpose, I use the image of Googoosh, which was a singer that she was banned to sing after the revolution in Iran. And I always feel that she would become an icon for me, that her voice is like a magic. Because when I was a kid, my mom always sing for me, and she always sing her song.

Travis: Yeah.

Amirvaghefi: And you could see her picture repeat in my collages. And the magazine that I used was the magazine that I brought them here from Iran, that I bought them, that they were for before the revolution in Iran. I just thought that, OK, they are like weird. They are special to me.

Travis: Alice, you designed the book. How did you ensure that each entry in collage was noteworthy and unique, but also cohesive, like it told the story?

Lee: I think the first thing when I look at a book is try to figure out what that narrative structure is going to be, and how it is to organize the information, essentially. And so we essentially had two bodies of work, right? The English and then the Persian poems and collages.

And so for me, Maryam’s proposal for this call to collaborate really hit on the theme of duality, I think, in multiple interesting ways. And so we have the two languages, but Persian reads from right to left. English reads from left to right. And so that structure in itself lended quite a lot for me to play with in terms of how I’m positioning the typography, how I’m organizing the content.

But then, since each collage, I really wanted each collage, as you said, to feel like it’s its own thing and for it to have the appropriate space and placement within the book. One kind of concrete way I did that was I used lots of different typefaces, actually. So we’re not seeing the same typefaces on each collage. And so the combination between the Persian typeface and the English– typeface is similar to font.

And so each poem really has a slightly new dynamic in terms of the typographic material, so how it is that the Persian is set in relation to the English being set. So I hope that I was able to achieve that, where each poem and collage kind of feel like its own thing, but then obviously it fits within this collection that we’ve put together.

Travis: And this plays into your research, Alice. You study alphabetic systems.

Lee: I do. Yeah.

Travis: So what did you learn from working on this project with Maryam?

Lee: So much. I mean, I’ve been lucky to be able to collaborate with other Persian speakers in the past, but I’ve never really set Persian type before. And so I’m a little familiar with Persian numerals now. And I did have to do a little research in terms of the software to typeset things, and then learning a bit more technical things in terms of how fonts are developed.

So a lot of the fonts that we used in this book are actually Arabic fonts. And so most of the Persian, and correct me if I’m wrong, but most of the Persian alphabet is based on the Arabic alphabet, and then there are some modifications. So there were certain fonts that just didn’t support certain ligatures or certain glyphs. And then punctuation was also fun. So some of the commas just kept setting the opposite way.

And so, yeah, it was a fun adventure. And I’ve learned a lot in terms of setting right to left, as well as Persian type, and Persian type is just incredible. And I can go on and on about this, but it’s an incredible writing system.

Travis: Maryam, what did you take away from this project?

Amirvaghefi: First of all, it was the first time that I was in a process of publishing a book, and I was like, oh, all of the editing process, looking at something and think about all of the options. I always write for my artistic statement, but it wasn’t this, as a cohesive process. And I learned a lot working with Alice, that how the project started, what’s the middle of the process, what’s the ending result of that. How you have to look at something several times to just make sure that something is as perfect as possible before you send it.

But combination, visually combination of the ink, because for me it was always either fully Farsi or fully English. Seeing the Persian and English text together in a visual book, it was very pleasing, because the way that Alice put them together, to play with the size of the font, makes it visually very interesting for me. Because I feel that my eyes were just going back and forth with even the perspective of the text.

Because I don’t have a knowledge of the design, I always play with the visual aspects of the things. When I look at the text, I just feel that I’m in a world that I can, the words sort of pull me forward and backward. And I was like, OK, now it’s another door open for me. I was like, very interesting.

Travis: Yeah. Do you think that people who maybe only speak one language or the other, instead of both like you, do you think that someone like me would get a rewarding experience out of reading this book?

Amirvaghefi: I think so. From my point of view, I think a few things happen. First of all is that, because I saw Alice’s books before, because I don’t understand, the only language that I understand is Persian and English. I saw Alice’s works before when it was Korean language, and I find myself locked into the book, that I was like, OK, this is the words. I cannot read it, but I know the meaning of that. And I was just flipping the pages to be able to just look at something, and now I know the meaning of that.

I’m hoping that this book bring that experience to people, that they can look at something that now they can know the meaning of that. And in this book, we give the pronunciation of every single of the words that we use in this book, that hopefully will give a clue to people how to pronounce the Farsi words.

Lee: While this is a bilingual text, we are living in the U.S., and so we understand this is primarily for an English-speaking and -reading audience. The mission of Dual Press is to publish and disseminate underrepresented creative research. And duality really comes from this idea, from my personal experience of being born and raised here in the United States, but speaking Korean and following Korean customs and culture at home. And so I think there’s quite a lot of us here in the United States who are one foot in one world, one foot in the other.

And I love what Maryam just said about how this might be something that someone who doesn’t know Persian might appreciate. And for me, what I hear is like, this is an offering of, hey, you can become kind of familiar with something that you’re not familiar with. And I think familiarity breeds acceptance and inclusion. And so maybe that’s a big lofty goal, but that really is the goal for Dual Press.

Travis: Yeah. Kind of knocking down that initial barrier.

Lee: Exactly.

Travis: I would love to talk about Dual Press just a little bit more. So this is the second release for Dual Press.

Lee: Yeah.

Travis: Just tell us about your publishing entity and kind of how this fits into the canon.

Lee: Dual Press really is, I want all of our books to have some connection to the theme of duality, but certainly want that to be openly interpreted. And I want this press to not just be about the things I’m interested in, but I really want it to hopefully one day become a platform to support creative research that isn’t, in my opinion, being represented as much.

And so it is very new. We just started it this year. And so there’s a lot of stuff that I’m trying to figure out. But Maryam, she was chosen as one of the two. I set out an open call in the spring to collaborate with someone from the School of Art. And so, yeah, I think that this is such a wonderful example of what I was hoping could be happening within Dual Press. And so with this, I feel such momentum and optimism and excitement.

Travis: And you’ll be getting out, and to celebrate this book on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m., you’ll have a book launch at the Studio and Design Center. What can folks expect to experience there?

Lee: Yeah. Well, so, yeah, this is great because in a way, this conversation is maybe a preview of what we could expect at the event. We want it to be just casual, come as you are. And it’s just about us sharing the excitement that we have for this project. Maryam will read some poetry.

Travis: Sure.

Lee: And we’ll answer questions. We’ll share the book, talk about the design and the process and...

Amirvaghefi: Yeah. And have some refreshments.

Lee: Yes. Of course.

Travis: Will it be available for purchase there?

Amirvaghefi: Yeah, we are thinking about it, that we just have to check some of the university policy about selling stuff, but we would love to have it.

Lee: Yeah.

Travis: OK, great. And then if people can’t make it to the event on the 19th, where could they go to learn more about the text, learn more about Dual Press?

Lee: We do have a website. It’s still being worked on, and it’s a little bit delayed, but we do have a social media presence on Instagram, so it’s @dualpress.socialmedia . So that’s our handle on Instagram. But you can also look on my website, which is alicejlee.com . And then Maryam’s website is.

Amirvaghefi: Yes. My website is maryamamirvaghefi.com , and my Instagram is @maryam__amirvaghefi , and most of them are the same.

Travis: Yeah.

Lee: Can I say another thing about the design? So when Maryam was talking about the two languages and her process, one kind of important thing about the design is that, because Persian goes from right to left and English goes from left to right, ultimately, the concept that I presented to Maryam for this book was this idea of conversation.

And so it’s, in a way, the way the poems are set, it’s like the English and the Persian are sort of talking towards each other. And there are moments where that dynamic or that interaction seems a little bit more clear, and moments where it may or may not be as clear. And so to me, I found that to be maybe the most expressive part of the design for me when I was laying the typography. So I just wanted to also mention that, because I think it really was kind of a huge part of the overall design concept.

Travis: Is this page that we’re on right now an example of that?

Lee: Yeah.

Travis: Can you kind of just talk about that?

Lee: Yeah. On the page, so this is the poem “Quiet.” And so this is what I’m calling an English poem versus a Persian poem. So it’s on the English side of the book. And so here the English words are more visually prominent. They’re in a thicker typeface or font, so the color of it is quite dark. And so there’s a density to the typography, and the block of text in the English is kind of solid.

For the Persian, there’s a lot of space between the lines of the text, and the font itself is a much lighter, delicate typeface. And the color is also, it’s this kind of rich, sort of magenta maroon color. And so there’s a stark contrast between the visual presence of the two languages.

And then there’s kind of overlap in the sense that some of the Persian text is sitting in between the text of the English. And so while you can see the two as separate, there are moments where they start to kind of come together or merge or distract from one another.

Travis: Tell us about this collage that’s on the side of it.

Amirvaghefi: Actually, at the end, I want us to say that I want us to read the dedication of the book, that a lot of the collages is related to the dedication. A lot of the images that are used in this book are related to the movement of freedom that happened in Iran roughly four years ago, that the image is for the woman who got shot at the Woman, Life, Freedom protests in Iran. And the poem is related to that woman who stood up for her dignity, equality and freedom.

Lee: Yes.

Amirvaghefi: Which is one of my favorite poems, honestly, and one of my favorite collages, too.

Travis: Yeah. Did you want to read the dedication?

Amirvaghefi: Yes, if it’s possible. And sorry if I become emotional for the dedication. Again, if you don’t mind, I read it in Farsi, then I read it in English.



این کتاب تقدیم می‌شود به همه‌ی کسانی که نامشان را نمی‌دانم و شاید هرگز آن‌ها را نبینم، اما امیدی مشترک ما را به یکدیگر پیوند می‌دهد؛ امید به آزادی.

تقدیم می‌شود به آنان که جایی ایستادند که گلوله به تن می‌رسید و با این همه، امید به آزادی را رها نکردند. تقدیم می‌شود به کسانی که ناچار شدند خانه، وطن و عزیزانشان را پشت سر بگذارند، از مرزها بگذرند و زندگی را جایی دیگر از نو آغاز کنند؛ با آنچه نمی‌شد پشت سر گذاشت.

و تقدیم می‌شود به تمام کسانی که هر روز، در ایران و در هر گوشه‌ی جهان، برای آزادی، برای حقِ زیستن، سخن گفتن، باور داشتن و خود بودن می‌جنگند.

این کلاژها و شعرها برای شماست.

This book is dedicated to those whose names I do not know and whom I may never meet but with whom I share a hope for freedom.

To those who stood where bullets could reach them, and who still held on to the hope of freedom.

To those who were forced to leave behind home, country, and the people they loved; who crossed borders and began again somewhere else, carrying with them what could not be left behind.

And to all those who, every day, in Iran and across the world, continue to fight for the freedom to live, to speak, to believe, and to belong.

These collages and poems are for you.

Travis: Thank you so much for sharing that.

Amirvaghefi: Thank you for having us here.

Travis: Absolutely. Well, everyone can come and learn more on Nov. 19 at the Studio and Design Center here in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 5 p.m. Maryam, Alice, thank you so much for stopping by today.

Amirvaghefi: Thank you.

Lee: Thank you so much, Jack. This was such a pleasure.

Jack Travis speaking with Maryam Amirvaghefi and Alice J. Lee, both of whom are faculty members at the University of Arkansas School of Art. You can visit kuaf.com for direct links to both artists’ websites and more information about their new book, “For All the Words and Tears Left Behind.” Amirvaghefi and Lee will be at the Studio and Design Center’s Design Clinic Thursday evening at 5 for a reception of the publication.

Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.