The newest addition to the public art of Fayetteville is a black-and-white mural of bison grazing on grass. It’s on a wall in South Yard, and it’s created by Caite Mae Ramos. Caite says the image of the bison is inspired by the former prairies of Northwest Arkansas, and it also honors the animals’ ecological significance. One of the striking elements of the artwork is its ability to change depending on where the viewer stands.

Ramos: Yeah, well, it’s something that I couldn’t really predict, because I started with a very small drawing and I was like, “This is what I want up there.” And I’m kind of huge on verticality and repetition and lines. And something I did want to come across was this kind of, I don’t know, play with: Where’s the grass start? Where does the grass end? Where do the bison start? Where do the bison end? And I was thrilled to see that come across once it was scaled up.

But as far as kind of it changing, there’s motions and rhythms that happened, and kind of your eye starts messing with you, and that wasn’t as expected as I thought.

Kellams: So you mentioned the grass, because the grass has the same sort of pattern as some of the hides on the buffalo. If you were to tell me that without looking, I’d go, “Yeah, I don’t think that’s going to work.” But it blends perfectly.

Ramos: Oh yeah. I’m actually just stoked that that was successful. It’s important to me, though, too, is I feel like the story of the grass and the story of the bison here is so... they’re intertwined. They’re inseparable. So having a visual image of that was really important to me.

Kellams: How does a mural come to be? Are you contacted? Are you contracted?

Ramos: Well, for this particular one, I’ve had all different sorts of instances on how to get a work up. But for this particular one, I’m actually the artist in residence here at South Yard, their first one. And so the gig is I get to live in one of their live-work studio spaces, and in exchange, I produce artworks for them.

And the process so far has been just absolutely fantastic and supportive of my already existing practice, which is very much prairie-based and grass-based and land-based. And so when I came to (Hope is who I’ve been working with) them with this idea, they were in full support, and they’re like, “Which wall do you want? We’ll put it up.”

Kellams: So what’s it like to have a canvas that’s this big, a couple stories tall and cinderblock?

Ramos: Well, frankly, this is the largest mural I’ve ever done of this scope. But I found, in my practice, I do enjoy working large scale because it’s very of the body. I’m a very tall person. I’m over 6 feet tall. I like walking into spaces that, I don’t know, when you have work that is of your scale, it affects you in a different way and you carry it a different way. And you also make it in a different way. I’m using full-body movements as opposed to kind of bending over on a piece of paper. So this scale, it treated me well, I’d say.

Kellams: You mentioned that it’s prairie-based, a lot of your work. Why?

Ramos: Oh gosh, do we have eight hours? I guess the short version of it is, let’s see, I’m Oglala Lakota, citizen of the Great Sioux Nation. My dad grew up on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. And the area is surrounded by prairie lands. My family is from there. My heart is there. It’s the sacred homelands of Lakota and the Black Hills. Those are also surrounded by prairie land.

And moving here, moving back here, I completed my Master of Fine Arts about, gosh, I think it’s been almost two years now. But my research, I found out Northwest Arkansas is full, or used to be full, of prairie land. Thousands and thousands of acres of prairies and savannas.

And as I started researching these spaces more, what was left, I realized mainly big bluestem, my favorite prairie grass, is native not only to here in Northwest Arkansas, but also to the prairies where my dad grew up in South Dakota. And it became this kind of beautiful symbol of, I don’t know, place, history, beauty. I’m where I need to be. There’s stories held in these plants and in these lands that I’m existing in to this day still, if that makes sense.

Kellams: It makes perfect sense. So the black and the white works perfectly. Did you know from the beginning it was going to be that?

Ramos: I did, I did. So while I do a lot of sculptural work, my whole practice is based in drawing and kind of pen, just pen and paper, black-and-white drawings, crosshatch. Because, as I kind of mentioned before, I started drawing from observation, and a lot of my inspirations was like plant field guides, those kind of scientific drawings.

And I still to this day love having kind of scientific aids, I guess, that are a little tongue in cheek, a little stylized or whatever, but they’re typically just very black and white, very standard, print-out-able, give-away-able. And I kind of wanted to bring that vibe, bring that energy into this drawing, or this mural, rather.

Kellams: When you’re creating something that’s going to be seen by thousands over time, hundreds of thousands of people, what do you think about that?

Ramos: I don’t know if I ever think about it, frankly. I guess what I’m thinking about is, it’s not really numerical, I think, as far as how many people will see it. It’s more, does this translate the story that I want to say? And if that’s successful to a group of people, a 5-year-old, to an 80-year-old, then I’m happy. I don’t care if it’s... I want my mom to like it.

Kellams: I love that. All right, I’m going to ask you about my favorite detail. No, one of my two favorite details. First favorite detail is the largest bison. We don’t see her or his head. It’s behind this other one. And to me, gives this sense of putting me right there. I don’t know, I think a lesser artist would have had them all sort of separated, but it seems more genuine.

Ramos: Well, it’s funny you say that. The original drawing stems from observing this bison herd I saw in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and it was one of the largest herds I’ve ever seen. And they were so alive and so active. And I was literally driving my car alongside of them as they’re walking. So I was traveling and walking, not going to lie, weeping while I was. And it was so potent for me.

And I felt the movement with them in that moment. And I felt like I was very much of them as well. And it’s actually, I’m giddy that you pulled that from that experience, because I’m glad that translates just even from outside of where I source this imagery from.

Kellams: My other favorite detail is the grass continues on another wall beyond, I guess, the main focus.

Ramos: Yeah, the wraparound. I like it. I like it for a bunch of reasons. I guess aesthetically it kind of pulls you in. It’s like, if you’re on one side of the wall, it’s like, “Maybe you should get over here and see where it’s happening on, what’s carrying through.”

And I don’t know, I think there’s also the story of kind of it, maybe bleeding out isn’t the right word, but just leaking out into the space that truly was, I mean, the site of all my research, the remnant prairie. The two remnant prairies that are left in Fayetteville, one’s right up the road. It’s like 4 acres. There’s only 4 acres left. And then there’s a 15-acre one kind of closer to the university. But I just think of it kind of dissipating into what used to be.

Kellams: Yeah. How’d you know when you were done?

Ramos: I didn’t. My friend had to tell me, “Caite, you got to stop.” With these lines, you get caught up in it. And it is pretty funny, when you’re way up close in it, things start kind of morphing in together. And I could have spent two more months on it, maybe, I don’t know, but yeah.

Kellams: What has being an artist in residence meant for you creatively?

Ramos: Creatively, a lot. Honestly, it’s been fantastic to have this type of tangible support, not only in us living. As we all know, the expenses here as a resident in Fayetteville have only grown, especially over the past 10 years. But being able to just focus on executing my work and working with a team of people that are in support of it and following the same philosophies as me is fantastic, an experience I’ll probably treasure and has maybe ruined me forever because it’s been so good.

Kellams: So where can people see more of your work?

Ramos: Let’s see. Well, right now I’m getting ready for an install down at the Luminarium in Omaha. It’s an art and science center. I’m building a 13-by-almost-18-foot tree, wooden tree, inspired by “The Serviceberry,” which is Robin Wall Kimmerer’s newest book. And that’s going up in December, but I think open to the public in January. And then I’m also part of the “State of the Art” show at Crystal Bridges in May. So they’ll have some work there as well.

Kellams: And online presence?

Ramos: Online presence. Wet Plantlet Instagram is where I’m most active. Website will be updated shortly, as I’ve said every month for the past year.

Kellams: Finally, your mom like it?

Ramos: She loves it. She’s so proud. She wants T-shirts now.

Kellams: Oh, that’s nice. Yes, your mom is right. Well, it’s a triumph.

Ramos: Thank you so much. I really, really appreciate that.

Caite Mae Ramos’ black-and-white mural can be seen in the South Yard parking lot in south Fayetteville. Ramos earned an MFA from the University of Arkansas in 2025 and received the 2026 Windgate Accelerator Grant.

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