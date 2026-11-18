The Fayetteville City Council has approved emergency funding for Seven Hills homeless shelter. During Tuesday’s meeting, the council allocated $165,000 from the previous year’s budget to keep the organization operational through the end of the year. Mayor Molly Rawn said the funding is a measure to help people in need during the cold weather months, while a longer-term solution is developed.

“I do not. I’ll just be real, real blunt. I was not pleased with the direction that Seven Hills was going in earlier this summer. I wasn’t. I think there was a tremendous amount of change that needed to happen, and Ms. Moore and Minister Jones have hit on what those changes need to be. It is not a perfect organization. They have real challenges, but I’m not going to sit here and delay funding because they’re not perfect.”

During the city’s agenda session on Nov. 10, Reid Hudson, board president for Seven Hills, said the money would be able to last the organization into 2027.

“It’ll get us beyond, I’m not sure how far beyond, but it gives us enough to have some runway now.”

The organization currently operates an overnight shelter with 30 to 40 available beds and is in the process of closing and selling its day center on School Avenue. During Tuesday’s meeting, the council also approved the City of Fayetteville’s 2027 budget, totaling more than $292 million in revenue and expenses.

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