Seven Fayetteville-based nonprofits were awarded more than $81,000 in federal grant funding by the city. One of those organizations is WelcomeHealth. It’s a free health care center that provides medical and dental care. Cambre Horne-Brooks is the executive director. She says its award will go to fund the core of their work.

“The $25,000 goes to our part-time nurse practitioner, our registered nurse, our front office manager and a share of rent and utilities. Of course, all of our medical and dental supplies. These are people that keep the doors open Monday through Wednesday.”

Horne-Brooks says WelcomeHealth is the only clinic in the region that provides this kind of no-cost care, which is critical for the community.

“For a lot of our patients, the alternative isn’t a new doctor. It’s really an emergency room or going without care altogether. And so preventive care and primary care for people who are not in a financial position to go to see a physician, to keep their preventive care up, is pivotal for the community of Fayetteville and keeping our community well and keeping the community healthy.”

For the first time, city officials used a residents survey to better understand what priorities the community wanted to address with this federal funding. Marlee Stark is the city’s chief housing officer. She says things like access to health care and housing were themes that came out of the survey data.

“One of the things I was really excited to see in the survey data was really a focus on early childhood and families. So really thinking about economic mobility in the city, not only as a function of the individual, but also as how well is a household, a family doing. So that was definitely a theme that we saw. I think is a real benefit of doing the survey for the first time. I don’t think that’s a feedback we would have received otherwise.”

The awards come from the annual Community Development Block Grant funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grants are intended to benefit low- to moderate-income people. That’s defined as households at or below 80% of the area median income in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area. The AMI for a family of four is almost $107,000.

Molly Rawn is the mayor of Fayetteville. She says city government is pretty limited by the state constitution on how they can financially support nonprofits, so being able to provide funding through federal dollars is important.

“I think anybody who has worked in nonprofit or whose lives have been touched by a charitable organization knows we have some really incredible and dedicated nonprofit leaders in Fayetteville, and we are so appreciative of these organizations. I mean, talk about being good stewards of taxpayer dollars. I cannot think of a better use for these federal funds than what Marlee and her team have been able to identify and put them toward.”

Marlee Stark, Fayetteville’s chief housing officer, says the CDBG grant process looks different every year, but the application process for this year actually started back in October of 2025.

“So that was just sort of an open call for nonprofits. It’s pretty flexible pot of funding. Sort of only parameters were it needed to be a public service category activity. And it also needed to predominantly benefit either a low- and moderate-income individual or family, or it needed to sort of benefit a target audience. So an unhoused resident would sort of fall within that category.

“So with that in mind, I think we’ve tried to structure that in the past to be as flexible as possible. We know that we have a really robust nonprofit community in Fayetteville doing a lot of different types of work. So not wanting to structure that application in a way that doesn’t allow good projects to come through.”

Horne-Brooks says when WelcomeHealth is better resourced, it’s able to give facilities like Washington Regional and UAMS Northwest more space in their emergency departments.

“They recognize that in order to lift us up along with the city, that’s going to keep people from having to enter the emergency room and keep those affordable costs that are really, when you think about it, it’s not necessarily Washington Regional or UAMS. It’s going to incur those costs. It really rolls back into the citizens of Fayetteville to pay for those services. And so it is a winning situation for the city to invest in patients that need care.”

“Both of us being parents, I think it’s easy for us to think about the sacrifices we’re willing to make to make sure our kids don’t, want to make sure that our kids aren’t suffering, whether that means, ‘I’m going to postpone dinner until the kids are in bed because it’s more important for their routine,’ or whether it’s even more traumatic or existential than that, of making sure that, ‘Well, I guess I’m going to skip out on health care services because I need to make sure that my kid gets access to that.’ And I wonder how you guys think about that. Think about parents make difficult choices all the time. And what are some ways that you’re hoping that, whether it’s through this grant specifically or just broadly the work that you do, that you are alleviating some of those difficult or impossible choices?”

“First, it’s access, making sure that you can get in and be seen as soon as possible. And then the next thing that we want to see is to make sure that it’s an easy onboarding, so you can get to visit with our providers as soon as possible. And once you get under our roof and our family, it becomes a medical home for the whole family, where we can come in and provide all those services so that you’re not taking a lot of time out of your day, because that’s the precious time for these patients.

“It’s really the time when we think about how often, as you said, as a parent, someone might be making a decision on whether or not they fill their gas tank up with gas that day if they’ve got to pay for an out-of-pocket exam.”

Horne-Brooks says one way WelcomeHealth is looking to improve access is to provide same-day services.

“A lot of patients that we see, taking a day off from work to come see us means a cut in a paycheck. It could mean less money coming in that week or that month for their family. So we want to make sure that when they’re coming in to see us, that they’re getting all of the care they need within that appointment.

“But we also want to ensure that more people are hearing about us, because we do have slots open to see more patients, and we are augmenting ours. And so we’re therefore encouraging people to call same day so they don’t have to wait too long before they actually get the services they need. And then that way they might avoid a more serious consequence later on down the road, especially with dental, but also with preventive care and our medical side of the clinic.”

In addition to same-day service, Horne-Brooks says WelcomeHealth also plans to provide a model similar to urgent care for chronic disease treatment.

“So you can come to us with your diabetes or hypertension or any other chronic disease you might have. But we also want people to know that an alternative to the emergency room or fee-for-service for an urgent care is us. I mean, we can handle that pinkeye. We can handle that child that’s been up all night with tummy troubles that we don’t know what they are. We can handle that person that’s got a UTI that’s been wondering what to do about it, or maybe even STDs.

“All of those things can be handled at WelcomeHealth, and we can get you the prescriptions you need. We can get that test run quickly under one roof and get you on your way. And if you have reoccurrences, we can have you back in within a few weeks, as long as that meets your schedule.”

While the resident survey did emphasize prioritizing services for children and families, Mayor Rawn says the grant recipients are serving a wide range of residents, like the nonprofit Peace at Home.

“Yes, it’s families, but it’s also anyone fleeing domestic violence. And so while we certainly want to honor what those priorities that came out of the resident survey are, we also know that there is more good work being done than there is funding to put toward it. And I think that’s why it’s so important that people recognize that this Community Development Block Grant funding that flows through HUD is so important, and it isn’t necessarily within our control how much we get.

“I mean, we can work really hard to maximize what the opportunity is, but so much of that just depends on federal legislation. And so I would encourage anyone listening who recognizes how valuable this is to communities to reach out to their federal representatives and just ask them to do that work of protecting CDBG funding in the HUD budget.”

Horne-Brooks says that one added benefit to receiving this funding is providing more awareness to the services WelcomeHealth provides to a wide range of communities.

“And we really would like to work with the city more. And this grant just kind of is the first jumping-off point. We are working with hospitality workers in Fayetteville who might not have access to insurance as well, because their jobs doesn’t offer it, and that’s where we can be their medical home for what they need. We’re looking at working with other nonprofits such as Canopy, who lost insurance, to make sure that all of those clients can come in to see us.

“But right now, we’re just kind of working through the caveat of different places in Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas that serve these nonprofits, the partnership where they might have the same client base that needs medical access. And so we’re trying to work through that. But more than anything, we really need the residents of Fayetteville to understand that this is an act. This is a point that’s right here in our community where people can get free medical and dental care.”

Stark says that their team talks about how every dollar in their budget has a different job to do.

“And so as we’re thinking about rolling out new initiatives, rolling out new programming, new partnerships within the city, that’s always something that’s in the back of our minds, of how we can spend every revenue source effectively, but also trying to make that process as transparent as possible for residents so that they also can have some ownership of knowing that the money that we have available in the community is being put to good work.”

You can find more details about the nonprofits included in the CDBG grants below.

CASA of NWA: $10,000 Funding will support advocacy services for Fayetteville children in the foster care system, helping ensure their needs and interests are represented.

Credit Counseling of Arkansas: $7,500 Funding will support a two-part financial education workshop designed to help lower-income residents build and strengthen their personal credit.

Innovative Poverty Solutions: $12,000 Funding will support the Circles NWA program, which helps working households with limited financial resources understand and navigate changes in public benefits as their household income increases.

Magdalene Serenity House: $7,898 Funding will support personnel costs for the organization’s residential program serving women leaving cycles of poverty, addiction and incarceration.

OneCommunity: $9,855 Funding will support Feed Your Brain/Alimenta Tu Cerebro, a family literacy program encouraging parents to participate in developing their children’s literacy skills.

Peace at Home: $9,000 Funding will provide food assistance for families staying at the organization’s domestic violence emergency shelter.

WelcomeHealth: $25,000 Funding will support access to free medical and dental care for uninsured and underinsured low-income families.

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