There are about 50 new beds in households in Fort Smith this week, after an assembly line of builders and volunteers constructed them in just a few hours.

“It is a community coming together to support the kids here. We’ve got Bikers Against Child Abuse here. We’ve got Toys for Tots here.”

Sabrina Nordeen is the store manager at Lowe’s on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith. She’s standing in the store’s side parking lot, where scores of people are sanding, drilling, cutting and more. This bed-making assembly line is a joint project of the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace , the Greater Fort Smith Association of Home Builders, the Lowe’s store and the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fort Smith program. DeAnne Hankins, executive officer with the Association of Home Builders, says the beds built on this Thursday morning will be delivered to households in the Fort Smith region.

“Six percent of the children in Fort Smith are sleeping on the floor, so this program helps them get a bed. They’ll get a brand-new mattress. We’re taking donations for bedding. So they’ll get a free mattress. They’ll get a comforter, sheets, pillows, the whole thing. And it’s just really exciting to see the kids are so excited to have a nice bed to sleep in at night.”

Building 50 new beds in just a few hours requires some planning. Kira Moore, chapter president for Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Fort Smith presence, says after years of operation, the organization knows exactly how to align volunteers for maximum efficiency.

“We’re basically just building twin beds, and we just have stations set up, so it’s real streamlined, an assembly line system. So we cut the wood, sand it, bring it down, assemble it into either side rails or headboards. Everything gets stained in a mixture of vinegar and steel wool that helps repel bedbugs, gives it a beautiful kind of rust color.

“And then we have all the pieces we need. So when a family needs a bed, we take two headboards, two side rails, simple lag screws, put them together. If they need a bunk, we will stack it, add safety rails, give them a brand-new mattress, brand-new bedding and everything.”

Everything that needs to be done to make a bed is done along the way. One volunteer task involves lining slats up along a metal tray and, using a mallet, giving each slat a series of quick strikes.

“We’re just marking the holes for them to drill it. I don’t know which part of the bed this is, but they got a good system here with this. Just lay them down there and hit them, and they know where to drill.”

The beauty of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace human conveyor system is the sum is very much greater than its parts. A volunteer doesn’t have to understand the whole concept. Kira Moore says a volunteer doesn’t even have to know how to use a drill.

“That’s most of the people that come. But it’s really simple. And we teach them at their station what they’re supposed to do. And then after their second piece of lumber, they’re pros at it. They start with jitters, but they end up as professionals.”

Moore says if the gathering is mostly experienced volunteers, it takes about two hours to make 50 beds. On this Thursday morning in Fort Smith, it was a mix. The participation of the Greater Fort Smith Association of Home Builders meant there are contractors, roofers and other professionals on hand, but also bankers, insurance agents and, for the second shift, members of the general public eager to volunteer. DeAnne Hankins with the Association of Home Builders says it’s a pretty good mix.

“If you want to make the slats for the beds, using a staple gun, there’s all different skill sets of levels. You don’t have to be experienced. They have it set, and it’s a good thing.”

The very last step in this process is a quick branding of the headboard with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace logo, SHP, the H resembling a bunk bed. Michelle, a volunteer who came to the event with her colleagues from Elmer’s Chem-Dry, is standing by the fire pit, branding iron in hand.

“We’re just putting the label, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. That way the kids are reminded, when they do look up, who provided the bed for them.”

Kellams: I just saw you brand something. It looks like you’re an experienced brander.

“No, this is my first time.”

Kellams: How did you get the hot job?

“It was just a space that needed to be filled. So me and my colleague Damien, we took that spot, and then he, of course, shifted to another spot, so I stayed.”

Many of the beds made on this Thursday morning will be delivered to homes in Fort Smith by Saturday. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization with eight chapters in Arkansas, two dozen in Missouri, another in Oklahoma. The organization counts more than 424,000 beds made in 14 years, plus the 50 made in Fort Smith on this Thursday. Again, Fort Smith chapter president Kira Moore.

“I do have about 45 families on my waitlist right now, so I’ll schedule more of those, get them delivered. As we run out, we schedule another build, if we have money, and we just kind of go as fast as we can.”

Moore says applications to request a bed can be made at shpbeds.org .

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