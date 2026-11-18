The Painted Buntings, the musical duo of Piper Hart and Allison Williams, will perform a free show in downtown Fayetteville tomorrow night. Pete Hartman welcomed them into the P.J. Robowski Music Studio this week to talk about their music and ask them about the path that led them to find each other.

“This is a square dance tune called ‘Paddy on the Turnpike.’”

Piper Hart, who plays fiddle with the Painted Buntings, began her journey through music the same way many of us do, by mandate from our parents, when she began playing classical violin.

“And at some point in time, probably when I was in junior high or middle school, my parents finally gave us the option. ‘OK, we’ve made you do this the whole time. We’ll let you stop if you want to.’ And as a kid, duh, I’d rather do anything else. But as the years went on and I got into college a little bit after that, I decided I actually really liked that instrument.

“I want to go maybe in a less stressful or structured space for, say, just to get back into the music again. And I had found out about what was in the Folk School of Fayetteville. Heard that there was live music along with dancing from a friend, and I went there one day and I met Pete Howard, who is and was still the head fiddle player there for jams and square dances, and I asked him, ‘Hey, would there perhaps be someone who’s teaching right now? Or would you be teaching?’ And he said, ‘No, no one’s teaching, but you can just come play with us next time.’”

Hartman: How would you describe your style, your music? I mean, straight up folk?

“A lot of the tunes that I will know are made for their square dance tunes. It’s something for people to dance to, traditional tunes that people in Missouri have been playing, Kentucky, the Ozark region.”

Allison Williams, who plays both the guitar and banjo in this duo, also began in the more structured style of classical music. But by age 15, she began feeling a pull towards a much different genre: punk rock.

“And so by the time I was 19, I was playing bass and drums and touring. I started to realize that a lot of what I wanted to do didn’t require electricity, didn’t require a drum kit. I started listening to Woody Guthrie and stuff like that and a lot of folky protest music. And then I started writing my own songs and doing acoustic punk for a while before it was cool.”

Both Allison and Piper received much help, or at least encouragement and direction, from the Folk School and Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Allison and Piper often perform for the regular old-time jam and square dances. I asked Piper about the intimidation factor when it’s just two up on the stage.

“Yeah, I think there’s a level of people or just a number of people where you can tell intuitively, ‘I can play with them and know, expect where they’re going to go next with their tune and be able to either follow or lead with them.’ And I think I really did find that with Allison.”

“Yeah. If we were uncomfortable playing together, we never would have tried this. Yeah, this has been so fun and so easy. I hate to say that, but when somebody has the skills and has the same interests as you, that it really is easy to play together. And we’re still learning new songs from each other and still figuring out new stuff that we can do.

“We’re doing kind of like a country blues number, and it turns out Piper’s a great blues player. And Piper’s been singing a lot, doing a lot of ballads. And so we’re trying to adapt some of those to adding instruments to them.”

Thursday evening’s free show at Prairie Street Bar and Tap is not the first time the Painted Buntings have performed there. Allison says you can expect a bit of everything during their set.

“Yeah, this has been a little miniature residency. I pitched it to Greg, the owner, back in the summer, and we finally made it happen. They’ve got a small PA there. It’s really fine for just two people, and they have that big garage door that they can open if the weather’s really nice.

“Just good old-fashioned old-time music. Sometimes we play fast. Sometimes we play sad and slow. We do some harmony singing and just a little bit of everything. Good beer, good tunes, good people.”

“I like it. Keep it simple.”

[Music]

Allison Williams and Piper Hart of the Painted Buntings perform live tomorrow night at Prairie Street Bar and Tap in Fayetteville. KUAF’s Pete Hartman had them in the studio earlier this week. To hear more music, just look for Allison Williams Music on YouTube.

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