Do you have that unofficial list of jobs to get to eventually? Gutters. Sorting email. That video training session on Workday. How about those documents directing what to do with your assets after you’re gone? Well, for that one, we asked Tony Hilliard, senior director of estate and strategic giving at the University of Arkansas, and Nate Looney, executive director of planned giving at the UofA, to come to our studio to talk about one aspect of preparing for distributing your assets: planned giving .

Hilliard: Many times we say planned giving. It’s planning to give at some point in the near future, at some point in the future. Often people think, “Well, I’m going to give it at my death,” and that’s the most common way to do it. But there’s also reasons that people want to give at a later point in time. But by planning, we know where to apply the money that the person’s giving at their death, or because they may not be here.

And it also ties with something that the charity, i.e., the University of Arkansas, like KUAF, could use in the future and how, and how to put that to use.

Kellams: How do you plan to plan give?

Looney: Well, the key is to be intentional, and it doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s really about trying to link up what people are passionate about and ways to make a big impact. And that’s the impact maybe at the university, but it’s also a way to be able to make an impact from maybe their personal financial goals. And so for us, we love being able to be brought into the process and to be able to help families think about ways to give creatively, or even their professional advisors, to think about different ways to give.

And so we see a lot of ways that people make an impact, right? And it can be something as easy as cutting a check to an organization you care about, but could also be about leveraging assets. So it can be about maybe thinking about real estate, or if you’re over the age of 70 1/2, maybe you’re using your retirement accounts to be able to make a difference.

I know that a lot of times people around this time of year think about making a qualified charitable distribution. Again, that allows people to be able to give directly from their IRA to a qualifying organization like the University of Arkansas, and that can have some really considerable tax benefits there. But it’s, again, about helping people explore about the impact they want to make. And that’s really what our job is at the university.

Hilliard: It’s also interesting to me that quite often people who say, “Well, I’m not wealthy,” or “I don’t have a whole lot of money,” but if they look at what they have at their death and having that kind of plan, people, retired school teachers, can make an incredible, significant impact making a major gift with their IRA at their death. And it’s quite often a very efficient thing.

The kids are going to be drawing the money. When the kids have to draw the money out within 10 years of their mother’s death, that has the taxes associated with it, at the child’s tax rate. Whereas the mother can give that IRA to KUAF, the University of Arkansas, and the charity pays no tax on it, and it comes to them at mom’s death, because that retired teacher doesn’t know if she may need the money prior to that point. Right. But if we have it in a planned gift, then if it is available after the death of the retired teacher, it’s a significant, huge gift.

Kellams: How difficult is it to do this?

Looney: It’s easy. There’s a lot of different ways you can do it. I mean, it can be as simple as calling up your plan administrator and making a change for you, making a revocable designation, beneficiary designation. It can be working with your attorneys. The key is it’s about having a plan in place. You don’t want things to happen to you, right? You want to think, and you want to be intentional. You want to involve your loved ones in it.

And the key is finding areas that you’re passionate about and putting something down and being able to work towards that, whether that’s through a gift at the end of your life, or working towards maybe a blended gift, so you’re giving today to be able to advance those causes that you care about. But it can be simple. And our job is to make it as simple as possible for folks.

Kellams: I think sometimes it’s just a matter of planning to do it.

Hilliard: Correct.

Kellams: I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. I haven’t done anything yet.

Looney: There’s no time like the present.

Kellams: He’s just handed me his card. But there is also that, “Well, I don’t know if I’m going to... would my gift be significant?” I mean, I think you probably run into that.

Hilliard: Well, the answer is yes. Yes, it is. It’s very significant. Every gift is important. Every gift is major. We look at what you see as being important, and we look at what the amounts that you can give, and would be glad to visit with anyone about any level of giving.

Kellams: Finally, what if someone’s listening, “Well, you know what? I’m mid- to late 40s. My kids are going to be in or out of college soon. It’s a little too early for me to think about this. I’ll get to it when I’m in my 60s.”

Hilliard: The fact is, if I knew the future, my documents would be a lot shorter. I’ve always said that as a lawyer. But it’s never too early to plan. It’s never too early to think forward. I was in a meeting yesterday with the speaker for the ROTC group, and he made the comment that Patton was very clear that we will never be able to fully follow the plan, but the important part is planning. The planning is the way that you succeed. It’s not that you necessarily follow the plan, but you have a better understanding of the direction that you’re going.

And I think even in the 40s, it’s a good time to be thinking about. Things happen for people, particularly in your 40s. Think about it. One of the things that any lawyer is going to advise you to do, and that’s not something that we can do, but we can help you work with that, that lawyer can work with you, particularly as you start looking into estate planning. You’ve got kids, you’ve got issues, and you’re in a car wreck and suddenly you’re incapacitated. Who’s going to be making those decisions for you? And quite often when you’re in a car wreck, you’re going to have both the husband and wife. I’ve had that situation plenty of times in my prior life as a lawyer. You’re going to have both that husband and wife injured.

That lawyer that you work with in doing an estate plan, and that’s many times in someone in their 40s, it’s going to be a combination of gifting to charities as well as looking at their own estate plan. That lawyer is going to have them set up in some type of power of attorney program where they’ve got people behind them to make decisions if they’ve been incapacitated. They’ve got some provision in there for guardianship for their children.

So those kind of documents, even in your 40s, especially in your 40s, are critical to begin working on and begin thinking about. And as we talk about estate and strategic giving, we’re going to be certainly encouraging people to work with lawyers and those kind of financial professors, professionals rather, as they look toward the future.

Looney: And I’ll just, people give because they want to make a difference. They give because they’re making an investment. They give because they want to see a return. And so even if it’s not in some massive figure that you think you need to make to make a difference, giving now makes sense because it’s a fun thing to do, right? And be able to think about that as a family, to think about the values, to think about the things that you care about, and to be able to work towards those shared commitments together. That’s a really powerful thing to do. And we love it when we see it, whenever families come in and they say that, “Hey, we have a goal. This is what we want to do. How do we get there?”

Kellams: Thank you both.

Looney: Absolutely. Thank you, Kyle.

Hilliard: Appreciate you.

Kellams: Appreciate it.

Tony Hilliard is senior director of estate and strategic giving at the University of Arkansas. Nate Looney is executive director of planned giving at the UofA. Our conversation took place at KUAF last week.

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