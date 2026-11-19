The weather’s getting cooler, and the city of Fayetteville is taking note. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis has more on how administrators are calling upon the community to help provide shelter this winter.

Fayetteville Mayor Molly Rawn is designating city government as a resource for when winter weather turns dangerous. On Tuesday, the city issued a call for local organizations to join in a coordinated effort to help keep people safe.

“What we see as one of our strengths at the city is being able to convene partners and being able to help provide one central place for communication. Clear communication is so important during any endeavor where you are working with a lot of different partners. But what we saw over the last two winter seasons was a real need to just have more centralized communication. And we felt like that was something that the city could and should take on.”

She says the city is now calling upon faith communities, civic organizations and others to help provide warming spaces during inclement winter weather. They are looking for places that could help with overnight or daytime shelter, volunteer staffing needs, meals and transportation. There’s also funding available for organizations willing to lend their space and services.

“We certainly realize that this is asking a lot of partner organizations, and sometimes there are incurred costs. And so the city has some funding. The exact amount is going to vary. A lot of it comes from federal funding sources, but some of it does come from our own general fund here. But it’s on a reimbursable basis. And so it’s for things like supplies, staffing, facility rental, if there’s a rental fee that we need to help underwrite. And so this could vary from several hundred to several thousand dollars to an organization, depending upon the level of service they’re providing.”

Fayetteville has about $40,000 in its extreme winter weather fund, and city staff will work on a case-by-case basis to get it disbursed appropriately. Partners can also receive updates and dedicated communication from a weather response email, and anyone can view the Extreme Weather web page listing shelter locations, road conditions and closures, any city service changes and even pet care guidance and pipe protection tips.

What’s more, Rawn says differing conditions can trigger a shelter’s opening, making the city’s role as a central coordinator even more essential.

“Each location or each organization helping out may have a different threshold. So there are some organizations that have really limited capacity, but that if it’s below 20 degrees or below 18 degrees, they’re going to have the ability to spring into action and open up. But they might not have the capacity to be open as frequently as would be required if the threshold were 32. So it’s sort of a moving target.

“I wish we were able to say all shelters open up at 32 degrees. But frankly, right now in Fayetteville, we don’t have that capacity. And so what we have said is that the extreme weather response starts when it is below freezing, below 32 degrees, and the services available at each location are going to vary based on their capacity.”

The city is using multiple communication channels to get the word out about shelter locations and where people can find services or supplies when they need them. First, Rawn says the best way to get up-to-date information is through the city’s social media accounts.

“We also recognize that digital equity is a thing, and not everybody has access to those online tools. So we have worked to place printed materials in our bus stops and at organizations like 7hills, on site at Salvation Army. We also work directly with providers at many of the locations that are doing this work. We are in regular communication with the public library. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is one example. St. James is another example of a church. Genesis Church, Potter’s House.

“So we kind of cast a broad net between social media, our website, printed materials at locations where we believe they’re going to be seen by people that may be in need of shelter.”

Fayetteville’s first responders will also engage in direct outreach for the unhoused community.

“Our police officers, particularly those on our crisis intervention response team, were a big help last winter in just going out and about on the trails and in the parks where they know people are sleeping and making sure that they know that there is indoor shelter, even offering them transport to the indoor shelter. Any way that we have to be able to find people and connect them with the services, we are going to try our best to do so.”

Residents at large can also help the community prepare for freezing temperatures by donating supplies.

“If you are a member of a church or faith-based organization that has a large space that sometimes is unused during the day or unused overnight, reach out to the city of Fayetteville and see if that’s a space you could offer up for us to be able to use. We have a dedicated email address just for weather response, weatherresponse@fayetteville-ar.gov .

“Donate supplies if you have space. If you want to volunteer and attend a volunteer training, and you were willing to sign up to work an overnight shift or a shift during the day, just to help coordinate these efforts. Those are all things that you can do to help.”

This winter won’t be Fayetteville’s first round of dangerous weather, and past experiences have informed the city’s evolving response. Shelters were necessary last winter, and cooling spaces were needed just a few months ago during extreme summer heat. Rawn says a surprising element drastically improved outcomes and conditions for those using a particular shelter in August. Turns out, people really enjoyed having something to occupy their time while they escaped the harsh temperatures.

“So I will tell you, a lot of the times during the extreme heat, we were in a one-room church building, and we were so grateful to be able to have that space and keep people cool and provide them with food and just respite from the heat. But when we were able to go to the Yvonne Richardson Center and be able to be in the gym, all of a sudden it changed the dynamic. There was basketball, there were games that people could play. We were in a space of activity, and it really allowed the unhoused residents that were there something to do. And we heard laughter and we saw smiles, and we were able to, I believe, form more of a relationship.

“We were able to break the ice a little bit, because there was something to do and something to bond over. And that was important for us to realize, is that, OK, long term, it would be great to be able to have emergency shelter place where it can be active, right? People want to connect with other people and something other than just sitting around in an empty room.”

Rawn says they learned another lesson that many people can probably relate to: find a way to keep pets safe as well.

You can visit fayetteville-ar.gov for more on how you or your organization can become a partner with the city this winter, either through opening your space, volunteering your time or donating supplies.

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