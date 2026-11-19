Making a documentary film requires patience, a keen eye, a keen ear, teamwork, funding and an ability to help others tell their story. Making a career of documentary film requires all of that over and over and over. Then there is the work to make sure the film is seen. And then there are the efforts needed to archive the work for future viewers and future researchers.

Documentary filmmaker T. Jayashree is addressing all of this tonight during a talk sponsored by the Humanities Center and taking place in the Mullins Special Collections Classroom in Mullins Library on the University of Arkansas campus. She’s created films dealing with the themes of sexuality, human rights and the law. The talk begins at 5 tonight.

Yesterday afternoon, she came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss her career and to discuss what she’ll talk about tonight.

Jayashree: At the time when I was filming, I was not even very aware about what I was actually doing, because we would make a film, edit it, put it out, right? So video documentation over the years, videos have always been a very complex way of documenting, unlike writing or documenting news items or whatever, print or photographs. But videos have their own challenges of filming and, after filming, putting it all together.

And as I said, I have very different formats, because technology also changed. At a time when I first started documenting this particular movement, which is the sexuality movement in India in the early 2000s, it was all on tape. We had just started using digital head on a magnetic tape, and that technology completely disappeared within few years. Then we got SD cards, then we have these. Now cell phones. I’m also recording on cell phones.

And then how do you back these things up? Numbering of tapes as one, two, three, to now everything is 00. Then you have to give file names, but at the same time, you have to also retain the originality of these files. Otherwise, you will not be able to know what is the material you have. And then the preservation. How do you preserve these materials? And it’s very, very expensive. I mean, even today it’s very expensive.

We all think that we have the cell phone, and if you have an Apple phone, you can really, really record and make beautiful films with it. But actually preserving it costs a lot of money because of the technology involved, like your hard disk, your multiple backups and servers and all of those things, right?

Kellams: I mean, we think about the cloud, but is the cloud really archiving or preserving? No.

Jayashree: And cloud is not free. And now more and more with AI coming in, a lot of these things are going to be owned by few companies, and we don’t know how long it will last, and we have to pay a subscription. Unlike my tape or your tape, you can just put it in your cupboard and it will stay. And it’s yours.

And also sharing, how do we share? I mean, when I started making documentary films in India, a lot of the whole movement that I was part of was using videos for social change. So we would actually take films from one community to the other, and we would screen these films in physical space, and then we would hire VCRs to show these tapes and then have discussions. It was expensive even then. It was clunky. You had to go and carry. You need four people to help you.

And in a way, we are also coming back to that, because we need to have them, even though the devices are small. But when it comes to sharing or for people to access, we say, “Oh, we’ll put it on internet and people will be able to see.” But it doesn’t work that way. And then again, there are other issues of privacy and various other things, especially when it comes to documentary footage. I think this is what I will also be talking about in my presentation as well.

Kellams: What led you to become a documentarian?

Jayashree: Broadly speaking, it’s just being at the right time, right place and hanging out with the right people. But I was always interested in photography. And the other thing I wanted to do when I was in school, I wanted to see the world, and I thought, I’ll become a journalist, then I could travel. And at the time that I was growing up, India was closed economy. We didn’t have many things. We didn’t have satellite television. We had only government-run television, but we had a very robust cinema.

And also, when I was an undergrad, I was part of a film appreciation program, and there I saw documentaries, how documentaries are made and how editing happened. And that really fascinated me. And then I was also part of a student group where documentary filmmakers used to come and screen these films that I mentioned earlier.

So it was also the time when in India there was a lot of debate about opening up of India’s economy. This was early ’90s. So I just happened to be at that time when a lot of these conversations were happening and people were making films, so I could assist, learn. And then I also did a small program of video for social change, and that’s how I got into it.

And then I got to see the world. But even though it was difficult, fundraising for documentaries is always difficult, I happened to travel a lot in India and outside. So that’s how I got in.

Kellams: When you were beginning, was there any challenge to being a woman being a documentarian?

Jayashree: In fact, documentary film is full of women. A lot of women do documentary films. We didn’t have that kind of challenges early on. The challenges were more because these equipment used to be large, heavy, so carrying them, going. So invariably, the boys would do the camera, because each camera weighed some 2 kilos or 3 kilos and things like that. So we’ve had our skirmishes.

But also, a lot of the documentary themes and ideas that we were all part of were all about gender discrimination, inequality in society. So the people that I worked with were also very cognizant of all of these things. So we had our ups and downs, but we ended up working together. And I was part of a lot of women’s projects, so I worked with a lot of women filmmakers.

So if you look back, I would say many women tend to be producers and directors or editors, and then the cinematography used to be the male domain. But that has changed a lot in the last 15 years. There’s a lot of women cinematographers as well now. And anyway, now we are not making films the way I was when I was there.

So we lived in a society which was very, very unequal to begin with. And of course, class and cultural privileges are there, which then, how to navigate. And we were never part of any established institution, so I freelanced all the time. So then you pick and choose the people that you want to work with. So I think for me, it kind of worked out in that way.

Kellams: You said you wanted to see the world. You’ve seen the world to some extent, right? Where has this career taken you?

Jayashree: Yeah, in a sense that I was part of two very large projects which were international. So I traveled a lot in the U.S., then in Europe and in Asia. And then within India, lots of rural India, which normally nobody would go. I was able to go through various shoots, and that’s the high point of doing this kind of long documentary, that I could not just visit, but actually engage with people.

So one of the film that I did, which is an international film from India, and I directed and produced it myself, which is about global access to health care and medicine. And we were looking at intellectual property and health care through HIV/AIDS, because India produces cheap HIV/AIDS drugs, generic drugs. But the world was, and we were changing our patent law and stuff like that.

So I actually met a lot of people in Germany who were seeking asylum for treatment from Latin America, from Africa. And these people, this is something that I would have, nobody really knows. So just engaging with them and learning about how people live, because I’ve never been to Latin America, I’ve never been to Africa, but through them understanding.

And also forming connections, deep connections at an individual level. And some of these connections are still going on. I mean, we made this film 20 years ago, but still, you keep in touch and you kind of become part of their lives. So that has been, I think, a very nice aspect of doing documentary films.

Kellams: Those of us who don’t make documentary films, when we see a film like this, I think, “Oh my gosh, the time, the research, the blood, sweat and tears that went into it.” I mean, when you’re in the middle of one of these projects, can you think about anything else?

Jayashree: No, it’s all consuming, which is why I stopped making that kind of film once I had my child. It’s 20 years ago. No, because you can’t be in two places. You don’t do justice. And the joke is that when you have a baby, the baby comes out after nine months. It’s natural. But a film, gestation period can be years and years. And it is quite hard for people who are around you, because you are so invested in it.

And a film like, whether it’s on sexuality or this access to medicine, is also that I was also dealing with people who had become close friends with me, who were also dealing with these issues in their personal lives. So it was not just switching on your camera, switching off your camera. It’s also about engaging with them. A lot of loss during this process.

Then, of course, fundraising. But I must say, I had a lot of support from friends and others who saw what I was doing, so those things helped. And I think it’s an interesting time. But yeah, it is all consuming.

Kellams: All consuming to create, all consuming to fundraise. Then you want people to see it.

Jayashree: Yes. So the consumption of your time. Yeah. So we were also at that time, 2004-05 in India, while we were also talking about patents on medicines, we were also talking about intellectual property in a larger sense, in terms of copyrights, in terms of what is this Creative Commons license and all of those things.

So for me, two things. One is that when you do independent documentary films, you don’t really make a living out of it. If you are funded to make the film, if your expenses are taken care of, I think that’s a win-win. If you are putting your own money, which I have done a lot and my family has done a lot in the past, then I feel that’s the problem, which a lot of my fellow filmmakers have done.

But if you’re fully funded and if you’re supported for the film, then the idea from which we are making, because we don’t have an NPR or PBS in India. So what we do is, especially when the internet opened up, we just put our film online so people can watch. So it’s there, because you’re not really making a living out of it. You’re not looking for the profit.

But this is a big debate still going on amongst filmmakers, because it’s not an easy thing, because as you said, you put in so much of your own that you want to get something out. But it also depends on the theme, the topic that you are talking about. So in my case, of course, I got majority of the funding, but it all came much later, after I made the film. But the idea was that it needs to go out.

So we put it out, and we are talking about intellectual property in the film as well. So I put it out on the website, so it’s available. You can download, you can watch. But even if you put out on the internet, that’s not the end of the story, because you still have to curate it. And I’ve also, in my experience, found that people who are really interested in the film, they’ve also bought the film. So we’ve also made some money. It was not that it didn’t, but it was very sporadic. It’ll come and go, stuff like that.

But this is not unlike what you have in the U.S. or Europe. In India, we don’t have a organized platform so you can actually make a living out of making documentaries. So I used to work a lot for PBS, so I was working on commission projects, which is where I made my money. And then I also taught. In the last 15 years or so, we’ve been teaching freelance. So that kind of keeps me going. But it’s hard.

Kellams: I would imagine something that also can be a challenge, can be difficult, is when you’re making documentaries about gender inequality or sexuality or health, finding the people that will talk to you, earning their trust and the responsibility that comes with telling their story.

Jayashree: Yeah. So from early 2000 and end of the ’90s, I just stopped doing these commission films. I started working in 1990, so 1990 to 2000, I did a lot of these work and then multiple projects. Then I moved south of India. I moved to Bangalore, which at that time was a very small city, and I was just biding my time to figure out how I want to make films, because I was also burnt out by doing these multiple projects and commission projects and things like that.

And that’s when I actually got to know this community, because many of them were my friends. And then there was this new NGOs coming up, which was working on sexuality issues. So my filming came actually two years later. I was engaging with people. And all of these two films that I talked about took a long time in making.

So this is, again, another long-form documentation. It was in the same place. I was living in the same city. These were all people whom I knew, and they knew me. And over the years, that trust forms, which is also why the archive becomes very important, because you have all this material. A lot of it is very sensitive material. And you want people to use it as well, but under certain protection. So how do we do? And that’s when the archives becomes a logical point to move forward to.

T. Jayashree is a documentary filmmaker whose work is now housed at Bangalore’s National Law School. She’ll screen one of her films this evening and discuss her career and the importance of archiving work. That’s taking place tonight in Mullins Library on the University of Arkansas campus in the Mullins Special Collections Classroom. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 tonight. The lecture is sponsored by the Humanities Center. Our conversation took place yesterday afternoon at the Carver Center for Public Radio.

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