The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s first grant from the National Institutes of Health is funding a Sable Systems Respirometry System. The equipment is described as “a suite of specialized instruments that measure metabolic activity, including oxygen consumption, carbon dioxide production, methane production and water loss.” Research made possible with this equipment includes study of how microplastics are affecting our environment.

Jason Ortega, assistant professor of biological sciences at UAFS, serves as principal investigator on the grant and says this grant will help several different educators on campus with their research.

Ortega: We’ve got a geoscience person will be using this for looking at methane in groundwater samples. This will be incorporated in Dr. Otero’s psych experimental design course. It’ll be used for teaching with Mr. Bradley and his students. And on my end, I’ll use it for teaching with my animal physiology students, but also for research.

So I study energetics, so how animals use energy. And that’s one of the main things that this system can do. And so with this, we’ll look at anything from the impact of microplastics on animals, whether it be a spider or a frog or even a fruit fly, to looking at the impacts of the parasite that I work on and how that impacts different hosts throughout its life cycle.

Kellams: So help me understand how you can study how microplastics affect a fruit fly or a frog or a spider.

Ortega: So one of the things that happens when we’re looking at toxicology in general is that one of the hallmarks of that is to see how a compound impacts metabolic rate. So remember, metabolic rate is the rate of energy use. And so if there’s something wonky that’s happening in the animal’s physiology, you’ll see this uptick in metabolic rate. And that’s typically, not always, but usually the liver trying to compensate for this and other systems being impacted by that toxin.

And so it’s a really easy experimental design. You have control animals that don’t have a certain amount of that toxin or parasite or microplastic. And then you have a subset that you do give them a known amount, and you compare those metabolic rates from those control to those treatment animals.

Kellams: The animals, then, let’s go with spiders. They are controlled in a lab? They are raised there?

Ortega: So these would be animals that we’d bring in, get some baseline measurements. And then for a certain subset of them, give them a certain amount of microplastics in a cricket or something like that to dose them beyond what they normally would have.

Kellams: How are students involved in this research?

Ortega: So when I work with students in a research project, we are collaborators. So we aid each other in conducting that work. So right now, I’ve got students working on behavior impacts of my parasite on cockroaches. And so we set up experimental design together, and we run through our trials together and then take turns or take part in data analysis together.

Kellams: Do you mind walking me through how that works, what it looks like?

Ortega: So the parasite we work on is a pentastome. So it’s a crustacean lungworm. So it was brought over with Burmese pythons, and this is an Asian species of parasite. And so it has an interesting life cycle where, as adults, they live in snakes, feeding off of blood. They reproduce, their eggs end up in the snake feces. Then a coprophagous insect eats that feces, becomes the first host. Then a lizard or frog eats that insect, becomes a secondary host. And then finally, a snake will eat that secondary intermediate host and become the terminal host, where the parasites will become adults and then reproduce and make more parasite.

What we’re interested in with the group that I’m working with called SLAM, so this is Snake Lungworm Alliance and Monitoring, where we look to see the spread of this parasite, but also how it’s impacting different organisms. And so my work, at least right now, is to look at that first step, because this parasite has to be eaten multiple times to be effective, to be successful. And so it has to somehow impact the behavior or the physiology of that initial host.

And so we’ve got some cockroaches that are infected and some that aren’t. And so we’re looking at their boldness response. So if you shine a light on a cockroach and it scurries, or it feels a puff of air and it scurries. We’re seeing if being infected with that parasite makes them bolder and that they kind of stand still or hesitate a little bit longer. And in the natural context, that would lead to them being consumed and continuing the life cycle of that parasite.

This parasite’s kind of nightmare fuel. I mean, any kind of parasite, really. Because unfortunately, we see these snakes with sometimes dozens of these parasites in their lungs, and in particular with these snakes, particularly these pygmy rattlesnakes that I worked on in Florida. They’re a very small snake, and they can have a dozen or more inside of them. And most snakes only have one functional lung. So you can imagine how that really impacts that animal, beyond just them drinking their blood, to them just physically being in their lungs and impacting their capacity for breathing.

Kellams: I don’t think you have to think too hard to see how everything’s connected.

Ortega: Well, the thing is, remember that snakes, even though they’re predators, a lot of other organisms eat them. Birds of prey, for example. And so if all of a sudden we waved a wand and all snakes disappeared, we’d have ecosystem collapse. We’d have organisms that would go just rampant, or predators that depended upon those snakes go extinct as well. So they are keystone species to some degree, depending upon the species.

But this parasite has further implications because it’s out there. It could spread to other organisms. It could be, right now, in a bunch of cats in South Florida. We don’t know about it, as they eat lizards, for example. So we just don’t know really much about this parasite. And so that’s what we’re trying to find out and learn more about, its pattern of behavior and its own biology.

Kellams: What does it mean for students to be able to be part of this research?

Ortega: I think almost any paper that we put out is publishable and will get a lot of attention, because we’re at the ground floor of this problem. And so giving them not only that notoriety and practice in conducting research, but it’s more so building up their soft skills so that they can go and easily get a job in game management, wildlife management, or move on to get a Ph.D. of their own or master’s, what have you. Kind of giving them those skills so they can continue, and also the confidence that they can produce good, very impactful research even as an undergraduate.

Kellams: What can it mean for a school like the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith to get an NIH grant?

Ortega: Oh, it’s transformative. I think it sets us up to be able to show that we are conducting research of the caliber that will attract more federal funds. But as we use this device and other funds that we’ve won in recent history, and we start to produce product with it, both students and papers and things like that, it’ll show that we can make all that we have. We’re shifting resources to dedicate time and energy to research.

Which, again, that’s really transformative for these students, because it makes them competitive on a national level. Because that one leg up of going to a conference, presenting that work, even being an author, and the soft skills that they learn of data analysis, of working with whatever technique is involved, like, say, with respirometry, for example, with this grant, that gives them skills that are very unique and very marketable depending upon where that student ends up going.

Jason Ortega is an assistant professor of biological sciences at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. He’s serving as principal investigator on the first National Institutes of Health grant received by the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. Our conversation was recorded on the UAFS campus last week.

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