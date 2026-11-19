I want to start today with an exercise. Think about a memorable time you enjoyed some outdoor recreation. Perhaps it was your first time at Lost Valley near Ponca. Or maybe it was an especially raucous time canoeing with friends on the Buffalo National River. What did that feel like? Why do you think it made you feel that way?

The feeling of being in nature and participating in outdoor recreation is meaningful, and it’s a big part of the research of Julia Soule. She’s an alum of the University of Arkansas and currently studying at Yale School of the Environment and Yale Divinity School. She’ll be presenting “Outdoor Recreation in the Arkansas Ozarks” tonight at 6 p.m. as part of the Pryor Center Research Fellowship Program.

Soule grew up in Bryant, Arkansas. She says her fascination with outdoor recreation is inherited from her father, who grew up in Alaska.

Soule: And took us hiking a lot as kids. We had the Tim Ernst guidebooks, and one of my favorite spring breaks, I think I was probably in fifth or sixth grade, my dad got the waterfalls book from Ozark Outdoor Center in Little Rock, and we would flip to a random page every day of spring break and go to that waterfall. And sometimes it was three hours away. Sometimes it was 40 minutes away. But I got to spend a lot of time exploring the state in that capacity.

And then I went to undergraduate at the University of Arkansas and was able to keep spending time, especially in the Ozarks, around some of those trails that I started to learn as a kid. Places like Lost Valley that are more accessible to families.

Moore: I don’t think we necessarily think of Central Arkansas as a hub for outdoor recreation. How did your relationship with this sort of element of your life, a pretty critical element of your life it sounds like, change when you moved to Northwest Arkansas?

Soule: Central Arkansas does, for what it’s worth, have, I think, a pretty solid emerging outdoor rec scene. Pinnacle Mountain and the trails in that area are seeing, in a lot of ways, some of the same kinds of development that we’re seeing in Northwest Arkansas, just at different scales and dealing with very, very different geographies.

Whenever I came to college at the University of Arkansas, I would spend time with friends going out into the woods, going into trails. But I think I was also just, in part of the college experience, figuring out the other things I was interested in. So it’s not like I was constantly outside throughout my entire collegiate experience. And I actually ended college with an interest in farm work and started working on farms like Apple Seeds in Fayetteville and started spending more time outdoors that way.

So I think once I got to Fayetteville, my idea of what spending time outdoors was actually got quite a bit more expansive and was no longer limited to just a backpacking trip or hiking trip that I would need to have my guidebook in preparation for. But spending time outside instead became something that was easier to integrate into my adult life.

Moore: Now you’re studying environmental management and religion at Yale. Tell me about what the overlap looks like there in that Venn diagram, because it doesn’t, on the surface, seem like there’s more than just a sliver there.

Soule: I know it’s hard enough to explain what happens at a divinity school without then adding an environmental management degree on top of it. For me, that overlap is that I’m interested in how people think about nature and what people think nature is. I think those understandings often invoke spiritual language, sometimes explicitly religious language, but not all the time. And that’s the way that I’ve been exploring it here, is how do people make meaning in the environment?

And I like being able to approach it from a more religious studies angle, but then also bringing in environmental management knowledge of how trails are formed, how people build trails and the way that trails change over time ecologically. But that’s just my angle in the program. I certainly have peers who are doing totally different things. That’s one of the really fun things about this program, is seeing the really wildly different directions people take it.

Moore: Why divinity school?

Soule: I came into divinity school with an interest in conservation work and coming back to Arkansas to do conservation work long term. And an aspect of a lot of divinity schools is community leadership and nonprofit leadership. At Yale, we have a pretty robust system for getting students involved in nonprofit leadership from the divinity school.

And then I got here and realized that my questions were less about nonprofit management and more about what people think nature is, some of those more ideological questions. So I think my angle has changed a little bit since I’ve gotten here, but I’ve stayed interested in the divinity angle of it the whole time.

Moore: That tends to happen in graduate school, right? You learn things and it tends to kind of veer your interest in your direction in a way you didn’t expect. And I think that’s a beauty of education and learning broadly, is that you don’t know what you don’t know. And then once you start to know it, you want to know more about it.

Soule: Totally. I feel really lucky to be exposed to it and to have three years to be able to do that.

Moore: You are studying how implicit beliefs impact the way people make meaning and allocate power around land in the United States. Say more about that. What are some ways you’re trying to unpack that sort of conundrum there?

Soule: So I think Arkansas is a really good way to think through this for me, and just an interesting case study nationally. A lot of the hiking trails that we are most familiar with in Arkansas were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the ’20s and ’30s and were built through federal public funds that sometimes employed local people. But it was a federally managed program through a democratic process.

Then you move into the ’60s and ’70s and see canoes really enter the zeitgeist. The Buffalo National River gets established, also becomes part of federal management. And now we’re seeing a lot of private trail development that is done in partnership with the state, but also with private philanthropies and private actors.

What’s interesting to me about those shifts in how trails develop in Arkansas is that that also determines what people see when they go out to recreate in Arkansas. The kinds of trails you’re on determine the kind of views you see, the kind of physical experience you have. I think it’s very different to go on a hike that’s kind of technical somewhere like Devil’s Den that may be very rocky versus an easier trail. And then you add on different forms of mobility, like canoeing or cycling, and that changes your perception in incredibly literal ways.

So I’m interested in how the state involvement in all of those stages, and now private involvement in all of those stages, impacts the ways that we experience nature directly. I’m really curious in what it means to have the way I see Arkansas shaped by federal government, by state government, by private interests, because I think we often think of outdoor recreation as a very private or internal thing. It’s my time with myself outdoors, but there’s always an external factor going on there. And those are the things I’m trying to dig into.

Moore: I think when we think about Lost Valley or we think about the Buffalo National River, or we think of spots like that, we may not always think about the reality that someone had to make that available to us, that it wasn’t just discovered, right? And I think that’s a very fascinating element of outdoor recreation, is that the reason we know about these spots is because many times they were built for this activity.

Soule: Totally. And at the same time, it is an intensely individual relationship that people often have out there. I spent time this summer interviewing people on the trails about what they were feeling, and we would get really specific in our language. I would approach a stranger on a trail with a microphone, and they would be very kind and entertain my questions. And I would ask questions like, “What does it feel like to hike today? What did you see?”

And sometimes they would say something like, “Oh, I experienced something beautiful.” And I said, “OK, what does seeing something beautiful feel like?” And they might say, “Oh, it gave me a feeling of awe.” And I’d say, “OK, what does awe feel like?” And we would keep digging into that really personal sensation of interacting with nature.

And people usually got to some sort of language that was inflected with meaning that was sometimes spiritual, sometimes secular, but really important to them. And I think it’s interesting that that incredibly personal experience is happening in places where it’s federal land, it’s federally managed, or it’s private land, and it’s been privately developed. And we’re able to have these individual experiences in tandem with, but also somewhat separate from, all of the external influence.

I think it’s a different way of thinking about an ecosystem, thinking about an ecosystem beyond just the trees and the trails, but whether that involves social actors as well.

Moore: What impact does the privatization of outdoor recreation have on the activity as a whole? We think of Northwest Arkansas, and we think of places that the Walton family has played a big role in developing and privatizing. And some of their work is available to the public, but some of it is at a fee or some of it plays a role that is exclusive in that way.

Soule: I think there’s been great attention to what outdoor recreation can potentially do to things like cost of living in an area. I’ve seen attention to that in Northwest Arkansas, and I think people in Northwest Arkansas in particular have been quite attentive to rising cost of living, to things like renters’ protections that can come into conflict with an emerging ecotourism industry. That’s something that we see in extreme ways in places like Jackson Hole, right, where the cost of living means that people who work in service industry jobs supporting ecotourism are often unable to afford to live in those towns.

And I think that that’s a really important thing to pay attention to whenever we think about privatization and the way that that works in tandem with agendas for ecotourism. Tourism as a whole isn’t unfamiliar to Arkansas. We’ve had a tourism angle to our economy for a while now, but it’s certainly a complicated one. It’s a different kind of social extraction that can raise a lot of social problems for how communities are built.

I think one of the things I’m most interested in, whenever it comes to the privatization of land, is who gets to shape the landscape and how does that change how we see it? Something like the Works Progress Administration is ostensibly a democratic process. You voted for people who voted for the policies that built these trails, and in that way, you had a direct say in what those trails looked like and how they were built. And that may not have shaken out to be true in every case. But I think that element of democratic and local control is important and gets complicated with privatization.

We know that we have things like zoning requirements, and municipalities can get on board with how trails are built and shaped in the area. But it’s a very different conversation, and it’s one that I think is worth paying close attention to, especially when it’s happening on the scale that it’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Moore: I think it’s also worth acknowledging that the work that the WPA did worked, because we’re still using it almost a century later.

Soule: Totally. I mean, Razorback Stadium was originally a WPA program. It’s fascinating to drive around the state and see what has the longevity there.

Moore: You’re going to be at the Pryor Center this evening on Thursday night. What are the sorts of interactions you hope to be able to have? What are the sorts of conversations you hope are spurred through your presentation here?

Soule: I’m really excited to talk at the Pryor Center. I worked with them this summer for the interviews that I collected. I collected about 55 interviews this summer with people on trails in partnership with the Pryor Center. And for the past few months, I’ve been going through that research and presenting it in settings at Yale, where I’m often the person who knows the most about Arkansas in the room and almost always the only Arkansan in the room.

And I’m excited to be sharing it with some of the people that I interviewed, with the communities that I’m actually talking about. I feel like I’ll get to have a few more inside jokes with what it means to — instead of sharing this information with people who have never been to Arkansas, I’ll be sharing it with people who use these trails every day. And I’m really excited to do that and curious to see how people react, if the kind of image that I’m presenting from the information I got this summer resonates with people.

I’m definitely open to hearing different thoughts. I want to leave a lot of time at the end of my talk for questions and for conversation because, like I said earlier, everyone described their experiences in nature really differently to me this summer. So I know that there will be perspectives in the room that I haven’t heard yet, and I’m excited to hear what people have to say.

Julia Soule will be presenting “Outdoor Recreation in the Arkansas Ozarks” tonight at 6 at the Pryor Center in downtown Fayetteville.

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