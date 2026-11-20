Changes may be on the horizon for government-assisted food programs. On Nov. 10, the USDA proposed a rule change that would end broad-based categorical eligibility for SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis connected with Christin Harper to learn more. She’s the policy director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. She says that broad-based categorical eligibility has been an option for states for more than 20 years.

Harper: And it’s been maintained through numerous farm bills. It was first introduced decades ago, essentially with the goal to streamline application processes and reduce administrative burdens on applicants and state agencies.

So we’re extremely concerned about the proposed rule for a few different reasons. From a national perspective, the fact that over 6 million people will lose access to critical food assistance in fiscal year 2029 is deeply troubling, particularly coming on the heels of the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which of course made the largest cuts to SNAP in the program’s history.

From a more local perspective in Arkansas, we’ve only recently taken the broad-based categorical eligibility option. We use it fairly narrowly, and in 2023, legislation was passed to allow us to get a temporary SNAP asset limit increase up to $5,500 for not more than one year every five years. However, the rule and system changes to allow that temporary asset limit increase did not go into effect until July 1, 2025. So we haven’t had much time to assess that data and evaluate its impact to date. But the hope was that this change would be an attempt to begin to mitigate, to a degree, the benefits cliffs that we so often see in public assistance programs.

And then kind of going forward, another concern about this proposed rule is that broad-based categorical eligibility, it would give states like Arkansas a pathway to enhance the work the state is already doing to decrease its SNAP payment error rate. And as I’m sure you know, the SNAP payment error rate is, because of H.R. 1, the factor that determines how much our state will owe for SNAP benefits, which it’s currently set to take effect next October.

If this rule is finalized as it currently stands, though, Arkansas will not be able to pursue that option. And then other states will likely see their payment error rates rise as they’re forced to reinstitute asset limits, for example. And that is worrisome because as payment error rates rise, the cost share for benefits that the states must pay increases. And in a worst-case scenario, some states may not be able to afford to continue SNAP, and SNAP is not a federally mandated program.

I think another thing just to keep in mind, BBCE, it really allows states the flexibility to design programs that better meet the realities of their local economies and families’ needs, and ultimately to build bridges out of poverty for working families rather than keeping families in poverty. And again, this proposed rule will only take food away from working families.

Travis: Let’s talk a little bit more about that and specifically about H.R. 1, or the so-called Big Beautiful Bill. We’ve already seen cuts to SNAP through this act. Can you just go through and just remind us again what happened with regard to work requirements and just explain that administrative cost shifting just a little bit more, please?

Harper: So with SNAP, there have always been work requirements attached to SNAP. And H.R. 1 essentially expanded those work requirements, specifically for older adults ages 55 to 64. They now have to meet work requirements, which is working on average 80 hours a month. And then in addition, those work requirements now apply to parents who have children 14 and older, as in all the children in the household are 14 or older.

In addition, historically, there were certain vulnerable populations that were exempt from work requirements, namely veterans, people who have experienced homelessness and youth aging out of foster care up to the age of 26, and so they no longer qualify for work requirement exemptions. And now they will, unless they meet some other exemption or come into compliance with those work requirements, they are now eligible for SNAP three months in a 36-month period, which for some of these vulnerable populations that have numerous barriers to employment, traumatic experiences, etc., is not much time to get on your feet and come into compliance with those work requirements.

And then, of course, another big change to the SNAP eligibility was eliminating access to many lawfully residing immigrants. Mostly those are asylees, refugees and victims of human trafficking. So they are no longer eligible for SNAP. Again, they’re lawfully residing here in the United States, but no longer have access to SNAP.

The other big changes for H.R. 1 for SNAP were that it really changed SNAP financing. Because of H.R. 1, there are now two distinct cost shifts that states are being forced to absorb. The first is the administrative cost shift, and the administrative funding being those things that fund staffing, training, technology, other resources. And so historically, that has been a 50-50 split between the state and federal governments. Well, beginning Oct. 1 of this year, that changed. And states are now required to pay 75% of those administrative costs, and the federal government pays 25%.

So for Arkansas, what that meant beginning this past October was an increase of $18 million that we had to pay if we were going to keep the program running at status quo. And then starting next year, that raises to almost $25 million. And the difference is because, for extra funds, the state fiscal year and federal fiscal year operate on different calendars. So there’s a little bit of discrepancy in this first year. But that’s a huge loss in funding to the state.

And the second cost shift is for the benefit cost share. Historically, SNAP, the benefits that families use to put food on the tables, those benefits that grocery stores use to keep their doors open, the federal government has historically paid for 100% of those SNAP benefits. And that’s, starting next year, no longer going to be the case. Beginning October of next year, unless the state’s SNAP payment error rate is below 6%, the state will have to pay a certain share of those benefits for the first time ever. For Arkansas, based on our current payment error rate, we would currently owe a 10% cost share, which translates to about $50 million.

One other thing, just in terms of impact of H.R. 1 that I didn’t mention. So due at least in part to those expanded work requirements, what we’ve seen in Arkansas is that between October of last year, October 2025, which is the month before many of those rules enacted by H.R. 1 went into place in Arkansas, to September of this year, almost 30,000 Arkansans have lost access to SNAP. And even more concerning, of those, about 11,500 of those are kids.

And so to be clear, H.R. 1, the way it was written, did not make any changes to SNAP eligibility for children. But here we are, with more than 11,500 fewer Arkansas children enrolled in this powerful anti-hunger program.

Travis: So we’re seeing ripple effects.

Harper: Yes. Well, and then it doesn’t stop there, unfortunately. The fact that so many kids have lost access to SNAP over the last several months, that’s a problem in and of itself. But we’re also concerned about ripple effects. Specifically, SNAP enrollment can reduce barriers to other food assistance programs like free school meals, after-school feeding programs, Summer EBT and WIC through a process called direct certification.

And so while kids living in households not enrolled in SNAP may still qualify for the programs, there are often additional steps to determine eligibility, which can limit or slow access to those other programs. So yes, we’re really concerned about the ripple effects that losing SNAP will have on these families and the kids particularly.

Travis: I would just like to have some background on the state of food insecurity in Arkansas. We have one of the worst rates of food insecurity in the country. So could we absorb those costs? I mean, is that a realistic thing for the state to be able to work through and then still provide benefits to those in need?

Harper: Yeah. So we actually have the highest food insecurity rate in the nation, and USDA estimates that at 19.4%. But other local studies that have been done over the past couple years have that at a much higher rate, actually. And so we were very concerned, and Arkansas Advocates, along with many of our partners, have been advocating that we have to absorb these cost shifts because it’s a smart investment. It’s a smart investment in families, and it’s a smart investment in our local economies.

You have to remember that in previous fiscal years, we’ve had almost 500 million federal dollars coming into the state that families use to help make ends meet and then, again, get put into the local economy. SNAP is really a local economic driver, with studies showing that for every dollar in SNAP that’s spent, that can generate up to $1.79 in local economic activity.

And so that’s why we’ve been working very hard to ensure that we did put up the state funding to absorb these shifts. So we were thrilled when the governor made the announcement in her proposed biennial budget that at least for the next fiscal year, she is recommending absorbing the full SNAP administrative cost shift, as well as, through one-time set-aside funds through surplus monies, being able to absorb our current projected cost benefit share of $50 million.

Travis: How do you think that proposed budget will do in the legislature, given the changing nature of it, right? Republicans are losing a supermajority. There’s a few more Democratic seats. How do you think that will play out?

Harper: Yeah, I mean, I think the biggest way we’re going to see that play out is in the budgeting process. Democrats have enough numbers now that their votes will be needed to get bills passed. So in terms of what does and doesn’t get funding, they will be relevant, and their votes will be needed to make that happen.

Travis: How can people learn more about how these rule changes might affect them, might affect their neighbors? And what can people do to get involved with this proposal?

Harper: Yeah. So there is an open public comment period right now. And so people can submit comments. They don’t have to be long. Public comments submitted through the Federal Register, and they can be very short, that, “I don’t agree with this. This will cause over 6 million people to lose access to this critical food assistance program.” And that can be the end of it. And they can range anything to much longer. So you can submit a public comment by going to the Federal Register. So that’s the fastest way.

Arkansas Advocates, we’re monitoring this rule, and going forward, we’ll be putting out information. And so we do encourage both individuals and organizations to submit a public comment saying that the only thing this proposed rule will do is take away food from working families.

And in addition, it’s also concerning that a proposed rule that, by USDA’s own analysis, will have such a significant impact on working families only has a 30-day comment period. A rule of this magnitude should have a 60- or even 90-day comment period to allow organizations and families more time to meaningfully weigh in. We’re really hoping. There’s already several national efforts to encourage USDA to extend the public comment period. But we’ll be working with our partners here in the state to potentially do sign-ons. And then we’d be happy to create templates for folks that would help them submit their public comments.

Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis speaking with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families Policy Director Christin Harper. You can visit KUAF.com for more.

And yes, here comes the disclaimer. My wife, Laura Kellams, is the Northwest Arkansas executive director of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. I had nothing to do with the assigning, the reporting or the editing of this story.

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