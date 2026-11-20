Kellams: This is Ozarks at Large. I’m Kyle Kellams. With me, our culture vulture, April Wallace, an instructor at the University of Arkansas. Welcome back.

Wallace: Thank you, Kyle.

Kellams: People are listening to us, and here’s my proof. This past weekend, my wife was in Eureka Springs to give a talk to a group. And afterwards, someone came up to her and said, “I heard on the radio that Jackson Lamb is your favorite television character.”

Wallace: Yay!

Kellams: And I’m pleased to report Laura said, “Yeah, I think that’s right.”

Wallace: I love that. I’m so glad people are listening.

Kellams: Yes, this is all fun and games.

Wallace: It sure. Yeah.

Kellams: And we need some fun and games.

Wallace: We do.

Kellams: You started something last week with some of your favorite Thanksgiving episodes in television history. You gave us something from “Friends” last week. Do you have another one?

Wallace: I do. This is the best homework that I’ve done in a while, but I am digging through my favorite Thanksgiving episodes because I love them all, because nothing ever goes according to plan, right? I mean, with Christmas movies, you can fall into that, like, everything is magical and perfect thing, but you cannot do that in a Thanksgiving episode.

Kellams: No, you cannot. You have to hit the bumps in the road.

Wallace: So this week, I chose “Frasier,” season four. At the beginning, Frasier Crane, if you have not seen it or forgotten somehow, he’s a radio therapist. Basically, he and his brother Niles are both psychiatrists, and they always pick at each other because Niles is, of course, more of the clinician, and Frasier is a radio personality who helps people and listens to them, but in a different way. And they live in Seattle. And Frasier, of course, has his dad, Marty, living with him at the moment.

So in this episode, they have planned to go as a family to a cabin for Thanksgiving. They’re going to rough it. They are not the roughing sort. They love galas, and they love theater and concerts and tuxes, but they are going to rough it in a cabin where they have arranged for champagne to be there when they walk through the door and paid someone to get all the spiders out of the fireplace and all that.

But everything changes because they get a call from Freddie’s school. Freddie is Frasier’s son, who lives in Boston with his mother, Lilith. And turns out Freddie has passed test No. 1 to get into a prep school. So he is now in the running for a very prestigious place, and that changes everything. They immediately cancel the cabin, and everyone’s going to go to Boston so that he and Lilith can meet with the headmaster and do an interview, trying to get Frederick the best education possible so that he can do something great one day.

So they all go to Boston, and that’s where the shenanigans begin. Grandpa Marty is in charge of keeping Frederick for the day while the adults do the headmaster thing, and Niles makes the meal.

Kellams: We don’t know Niles for his cooking abilities.

Wallace: No, we do not. And Grandpa Marty has a different idea of childcare than the parents do. So Freddie quickly gets a black eye playing catch in the yard, to which Niles says that, “The Crane boys, you should know, the Crane boys don’t catch anything but sarcastic remarks.” But it gets way worse. Niles is distracted in the kitchen, winds up clocking Freddie with the doors, and then the nose is also bloody. And then he tries to make up for it, gives him little samplings of the fancy food he’s making and discovers an allergy.

And meanwhile, Frasier and Lilith are making a similar mess of things with the headmaster. They do the interview in the morning. It was very gracious of him to take them on a holiday. And then as soon as they returned, they think, “Oh, but did we misstep? Did we say that we had more options? Did we give them the wrong impression?” So back they go to interrupt the headmaster’s holiday with his family over and over again, until they outlast their welcome and eventually have to give their own turkey to his family.

Kellams: What I love about this episode is it’s everything that’s Thanksgiving, right? It’s planning gone wrong. It’s family. It’s chaos. I don’t remember the end. Does it end up that people like each other?

Wallace: I don’t think so.

Kellams: OK. What else are you watching?

Wallace: I just finished the most recent season of “Nobody Wants This.”

Kellams: OK, this is one I’m unfamiliar with. I’ve seen the title.

Wallace: Great. This is a Netflix rom-com, basically, but it’s a series, and it just kind of fits that. I used to watch a lot of rom-coms, and I don’t any longer, so this has kind of filled that space for me. It’s two sisters with a very popular podcast about romance and relationships, usually that have gone wrong. The sisters are played by Kristen Bell and Justine Lupe, who we know as Willa from “Succession,” right?

Kellams: Right.

Wallace: They are Joanne and Morgan, and they are deeply flawed. They’re not great people, but they are highly entertaining. Their dynamic on the podcast is very much to just be sisters and pick at each other, a la the Thanksgiving spirit, in my mind.

But at the beginning of the series, they start to realize that, it’s like episode 115 or something, like, “Oh, things are starting to sound familiar. Like, we’re still not having any real luck.” Surprise. They don’t treat people well. They stay single. They meet more people. And at the same time, Joanne runs into Noah Roklov at a party, played by Adam Brody. We grew up watching him on “The O.C.” and all sorts of things.

And Joanne kind of missteps because she heard that there was a rabbi at the party, and she tells Noah, like, “Did you hear there’s a rabbi at this party? Like, should we not be saying and doing the things that we’re doing?” Turns out he is the rabbi, and it’s a meet-cute, and they begin to date. But she’s not Jewish, and so this leads to lots and lots of issues between them and between him and his family and his congregation. And it’s just a kind of a refreshing twist on a rom-com that, like, you could meet the right person, but what if you don’t want to convert, right?

Kellams: I always wonder about shows that have not very good people at their core as the protagonists. Can we still? Obviously, you can still enjoy the show.

Wallace: I think so. I think the reverse can almost be said. Like, if someone’s too good, how much drama can you really get out of them?

Kellams: Yeah, that’s a good point.

Wallace: I very much enjoyed the first couple of seasons. This latest season, not quite as much, but I’ll say that the ending did salvage it for me quite a bit because they did not stray from the problem of, is she going to become Jewish or not? And all the questions that brings of, like, how important is it? And how important is it to your family or to the family that you’re building? Or just, like, all those decisions you make when you really get serious with someone that, like, “If it’s important to you, it’s important to me.” So we do see some growth.

Kellams: OK.

Wallace: It’s painstaking. And in the meantime, we get all the very funny situations of being around each other’s families and integrating each other in your lives and all that mess of, like, moving in together and having to figure it out.

Kellams: “Nobody Wants This,” all seasons on Netflix.

Wallace: Yes. The other thing that we enjoyed recently is called “The Undoing,” and this is on HBO. It escaped us. It came out in 2020. I’m not sure why.

Kellams: I thought we were watching everything in 2020.

Wallace: I thought so too. But maybe it was that it’s a little more serious, and at the time, I was not in for a serious series. This is starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as a couple.

Kellams: OK, so some star power here.

Wallace: For real. And as Nicole Kidman’s character Grace, her father is played by Donald Sutherland.

Kellams: Oh my God.

Wallace: And it’s a fairly small cast because it’s primarily about this family. At the beginning, the couple is going to a fundraiser for their child’s very prestigious school. The character Grace is a psychiatrist, and Hugh Grant is Jonathan, who is a doctor at a local hospital treating primarily children with cancer. And at the fundraiser, they see this elusive woman, Elena.

It turns out, I mean, Grace had met her a couple of times on the planning committee, and Elena was the oddball out. She’s the scholarship mom. She doesn’t fit the box of prestigious school family.

Kellams: Not the same social circle.

Wallace: Right. And she doesn’t seem to bend to the social rules. She has her child in school, but she also has a baby, and she’s just very open with her body and doesn’t seem to get any social cues from those around her. And then she attends this fundraiser, and men are fawning around her, and she just draws a lot of attention. It doesn’t seem to rattle Grace in the way that it seems to rattle all the other school moms. And these are high-power career moms, attorneys and accountants and doctors. But then that night, Elena is murdered in her artist’s studio.

Kellams: Oh.

Wallace: And the police pin Hugh Grant’s character, Jonathan, as the primary suspect because they were having an affair. All of this is brand new to Grace. And in the process, Jonathan has disappeared at the beginning. So she’s sorting out, “My husband is not who I thought he was, and now this woman has been brutally murdered.” So she has to work out what she believes. And she’s implicated herself. They take a look at her whereabouts, and there’s some question of whether she has any part in it.

Meanwhile, she’s trying to protect her son, who has to be shuffled to school amid paparazzi and amid a looming trial. There’s a lot of family dynamics and just general. It’s very much a psychological thriller.

Kellams: And it sounds like it is a whodunit.

Wallace: It is. We as a viewer don’t know who did it.

Kellams: Right. OK, I’m in. “The Undoing” on HBO. What about a book?

Wallace: I have just started one of the most popular books of the year, “Yesteryear.” I am not very much through it, but I can say that even though I am grading, like, 17 hours a day, I am still making time for it.

Kellams: Good.

Wallace: So I’ll have more to report on that later.

Kellams: So another Thanksgiving episode next week?

Wallace: Absolutely. Yes.

Kellams: OK. Can’t wait to hear what it is. April Wallace, our culture vulture, instructor at University of Arkansas. Thank you.

Wallace: Thank you.

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