College football is narrowing the field for the 12 teams that will make up the tournament brackets for the championship playoff. A year from now, I’ll tell you that the NCAA is narrowing the field of the 24 teams headed to the 2027 College Football Playoff. The doubling of the playoff field and the eradication of the major conference championship games next year is just the latest in a collection of seismic shifts in college football. Money, realignment and more have changed how we experience the pastime.

This month’s edition of Short Talks From the Hill focuses on one of those big modifications: NIL, name, image and likeness. Hardin Young talks with Scott White, assistant professor of recreation and sport management at the University of Arkansas, about NIL.

Young: Just broadly, where would you say NIL currently stands? If that’s too big of a question, you can chop it up and make it smaller in a way that works.

White: It’s a great question, but the answer is complicated. And for the listeners, if you try to follow along with everything that’s governing college sports right now that I’m about to say, by the end of it, your brain’s just going to be tied in knots because there’s so many things going on in terms of the governance of college sports right now.

So we still have state laws. We still have states that have NIL laws on the books, and they all have the general theme of, “We permit name, image and likeness activities.” But where states differ is the extent to which athletes are required to report those NIL earnings and things like that. And if you talk to people who are working inside college athletics and you listen to what Commissioner Sankey in the SEC is saying, he’s basically arguing that we have 50 different sets of rules governing college football right now. And from their perspective, that’s untenable. And I agree that if you’re playing a sport, both institutions competing in that sport need to agree on the same set of rules.

So we have state law. We also have the NCAA, which has filled its traditional governance role. It is still trying to govern all the conferences in college sports. In addition to the NCAA, you have athletic conferences, and now we are seeing athletic conferences take more of a lead in governing the day-to-day in college sports. And if you follow the developments around pro players who are attempting to return and play in college, maybe those who went to NFL minicamp, it’s the conferences and not the NCAA who are really imposing those rules, trying to prohibit institutions. You see that dispute between the SEC and Louisiana State University as well.

So in addition to state government, the NCAA, the SEC, we also have the College Sports Commission, which came from a legal settlement in the House case. And then you have individual courts as well who are looking to make decisions, and they issue injunctions related to eligibility. If you follow the five-for-five eligibility saga, courts who are coming up with those changes and forcing the NCAA to declare players eligible in some cases.

And if that wasn’t enough, now we have leaders on the executive side pushing and advocating for legislation. So you almost have every branch of government trying to govern college sports, in addition to the NCAA and the conferences and all these other things. So that’s where things stand in relation to college sports right now. And if you’re not confused by the time I get done explaining that, you probably aren’t paying attention, because it is a mess in terms of governance.

Young: Let’s dig into your specific research. You looked at three questions, and I’ll list them all, and then you can kind of take them one by one. Three of the things you looked at are, what’s happened to consumer demand before and after NIL? One of the arguments of the NCAA: If you start paying athletes, it would injure interest in these sports. Number two, what happened to competitive balance before and after NIL? There was, obviously, people were worried that big donors would catapult some teams to the top. I’ll let you tell me how that worked out. And then number three, your third question you want to answer was, what’s happened to donations to athletics departments? Which I think is a great question to ask in light of all this. So take it away.

White: Well, we’ll start with consumer demand. And Hardin, you’re exactly right. For 40 years, the NCAA argued in court that if its amateurism rules were removed or changed, that consumer demand for college sports would be eroded, that people would stop watching college sports, they would turn it off, because the reason that they watch it is because the participants are amateurs and not professionals. And this was an argument that was bought by judges across the country for a long time in our nation’s history. It had some legitimacy. It really did have some legs. And I think it kept their rules hanging on for a long time, because they were able to plausibly kind of assert this.

This should come as no surprise that people are still watching college sports. The two sports that I really considered were the most revenue-generating sports in their portfolio, which is men’s basketball and men’s football. When you look at what’s happened in men’s football, total viewership has continued to rise. And that should come as no surprise. Football is occupying more of a central role in what Americans. And think about your friends in Northwest Arkansas and what they’re doing on a Saturday. A lot of them are doing things that revolve around football, and that hasn’t changed with the passage of name, image and likeness legislation.

Of course, you will meet people who will say that turns them off from the sport. But by and large, what we’re seeing is that total viewership is increasing. We’re televising more games. And you think about the College Football Playoff. We’ve expanded it from four teams to 12 teams. As you include more games, the viewership for each game actually gets diluted a little bit. So average viewership for games has gone down slightly or remained steady and is not increasing as steadily as total viewership across all games.

In basketball, we’re seeing similar patterns, where consumers are not leaving college sports because of NIL. If anything, it’s created a more entertaining product on the field or the court in a lot of situations. And I guess that’s probably what we’ll talk about next with competitive balance.

Young: Yeah, so let’s do that next. Let’s get into competitive balance.

White: You may hear coaches speaking in the media, and I’ve heard coaches advocating for caps on NIL compensation and other restrictions on athlete mobility, i.e., transferring, things like that. And a big reason that they give for that is they say, you look at professional sports, most of them have a salary cap. And the reason that they do that is to promote what we call competitive balance. A big part of why we watch sports is the uncertainty of outcomes. We don’t know what’s going to happen once that ball goes onto the field.

The NCAA has argued that if you get rid of these restrictions, like you were saying, Hardin, that the rich are going to get richer, the poor are going to get poorer and we’re not going to have as much competitive balance. Therefore, people won’t watch college sports as much. Look at what’s happened in terms of the football championships these past couple of years, and you will see that it has not played out, at least according to their theories of how it would play out.

And I saw the head coach at Louisiana State University give an interview the other day where he talked about how injuries were affecting his roster more, and his reason for saying that was because there’s not as much depth on his roster as there used to be. And he said, “We used to be able to go four or five deep and have really good people on our roster.” Yes, that might have been happening at the SEC schools that were able to stack these rosters, but that was not necessarily happening at places like Indiana University and places in the Big Ten that have seen some more competitive success.

So I think what you’ve seen with the combination of NIL and also more transfer freedom on behalf of athletes is athletes are going more where they’re needed. If I’m a talented quarterback, I’m not just waiting for my senior year at Alabama to go and play for two years and hopefully get an NFL contract. I’m getting an NIL deal at Indiana, and I’m playing for a number of years for them, and I’m going to where I’m needed. The result of that is that we see more competitive balance. We see better games between these institutions. We probably won’t see another run like the Alabamas and the Georgias had in the pre-NIL era, just because talent is more equally distributed across Division I.

Young: The third one, about donations to athletic departments. What did you find there? This is the one I’m kind of curious about.

White: It’s an interesting thing, because you think, NIL, what does that have to do with donations? This seems like separate monies. And what I was interested in is these things called collectives. So a collective is a group of donors who got together, and they said, “We’re kind of outside of the university. That’s how we’re operating. But we want to support the football program by providing NIL deals, by providing money to the athletes that are in football, basketball, whatever sport it may be.”

I was really interested in what’s happening to the development staff at these institutions, who have to get donations every year, to have donors renew season tickets or whatever it was. And in a lot of cases, these people’s jobs depend on the amount of donations they are able to bring in. So I was interested in seeing what happens to donations once a collective is established. Does it take from the same pot of money? Does it influence what these people are doing? And the answer, it turns out, is yes.

So I gathered data on when collectives were implemented at each institution, and then I looked at what happened to donations after that. And across the board, what you generally saw was a dip in donations to the general athletics department fund in the immediate year following the establishment of a collective. What’s happening is the collective is taking money from your really big donors and using it for roster acquisition and paying players that are on the roster, rather than how the funds would be distributed if they were donated to your usual athletics fund.

Now, we have seen that after years one and two, the donations bounce back a little bit. And generally, if your institution implemented an NIL collective, competitively and in terms of donations, they are still doing better than their peers that didn’t. There’s a causation versus correlation question within that. But generally, donations are continuing to increase, and that hasn’t changed with NIL. We just see a small dip in donation levels with those institutions who implemented a collective in the immediate time period following that implementation.

Scott White is assistant professor of recreation and sport management at the University of Arkansas. He spoke with Hardin Young for this month’s episode of the podcast Short Talks From the Hill.

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