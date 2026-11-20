Each year, Preserve Arkansas compiles a list of endangered places throughout the state. The seven sites included on this year’s inventory range from an early-20th-century hotel in northeast Arkansas to a jail in southern Arkansas to a historic church in Clarksville. Rachel Patton, executive director of Preserve Arkansas, says there are many historic places in Arkansas in need of help.

Patton: And there are many, many different ways in which things can be considered endangered. It can be that it’s vacant and there’s deferred maintenance and somebody’s worried about it. Or it could be that it’s falling in, or the bulldozer is there, or demolition is imminent kind of thing. So there’s all different degrees of threats to different properties.

And the list, it’s assembled by, we take nominations from anybody who wants to nominate. Anybody that’s a person. You don’t even have to live in the state. Anybody can nominate a place for the Most Endangered Places list, and then we’ll evaluate it based on the level of its significance, the degree of the threat and also the level of community support.

Kellams: One of the places mentioned in the 2026 list is the R.M. Knox House in Pine Bluff. It had been on the list before. It’s on the list again, kind of for a good reason, right?

Patton: Yeah. There’s a couple on this year’s list that have some bright spots, some things going for them. But we still felt like it was important to elevate these stories and try to make sure that people know what’s going on and try to push things across the finish line for these projects.

There’s a new nonprofit that’s formed in the last year called the R.M. Knox Preservation Foundation. And this is totally grassroots preservation effort. People who are just really passionate about that house, and they went and got their 501(c)(3), and they’ve been raising money through GoFundMe, through social media and getting donations from the public, just trying to purchase the house. So they’ve negotiated with the current owners, and they’ve got an agreement, a lower purchase price. And I think they lack just $20,000, last time that I talked to them, to have enough money to buy the house.

But they’ve been doing stuff in the meantime. I mean, they’ve orchestrated some pretty incredible volunteer work days at the Knox House. In the meantime, they’ve cleared a bunch of trash and vegetation overgrowth away from the house and the yard. They have repaired a portion of the roof. They’ve tarped the big tower on the house to keep the weather out there.

The front porch, there was a two-story front porch on it that was collapsing, and it was pulling the walls out too. So they just went ahead and removed the porch, which would be rebuilt, replicated, if their plans come to fruition. But yeah, they’re doing some good stuff. So we’re hoping that they can be successful in purchasing the house and then pursuing grant funding and getting things going to restore it.

Kellams: One of the things that this list can do, I imagine, since there are 75 counties in Arkansas, relatively big state, there are a lot of places that may be familiar to some people in one part of the state that those of us in another part of the state have never heard of. And I’m thinking of the Bacon Hotel, which is also known as the Sunrise Hotel. Once I read about it on your 2026 list, it’s like, oh, this would be a shame if this were to not be saved.

Patton: Yeah. I mean, like I said, that’s a huge part of the list, is raising awareness. And that’s one big reason why. People are not familiar with all the, not everybody has the occasion to travel throughout all of Arkansas’ 75 counties all the time. So some people have never heard of these places.

But yeah, the Bacon Hotel is in a rural part of Poinsett County, just south of Harrisburg, which that may not mean a lot to some people still, but look it up if it doesn’t. But yeah, it’s such a cute building, for lack of a better word. I mean, it’s got that sunburst pattern in the front gable end. It’s just a really nice little folk Victorian hotel building, and it is a rare example of one that survives from that area’s timber boom. Before, all that land was cleared for agricultural development. It was all covered in timber. And so that’s why it was built there and right next to the railroad, just to serve people who were working in the timber industry, selling that property, and traveling salesmen and other folks.

But it’s right next to another little touristy attraction, but also locals go to this place. It’s called the Parker Pioneer Homestead. And truth be told, I had never even heard of the Parker Pioneer Homestead until they nominated this for Most Endangered Places. So I learned about it as well. But this is a place that does some historical reenacting things as far as making sorghum molasses and other things that they do like you would on a historic farmstead. And then they have a little store. They sell locally made goods and things. So there is something there.

And those folks own the property. They just don’t have the resources to fix the hotel. So they have high hopes for it, and they see the potential for its reuse as maybe a small boutique hotel or just somewhere to stay. There’s not anywhere to stay right there. And so I think that as our heritage tourism industry grows across the state, that there is a market for that. People will go. If there’s a place to stay and a place to eat, people will go, usually.

Kellams: I really, really hope someone will buy the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville. The Presbyterian Church has a long history with the University of the Ozarks and with Clarksville. And it’s a gorgeous building, isn’t it?

Patton: It is a gorgeous building. I really hope that somebody wants to buy it too. And whenever we reached out to the realtor who has it listed and just said, “OK, well, we want to put this on the list because it’s so significant,” and it’s endangered because it’s been vacant. And whenever I went there myself to take photos of the church, the door’s wide open.

And I mean, that may not be alarming to people in Clarksville. He wasn’t alarmed whenever I told him. But to me, it’s alarming because it just means that nobody’s keeping tabs on the building. It’s wide open to the elements, and all different kinds of things can happen because of that. And it’s just inviting something bad to happen. It needs to be secured.

But it’s an outstanding example of classical revival style architecture, and Rogers architect A.O. Clarke, it’s his best and biggest church design in the state. And so it really would be a shame for that thing to sit vacant any longer. It needs to be purchased.

It’s on the National Register. All of these properties from this year’s list were on the National Register. And so that’s an important thing because it makes them eligible for financial incentives, depending on the ownership. If it was purchased by a nonprofit or municipality, that could qualify for grants to do preservation work on that church. And if it were purchased by a private entity, then they could pursue our federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits. There’s some pretty lucrative financial incentives out there for somebody who’d be willing to take that on.

Kellams: Finally, Preserve Arkansas does more than just compile this list once a year. What else should people know about Preserve Arkansas?

Patton: That we do work, educational work, outreach, advocacy all over the state all the time. We stay really busy. Anytime somebody, a property owner or a city official, if there’s a question about historic property, then they call us all the time, and we are happy to assist and provide resources, come speak about different incentive programs and things that they could use to rehabilitate historic places in their communities.

But there’s a program happening every month that we do, or multiple programs every month of the year. We do all kinds of things. This fall alone, we’ve had a statewide preservation conference. That was the first statewide conference we’ve had in Arkansas in more than a decade. We were able to bring that back. Had that in Hot Springs in October. We had our Preservation Ramble just a couple of weeks ago, and that went to Hot Springs, and it was themed after David Hill’s book “The Vapors.” So we do fun things and educational things. Yeah, I mean, I could go on. There are programs all the time.

Rachel Patton is executive director of Preserve Arkansas. She spoke with me by phone earlier this week. You can find this year’s entire list of endangered places in the state and much more about the organization Preserve Arkansas at their website, PreserveArkansas.org.

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