Conservation specialists are busy building the next generation of environmental stewards, filling an essential gap in ecosystem management services. The Watershed Conservation Resource Center is teaming up with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, the Beaver Watershed Alliance, the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation and others to host a conservation training program .

It is a two-level system that provides experience in environmental construction and native plant landscaping. The first level, conservation associate, includes workshops for anyone interested in ecological restoration. The second level, conservation technician, builds on those workshops with an apprenticeship for people who want to start a career in the field.

Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis previously reported on this program. Now he's attended a workshop, and he offers this report on the Riparian Restoration Workshop.

Adison Banks works remotely from Northwest Arkansas for a composting company in Kansas City. He says he's interested in the health of local streams and rivers.

"Over the years, I noticed a lot of invasive plants taking over those spaces and want to do something about it."

So he decided to dedicate a morning to learning how to remove those invasives and revegetate stream banks with plants that are supposed to be there.

"So it's more beautiful, provides ecosystem services to the area. And also just kind of bringing the animal species back that belong there."

He's at the Watershed Conservation Resource Center's Riparian Restoration Workshop. This event is part of the Conservation Training Program, a new initiative from the Watershed Conservation Resource Center. Banks already has a job, but he says he wanted to pursue this training for his own volunteering efforts.

"I want to volunteer with Beaver Watershed Alliance, with Illinois River Watershed Partnership and WCRC as well. So, yeah, looking to contribute."

Good news for Banks. He's found the people who will help him achieve that goal.

"It's designed for a wide variety of people."

That's Watershed Conservation Resource Center executive director Sandi Formica, who's leading the Conservation Training Program and the Riparian Restoration Workshop.

"So it could be a landowner, it could be a park or city employee, it could be engineering professionals. We actually have a lot of students in this class from a community college in Tahlequah this time. So there's a wide range of people that will come to this class.

"And the reason we do this class is we want people to understand that they actually, whether it's their property or who they work for, that they can actually begin to improve their riparian areas."

In the workshop, people are learning how to plan for removing invasive species, establish native species and then perform ongoing monitoring and maintenance. They even go into what a riparian area is and how to determine whether or not it's worth restoration based on the erosion present. Formica says that variation in material depth is intentional, as many people in attendance don't have prior training.

Travis: I think it's interesting that a workshop like this is necessary because I am not an environmental professional, right? I would think that this sort of information is taught to them in school or taught to them by their organization. That's not the case?

"Well, everybody that's here today is not from the environmental professional field. And so this class is designed just for a person just like you. So maybe you can take our next class. Because almost everybody is living on a property that has a stream or there's a stream close by. And if you're in Northwest Arkansas, a lot of those areas are full of invasive plant species.

"So by reaching out to everyone in the community, then they can begin to address these areas of invasives and create a native understory that it's what we should have in the Ozark Mountains. And we don't have it anymore because we're inundated with these invasive species. So we want people just like you also to participate in these workshops."

These workshops and the training program will provide vital information for workers and volunteers who want to restore stream banks to their natural form.

"To do ecological restoration, it takes what we like to call environmental construction."

Rehabilitating a stream bank happens in phases. First is the design phase. Teams draw up blueprints and plans for invasive species removal and erosion mitigation. Then comes implementing that plan and maintaining the work they have done. Execution and maintenance make up about 85% of that process, and Formica says the people needed are severely few and far between in Northwest Arkansas.

"We need more people in the workforce that like to work outside and that want to work in the environmental field to implement these projects and to maintain these projects. At the WCRC, we have a whole team. It's called a riparian restoration team that does that type of work.

"But we want to create a workforce where there's more people available, and we think there's a lot of people that want to work in the conservation field, want to work outside and that would enjoy this kind of work, but they just don't know about it."

If working outside and learning more about how to protect and restore natural ecosystems might be up your alley, associate director of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership Morgan Keeling says she encourages you to sign up for the Conservation Training Program. It's ongoing, and there's a welcome event on Mount Sequoyah on Dec. 1.

"It is geared towards CTP learners and liaisons. So think like a school environmental science teacher, someone who's going to really be integrated with the learners and developing learner pipelines for us. So not to say members of the public who are super interested can't come, but we do have limited spots."

There will be a careers and conservation panel for anyone who might want to turn environmentalism into employment.

"We'll just bring up a few different people with different backgrounds at different stages and talk about how they ended up there. And then we'll end with some structured networking. So we're going to spend the whole last hour just letting participants, the students, the liaisons, the partners all learn from each other and network and get to know each other."

And again, the training program isn't just for aspiring professionals. It's for anyone looking to improve their local environment. And at the Riparian Restoration Workshop, aspiring volunteer Adison Banks says it was a valuable morning filled with surprising information.

"Just how important stream bank stabilization is. I've always just thought like, those plants don't belong. We need to get those out and put the native plants back in. But stabilizing the stream bank is really important to make sure that the plants have space to establish and don't get washed away when it rains."

Travis: What are you going to do? What steps are you going to take after this workshop?

"I'm going to look for volunteer opportunities with the organizations that are putting this on."

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