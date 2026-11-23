"Here in Arkansas, there's controversy surrounding state Sen. Jerry Jewell. As the Senate president pro tem, Jewell took over as governor four days ago while Jim Guy Tucker was attending the inaugural festivities. While in the state's top position, Jewell granted executive clemency to two inmates and pardoned two others already on parole. One of the inmates involved was convicted of murder and was serving a life without parole sentence."

Kellams: This is Ozarks at Large. I'm Kyle Kellams.

Dixon: I'm Randy Dixon.

Kellams: Hi, Randy. You are with?

Dixon: The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Kellams: And what’d we hear?

Dixon: This week, we're talking about acting governors of Arkansas. And it happens a lot more than you might think.

Dixon: So if the governor leaves the state, someone fills in, and it's the next person in succession. Usually it's the lieutenant governor.

Kellams: Which means just recently, Leslie Rutledge was acting governor when Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was on her book tour.

Dixon: Right. And so you never really hear anything about that. It's just a common occurrence usually. Every once in a while, some things will happen that can cause some confusion, some drama, some controversy. Yes. In this case, we'll set this up.

All right. It's January of 1993. Bill Clinton had just been elected president of the United States. So Jim Guy Tucker, who was the lieutenant governor, had been sworn in as the Arkansas governor.

Kellams: Yes.

Dixon: Well, that leaves a slot. They're going to have to have a special election to get a new lieutenant governor. But in the meantime, the next person in succession is the president pro tem of the state Senate. Well, in this case, it was Sen. Jerry Jewell of Little Rock, who was also a dentist.

And what he did, because Jim Guy Tucker has gone to the inauguration, while Tucker's away, Jerry Jewell is in the governor's seat. He was only there for four days. But what he did during those four days caused quite a stir. Let's let Pamela Smith report from the KATV archives on exactly what happened.

"I'm always concerned about both sides of the issue. And I looked at both sides of the issue. I think if you really give it serious thought, if you really give it serious thought, you would come down on the side that my actions were the right actions to take."

"Senate President Pro Tem Jerry Jewell stands by his decision to grant executive clemency to Billy Ray Davis, who is a free man at this hour. Davis was serving a life without parole sentence for the 1971 clubbing death of 27-year-old Kenneth Peterson of Cabot."

"I've heard some peoples, the man's family that was involved in the incident, and I can say that I'm truly sorry for that."

"Twenty-nine-year-old Tommy McIntosh also reaped the benefits of the senator's generosity. Son of activist Robert 'Say' McIntosh, Tommy McIntosh was serving a 50-year sentence for possession of cocaine. He is now also free. This news is the talk of the town in Cabot. The family of Kenneth Peterson is in shock. They got word of the release earlier today through radio and the newspaper."

"On the same front page with Mr. President in there. We've got the families of all these people here that will have to not be able to treasure this from now on. No keepsake for us. It'll be absolutely no keepsake for us."

"Later, at what would have normally been a welcome home greeting for returning Gov. Jim Guy Tucker was instead a protest by family members and others who wanted some answers."

"Why was the buck passed? The buck has been passed."

"Well, acting Gov. Jewell has the opportunity, or acting Gov. Bryan, under the Constitution, to act in my absence."

"Make it right. But to take advantage of something that is not saying it makes it right. It's an abuse of power."

"Tucker didn't go so far as characterizing it as an abuse of power but says he would have handled it differently."

"Why could he not? It could have waited. Had he waited, I would have gotten back. And had I been required to act on them, would have done so."

"Pamela Smith, Channel 7 News."

Kellams: Now, think about this, Randy Dixon. Your most recent governor is just becoming president. That's a huge story. You also have a brand-new governor, Jim Guy Tucker. That's a big story. Those are lead stories, but Jerry Jewell.

Dixon: Becomes the lead. Yes. Well, not only that, he became national news.

Kellams: Yes.

Dixon: So I found this from "World News Tonight." And this is how ABC's Peter Jennings presented it.

"In Arkansas, on the other hand, it's been only a little more than a month since Bill Clinton stepped down as governor there, and it was only natural for the man who succeeded him as governor to go to Washington for the inauguration. Arkansas is in an uproar because of what happened while the governor was out of town. Here's ABC's Mike von Fremd."

"When the new governor of Arkansas, Jim Guy Tucker, left for Washington to see Bill Clinton sworn in, Dr. Jerry Jewell, a dentist and president pro tem of the Senate, became the acting governor. His first and only official action was to grant pardons requested by four convicted criminals, among them Billy Ray Davis, convicted of first-degree murder for clubbing another man to death. He had served 20 years of a life sentence without parole and yesterday was set free."

"If you had one thing you can say to him, what would you like to tell Dr. Jewell?"

"Thank you very, very much."

"Jewell also pardoned the son of one of Bill Clinton's political opponents, who was serving time on a cocaine conviction. He then stepped down as governor and turned things over to Rep. L.L. Bryan. When Gov. Tucker returned to office yesterday, angry family members and citizens demanded he reverse the pardons. Many are dumbfounded about how all this happened, and all Gov. Tucker can do is propose legislation to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Dixon: Let's hear from KATV's Betsy Pilgrim with a comment from Asa Hutchinson, who at the time was the head of the Republican Party.

"The chairman of the state's Republican Party is calling the release outrageous, saying it's inappropriate for a state senator who's been elected by only 3% of the state's voters to be acting on behalf of all Arkansans. He says a special election will help solve the problem."

"I think this is exactly the reason that the Constitution does mandate that we have a special election in these circumstances. So we want Gov. Tucker to immediately call the special election for lieutenant governor. Set it down the road, probably in April or May. Give plenty of people plenty of opportunity to look at the candidates. But I think it will solve these problems and ultimately be good for the people of this state."

"While Gov. Tucker was out of the state, there was not only one fill-in governor, but two. L.L. 'Doc' Bryan, who is speaker of the House in Arkansas, had a brief stint as governor after Jerry Jewell told the governor's office he would not be able to fill his duties today. Bryan didn't release any prisoners, but he did reappoint Paul Henry of Batesville as a member of the State Livestock and Poultry Commission."

Kellams: And even though there are so many other stories going on, this is the story that wouldn't quit giving.

Dixon: It wouldn't die. So, yeah, newspeople at that time in central Arkansas were pretty much going crazy. So we have this controversy. The state legislature reconvened later that month. And of course, the issue came up again, and there were calls for Jerry Jewell to resign. Well, that didn't happen.

"It appeared to be business as usual for Senate President Pro Tem Jerry Jewell as he called the Senate to order after a 10-day recess. He made no mention of his actions, even though many of his colleagues were hoping for an explanation. He also avoided answering questions thrown at him by reporters."

"I've taken action on the clemency, so I'm through with that."

"What about the call for you to resign?"

"And later in the day, the same story. Still no explanation."

"I have no complications at all. You've heard my statement earlier. That's it. The action that I took last week was action as lieutenant, as acting governor. I'm through with it."

"But members of the group called Parents of Murdered Children are determined to not let the issue die. They want answers, and they want Jewell to resign."

"We just want to know what this all led up to. Instead of just saying, well, we just repeatedly are told, well, it's in the past, we're going to have to try to change the legislation. That's not what we want."

"But some lawmakers say Jewell's resignation wouldn't solve anything. Instead, they say an explanation and changes in the law are needed."

"Well, it's absurd to have this kind of situation arise, and we've got to fix it, because neither of the two senators that have used that provision are elected to do that job. And in 1874, no communication, no roads, no nothing. It made sense. But it makes no sense today."

"Gov. Jim Guy Tucker has said he plans to propose tighter controls on acting governors. The Senate has taken the first step in possibly doing something like that. Sen. Wayne Dowd, the chairman of the Rules Committee, today requested the rules for both houses be reviewed in light of the situation. Betsy Pilgrim, Channel 7 News."

Kellams: He was steadfast. He did not resign.

Dixon: No, he didn't. Now, he was voted out of office in the next election. He lost the next election. But all of these shenanigans.

Kellams: I love that word.

Dixon: Yeah. Prompted Gov. Tucker and the legislature to introduce a bill to see that all this didn't happen again. So here's KATV's Gina Curry.

"The state legislature is on the verge of changing the way pardons and clemency are granted by an acting governor. The state Senate today passed a bill that was proposed and drafted by Gov. Jim Guy Tucker. Its purpose is to prevent surprises like the ones last week. It was one week ago that Sen. Jerry Jewell granted clemency to two felons and pardoned two men on parole. Betsy Pilgrim was at the Capitol today and has this report."

"Senate Bill 163, sponsored by Sen. Steve Bell."

"Mr. President, members of the Senate, this is the governor's bill that revises the procedure for granting clemency or a pardon in the state of Arkansas."

"The bill states that the governor, or anyone acting as governor, must give 30 days' notice to the secretary of state's office before granting a pardon or clemency. The purpose of the delay is to give the public time to respond."

"Call the roll. Mr. Clark. Bearden. Bearden."

"The bill easily passed the Senate by a vote of 32-1, Sen. Bill Lewellen voting against it, saying he disagrees with the concept."

"What's been done is done. And I think Sen. Jewell has already spoken toward it. And there's really nothing else we can do here that will be beneficial for the members of this state."

"But Sen. Bell and Gov. Tucker say something had to be done to put out the fire over last week's actions and to prevent surprise moves by the elected governor or anyone filling his shoes temporarily."

"There's been a lot of criticism. There's been a lot of flak this week over what happened a week or two ago. We're all as anxious as we can to put this behind us and move on."

"The problem is one that is addressed by my legislative proposal. If it becomes law, the people of the state will never again have to worry the governor is suddenly going to release a prisoner without notice to victims and the public."

"Gov. Tucker is hoping the House bill will sail through as quickly as the Senate bill did. And if that's the case, the legislation could be on the governor's desk by late Thursday afternoon for his signature."

Kellams: Both chambers did pass this.

Dixon: Yeah, it passed the Senate. The House made it a law. So let's hear from Betsy Pilgrim again with a report that includes comments from — the people you're going to hear from in this are Mike Wilson of Jacksonville, then Jacqueline Roberts of Pine Bluff and Rep. Irma Hunter Brown of Little Rock.

"After more than a week of controversy, Gov. Tucker's bill to change the way pardons and clemency are granted has become law. The move comes in the wake of a firestorm over acting Gov. Jerry Jewell's granting of two pardons and two clemencies. Today, the House of Representatives passed the bill. It cleared the Senate earlier in the week. Opponents of the bill have argued the timing is racially motivated, and they express their concerns on the floor of the House earlier today."

"This bill is not directed at any individual or group. It is simply to correct, as we all, I believe, understand should be corrected, a deficiency in the law so that pardons, commutations and remissions will be regularly treated."

"It gives a very bad message. It says that you are, we are being racist. It's OK for a white person does it, but it's not OK if a Black person does it."

"That Sen. Bell and I are the sponsors of this bill, and I think our actions in previous times and in this General Assembly demonstrate."

"I think you're carrying it for someone. The only thing that has changed is the person who passed those pardons, paroles, clemencies and reduced sentences."

"After the vote was taken, one of the bill's opponents, Rep. Ben McGee, said it's time to move on and take care of state business. Today, the family of the murdered victim of Billy Ray Davis spoke out on Jewell's granting of clemency to Davis during a press conference this afternoon. Scott Peterson, the father of the victim, read a statement suggesting that Jewell was part of a political setup and that he had been advised to grant clemency to Davis."

"If they can take my family and use them for a political pawn in their big chessboard, then this gives them the right to do this to everybody in the state of Arkansas."

"Although Peterson believes Jewell acted under the pressure of higher-ranking officials, Peterson still feels Jewell should step down. Jerry Jewell has said he granted the pardons and clemencies after reviewing the cases."

Dixon: I guess we could do an update on what happened. The law changed. Jewell lost his reelection. The two people who he commuted their sentences: Billy Ray Davis, who was serving that sentence of life without parole for first-degree murder, after his release, he was arrested again in 2001 on two counts of attempted murder, among other crimes, was convicted and got 90 more years in prison.

Tommy McIntosh, who was the son of Robert "Say" McIntosh, he was serving that 50-year sentence for cocaine dealing and weapons charges. Well, he later served an additional nine-year term for aggravated assault. And then in 2005, was shot in the chest and killed by his wife.

Kellams: Mm-hmm.

Dixon: So that sort of wraps up that there. I did find one other instance that the acting governor made news.

Kellams: Just because it never made news, right? That you would sit, and if something happened, you would be there to act as the governor.

Dixon: In this case, Sen. Nick Wilson of Pocahontas, who was a controversial figure.

Kellams: Yes.

Dixon: Who ended up serving prison time himself for racketeering some years later. But he was always at odds with Clinton and his administration, especially his chief of staff, Betsey Wright. So there was one day that he was acting governor, and he decided to have a little, I guess you could call it, malicious fun.

Kellams: Oh, gosh.

"Early this morning, the Wilson administration made itself evident, adding the temporary governor's name to the office door."

"Do you have any plans to..."

"But Wilson conducted state business from his own desk, his title prominently displayed. The state's temporary chief officer even answered his own phone and made himself available to the press."

"It's all, unfortunately, it's all in good shape."

"Wilson indicated disappointment there was not legislation on Clinton's desk he could tamper with. Clinton's staff, however, Chief of Staff Betsey Wright specifically, was not so lucky. On his own letterhead stationery, Wilson informed Miss Wright she had been reassigned as liaison to the Transportation Commission. That group has no funding for the next fiscal year."

"I think the point is that the criticism I've heard so many times that the governor's office is that there's limited access. And the best way to help that access is to eliminate people that are between the governor and other people. And the easiest way to handle that, of course, is to assign them other task. And I think that that was the way to handle it."

"Wright countered in writing with a clever jab about not being able to help with Wilson's constitutional amendment for setting salaries for state officers. The bill was killed when the House amended it, and Wilson had sent the Senate home early so they couldn't approve the revision. Wright continued that she would handle the Transportation Commission duties as well as those Clinton had given her, and added a P.S., quote, 'Can I have one of them great big cars?'

"Wilson says his planned official work is over. He's heading home to the executive mansion in Pocahontas, where hunting is on his mind. Turkey hunting. The Senate president anticipates that he'll be filling in for Clinton many more times in the future if Clinton decides to run for president, and that actions like today will become old hat to reporters and the public."

Kellams: All right, so next week, Jim Guy Tucker.

Dixon: That'll be interesting.

Kellams: Oh, no, not next week. That's right. So next week is Thanksgiving week. So Nov. 30. OK. Is that right? We'll be coming to you soon. Thank you, Randy Dixon.

Dixon: Thank you. I'll see you in a couple of weeks.

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