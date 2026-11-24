A hundred businesses in Arkansas are now a part of a coalition working to make child care more accessible, affordable and high quality. The Business Coalition is organized by Excel by Eight, whose mission is to improve health and education outcomes for Arkansas children 8 years old and younger. Alison Williams is the director of the Business Coalition. She says when they reach out to businesses to join, she starts by talking about the impact access to child care has on a business's ability to recruit and retain employees.

Williams: So we certainly see it's very expensive for businesses to have to retrain over and over again for the same position. So finding ways to help them retain a workforce or families that go out on family leave, bringing them back into the business again because they are a trusted member of the team and we want to see them continue to contribute there.

So it is really about drawing that line for them and that conclusion for them that child care really does impact the ability to recruit and retain workforce.

Moore: You've identified three critical child care challenges: accessibility, affordability and quality. Let's try to take those one at a time if we can, and focus first on accessibility. A company like Walmart can afford to have basically on-site child care availability, but not every company in Arkansas is Walmart. So accessibility, I'm sure, is a major barrier for some areas of Arkansas.

Williams: It certainly is. But just building more capacity by building new facilities or opening up new places is not the silver bullet either. The workforce for early childhood education is also incredibly constrained right now. Many of them working at minimum wage or just above that. And so we find that even when new facilities are opened, it's hard to staff them.

And so looking for ways to make sure that businesses, those providers that are opening child care centers, can afford to fully staff them to the capacity that they are licensed for so that more families in the community can be served, and looking for ways that, in particular, one of our members is the Port of Little Rock.

And we've been working with them for the last year to both do a child care needs assessment of what those employees at the port really need, but also looking at, how would we address someone in Pulaski County's needs versus someone who lives in, say, White County that commutes in? And so what are the different ways that you can address those challenges that are specific to the community and the employee base that you're trying to serve?

Moore: You talk about affordability. I think there's two sides of that fulcrum there. The one is the affordability for the parents who need to put their children in child care facilities, but also the affordability of a facility to be able to afford to staff the way that they need to and to be able to afford to stay open.

Williams: Yeah. And what we also find is that many employees, not just at the port, although manufacturing is sort of a natural, folks understand the 24/7 kind of operations for them. It's not that families really need necessarily overnight care, but they might need one or two hours on either side of the normal operating times of a provider. And so how can we meet those specific needs?

And so yes, there's absolutely challenges on the cost. And it is my personal belief that it should not be completely borne by the government. And so the government contributes a lot of money to the early childhood education space.

But what does it mean for a business to attract the best talent, provide the best benefits, to your point, be a differentiator among other of its peers, and really begin to solve the challenge of child care in their community?

Moore: And then finally, quality.

Williams: It's probably no surprise that higher-quality child care is more expensive. Usually that means smaller ratios. I often joke that child care is probably the most AI-proof job you can get because it is so human-centric. And that's what we want.

We want babies and small children to be in human care with human emotions, learning how to be good team players, learning how to manage their emotions effectively. All of these things that ultimately, 20-ish years later, are going to really contribute to them being great employees as well.

Moore: What does the balance between private businesses and policy work look like when we think about issues like strengthening child care? You just said a moment ago that you don't think it should be the government's sole responsibility to cover these costs, but it sounds like you do think the government can play a role in subsidizing it and making it easier to access these sorts of things. Where does that relationship live, in your opinion?

Williams: Yeah. State government and federal government already contribute significant amounts of dollars to child care, early childhood education in Arkansas, in some cases. And I think folks tend to forget this. There are school districts like Batesville Southside that actually offer child care from six months old, and they are part of their K-12 system.

They are a bit of a unicorn in this space in that they started this a few decades ago and have slowly built it into their annual funding needs. But those are absolutely important contributions that the state makes to that, because they're paying that per capita, that per student, for enrollment.

There's also ways that the government can support business leadership. And we're seeing at the federal level these things like tech business income tax credits and these pre-tax contributions that businesses can make to those dependent care accounts that incentivize leadership and for businesses to stand up and do that.

In the past, we had also looked at making some state tax credits and state tax pre-tax benefits conform with those federal laws. We're still looking to see how this next session comes out, but we got a lot of support for the concepts, at least in the last session, including being in the governor's commerce bill until the very last minute. So we're excited about the prospect of seeing businesses and the leadership in Arkansas being incentivized in this way.

Moore: I think when you're a parent of a small child, it feels like it is all-consuming, and it is all that you ever think about is this sort of thing. But it's also such a fleeting period of time, right, that your kids really only going to need pre-K, early childhood, this sort of child care for a small period of time that you may be employed for.

Is there any sort of conversation around kind of just the larger scope of this, of like, if we offer these benefits to somebody for the four or five years that they may need it, and then they don't need it anymore, in the long run it helps us to retain this employee, to make sure that they're helping us, and the return on investment is greater for this short amount of investment we have Lto put into it?

Williams: Yeah, we're going to bring you on the road so you can make this argument. But that's exactly right. And what we find is that sometimes we hear from businesses, "Well, I can't offer a benefit that only benefits some of my employees." Well, virtually every benefit is limited to a certain subset of employees, even health care benefits.

You would have people who are like, "Well, I have health care through my partner or my spouse, and so I don't need health care benefits." So there is always going to be this sort of reminding them that benefits are going to be unevenly distributed. And that's OK. And in fact, it meets a lot of federal requirements in terms of nondiscrimination, for example.

So we have that piece that we talk to companies about, but we also see this interesting thing developing. I don't have any specific examples here in Arkansas, but I'm hearing about it in other states where retired or near-retiring employees are saying, "This is really helpful. I see how this would be helpful. I don't have kids that age anymore, but I see how this would have been really helpful to me when I was younger, and I want to contribute."

In these specific cases that I'm thinking about, they're contributing to a fund, for example, or they're making contributions in some way and saying, "I remember how difficult this was." So even if it is only a few years, four to five years, these families remember how difficult it was even 20 years ago, for example. And so they're saying, "We want to contribute to this, and we want to make sure that there's workforce coming in."

And I think, too, when we look at workforce participation rates in Arkansas being pretty low, this is not unemployment. This is the 16- to 64-year-olds who are able-bodied and can go to work, not in the workforce. We're about 54% of those who are.

So we have a significant portion, 45% of the Arkansas population that is able to work, that for any number of reasons is not working. And child care, we're finding, is one of those, particularly for women.

Alison Williams is the director of Excel by Eight's Business Coalition. We spoke over Zoom last week.

Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.