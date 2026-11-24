We've known for some time that Arkansas faces serious health challenges. The state experiences a high premature death rate, and we rank among the worst in multiple chronic conditions. Using data to zero in on causes and ultimately help change Arkansas' health narrative is the inspiration for the AR-COMPASS Explorer.

The interactive dashboard can aid in zeroing in on local information regarding health, food insecurity and nutrition, which makes this dashboard an excellent subject for discussion in our series Balance.

For this edition, my co-host Jamie Baum, an associate professor in the University of Arkansas Department of Food Science and director of the Center for Human Nutrition at the UofA, and I invited Michael Niño, associate professor of sociology and criminology at the UofA and lead investigator for AR-COMPASS, to come to the studio and speak with us. He says the AR-COMPASS and the online dashboard, based on survey data collected from the Arkansas Health Survey.

Niño: And what it enables you to do, this is a publicly available dashboard. You can find it on uark.edu. You can go to the dashboard and, let's say, for instance, you're interested in understanding more about what is happening in Conway. You can drill down into central Arkansas, click on the county and then break it out by census tract, or what we would consider neighborhood level, and look at things like depression or alcohol use or social isolation.

To begin to understand, what does social isolation look like in this given area, and how does it vary by certain characteristics like gender or age?

Kellams: You mentioned Conway, which is in Faulkner County, one of the more populated counties, but you could also drill down into Newton or Chicot or...

Niño: Yeah. So it will allow you to look at all 75 counties. So if you're interested in, let's say, a rural county in the Delta, so if you're interested in Phillips or Lee County and you're wanting to know and understand more about, let's say, transportation in Phillips County, you could look at the prevalence of folks with access to no transportation in Phillips County, and it would break it out by both the county and also the census tract.

What you can also do is begin to look at whether or not there's variation across different groups, so racial groups, gender, income, etc.

Kellams: Off the top of your head, do you know what Phillips County transportation, people who don't have access to transportation?

Niño: Yeah. So there's a significant amount of variation within Phillips County. So West Helena is the largest town in Phillips County, and almost 30% have access to no transportation in that tract, in that area. It also has a high prevalence of food insecurity, high levels of economic disadvantage, and it's predominantly Black. So there's compounding disadvantage in this area. And if you look across the county, there's substantial variation in transportation.

Kellams: And I imagine you can begin to connect some dots here. If you have a third of your county population with no access to population, that can mean poorer health outcomes, economic disparity.

Niño: Yeah. So what we're learning is one of the biggest barriers to food security is lack of transportation. If I can't get to a grocery store, if I can't get to a pantry, even if I wanted to get there, it makes it very difficult. The other issue is the built environment more generally in rural Arkansas.

This is something that we're working on now, where very soon, in mid-December, folks will be able to look at where all of the grocery stores are in Arkansas, where all of the food pantries, where all of the retail pharmacies in a given area. So not just showing where prevalence of food insecurity exists or where prevalence of no transportation exists by county and tract, it will actually show you where the pantries are, where the grocery stores are, where the supermarkets are.

So if you look at Phillips County in particular, there are only two grocery stores in the whole county.

Kellams: It's a big county.

Niño: It's a huge county. And so the majority of food access points in Phillips County are Dollar Generals and convenience stores, which is true for most of Arkansas. So if you look historically at, for instance, SNAP retailers, historically the majority were small grocers. And then over time those small grocers closed, and we've seen exponential growth in Dollar General stores.

So they're primarily servicing folks for food in Arkansas. But the question is, what type of food are they actually providing?

Baum: We've talked about over the summer, and maybe in the future, we have developed a nutrition literacy tool, about incorporating that to also understand food insecurity. What do people know about nutrition? And does that influence health outcomes? Because it all goes hand in hand.

And we also know poor food, access to unhealthy foods and poor diets are linked to mental health, but also to financial insecurity and things like that. So I think it's a systemic tool, but I think your tool will help us capture that.

Niño: Yeah, absolutely. So we were fortunate to receive a large award from the Rural Health Transformation Program, and beginning in January, we'll administer year two of the survey, and it will include Jamie's nutritional literacy module in it.

So we will learn a lot about how people think about nutrition, whether or not they feel that they're capable of being able to read nutrition labels, what they think about proteins and different types of fats. So beyond just the kinds of foods that they're eating, how do they think about nutrition more generally, and then connect that to other information from the survey?

Baum: And we know when we validated this tool that poor nutrition literacy is linked to poor health literacy, which I imagine these areas also have low health literacy.

Kellams: Have you had people reach out? I imagine this tool could be strong source of providing data for policy change.

Niño: Yeah, absolutely.

Kellams: Has that started yet?

Niño: A little bit. So one thing that we're really excited to unveil in December is we've also created legislative estimates for the House and the Senate. So those will live on the dashboard. So outside of county and census tract, what we know is lawmakers often are primarily focused on their particular areas.

And so to make it more meaningful for them, you could look at a House district in Northwest Arkansas to begin to understand, what does depression look like? What does food insecurity look like? What does nutritional literacy look like at both the House and the Senate? And then overlay the kinds of resources that exist within a district and don't.

So this hopefully will be a tool for these legislators and others to say, "We need more behavioral health providers in a given area. We need more nutritional food options in a given area. We need more primary care providers in a given area."

So that's the other side of the expansion. We've mapped out the entire behavioral health landscape in Arkansas, so every counselor, psychologist, psychiatrist, psychiatric nurse, as well as every primary care provider and every specialty care provider in the state. And it's not just the aggregate information by county and tract, it is the actual providers themselves.

So providers are required to register through a national registry when they're actively practicing in Arkansas. So we took all that registry information, verified their addresses, and then all of those points will live on the dashboard.

Kellams: Can it also, I mean, you're talking about policymakers and legislators, but what about just general knowledge of what your other residents in your state who may live three or four counties away? Can that help policy change, in that if more people know?

Niño: Yes, absolutely. So as an example, when you look at where cardiometabolic risk is concentrated in Arkansas. So cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer in the state. More people die from cardiovascular disease than anything else. And you have to look where it's concentrated. We see more concentration along the 15 counties in the Mississippi, so along the Delta.

And if you were to look at specialty care, for instance, folks who are cardiologists, there are less than 15 in all 15 counties. And the majority of them are concentrated on the ends of the Delta and a few kind of in the middle.

So if I'm having a cardiac event and I need to see a specialist, I'm probably not going to be able to access them in my given area. The closest place I'm going to have to go is probably Little Rock.

Kellams: And 30% of those folks don't have access to transportation.

Niño: That's correct. So this begins to help us think more broadly about, people need access to transportation. They also need access to care. So when you look at Arkansas in particular, we often think about access to health insurance, when in reality, over 88% to 90% of Arkansans are insured. We still need to work on that 10%.

But folks have access to insurance. It's not necessarily access to actual insurance. It's access to the care itself, and having the time and the resources and the services themselves in places that are close.

So maternal mortality and maternal health in Arkansas is something that many are focusing on across the state. And when you talk to women in particular in rural Arkansas, the thing that they're most concerned about is pregnancy.

So if I were to have some sort of complication with my pregnancy, and the closest OB-GYN or the closest hospital is an hour away, that may prevent me from even considering having a child.

Kellams: Let me ask about the glass half full versus half empty. I mean, when we're talking about so many rural counties without access to care, without access to transportation, knowledge can be power, but it can also seem so intimidating, such a big challenge. So I think I know the answer to this, but can having this information help us start to make change?

Niño: Yes. That's why we created the Arkansas Health Survey and the dashboard. So I moved to Arkansas in the middle of the pandemic, and a few years after being here and really rooting ourselves here, really decided to focus most of my research agenda on understanding the place-based determinants of health disparities in Arkansas.

And when we started going around the state asking people for statewide data and trying to understand where prevalence is most concentrated, people would consistently tell us that they're just guessing, that we didn't have the data. And if they did have the data, it was often years old when they received it. So if you're working with data, say, for instance, from 2023, but we're here in 2026, it's not very actionable.

Now we have recent data, and we know where prevalence is concentrated, and we know what types of structural factors are impacting it, so things like transportation and food insecurity and access to child care, different types of structural resources.

So the next step in this is going out into these communities, helping them understand the data that we have and working with them to understand what to do next. Do we focus on transportation? Do we focus on food, or is it a combination of things that we can work on as a group to help improve the lives of people in these given areas?

Kellams: Let me turn to you, Jamie, because you were talking about nutritional literacy and how this can help you get there. So what do you want to put in nutritional literacy that lands with somebody? Because I can walk by the box of Thin Mints, and I'm still putting my hand in that box of Thin Mints, but you understand that it's not the best food, right?

Baum: All food fits, right? It's about balance. So what we were trying to do, actually, we were not trying to develop a tool for nutrition literacy, but we found that the one that did exist for the United States was developed a long time ago and meant for a laboratory setting. So it was taking people over an hour to complete, even students who are used to taking tests and things, and it wasn't friendly for online use.

So we spent two and a half years developing a new tool that's, I think, about 13 questions. And it's really just so people can get a sense of, I know all the nutrition information. But I also know there's five official dietary guidelines for protein intake, for instance, or dietary guidelines change every five years. But what we know medically doesn't change.

So we just wanted to be able to see, do people understand what they're supposed to eat? And do they think they have the ability to choose the right things? So the idea is that this tool could be used for things like our AR-COMPASS.

At conferences, we've had people who are managing large data sets through National Institutes of Health tell us they're ready for this tool. We haven't really had something. I think in all these surveys, there's a lot of big data sets out there that extrapolate. People who eat peas have less heart disease or something, but they don't have any way to assess, do they understand what they're eating? Does that make sense? So, do they feel confident reading the nutrition label? Ideas like that.

And then Erin hasn't been published yet, but Erin, who used to be our co-host, is working on a physical activity literacy. So we're in the stages of validating that. And the idea would be also that a dietitian or a physician could implement this in practice.

It takes less than five minutes to complete, to help shape patients or a recommendation for patients, but it's in its infancy. So AR-COMPASS will be one of the first tools to roll it out.

Kellams: This may be a bigger question than we can answer here, but let's say you live in rural Izard or Baxter or Newton County, north central Arkansas, rugged terrain, and perhaps you have transportation challenges and you can't get to a grocery store. A Harps isn't close enough by where you can walk. How do we change that? You can't just go to a for-profit company and say, "Put a grocery store 20 miles outside of Calico Rock."

Niño: Yeah, that's where the community comes in. So this is where we begin to ask them what they need in order to meet those particular challenges. So we've been doing this work in some rural areas in the Delta, and they're coming up with all sorts of really unique, kind of innovative ideas. These things around, "Well, what if we were to rent out a fleet of golf carts?" So these areas are fairly small, so you can kind of get around in unique ways.

There are also different types of bus transportation routes that folks can use, and we would have to expand the kinds of services that they provide. Right now, they're mostly centered around health care, but there are lots of ways that we could actually meet these needs.

But what we need to be very mindful of is the people that live in these areas know what they actually need. And so we can't assume that we know what they need and how to actually meet those needs.

So one, it's trying to identify the areas where there's the greatest prevalence and the greatest need, and then going in there and working with them and learning from them on what to do next, and then starting to work with economic developers. "This is an area you should invest in, and here's why." So maybe we should put a small grocer here, or working with existing food retailers to think more about what kinds of foods they're putting in their storefronts.

Thinking more broadly with convenience stores and Dollar Generals about, maybe should provide more nutritional food options in these storefronts because it's economically beneficial to you to do that.

Baum: Yeah. Because I have a colleague in Cooperative Extension, and he actually trained with Erin Howie. And we always talk, because Cooperative Extension Service has an office in every single county. And we've had this idea, like, how do you turn that Cooperative Extension office into a multi-needs place?

Because most people, especially in these underserved communities, know their agent. The agent tends to be from the town or a nearby town. And working together, could that become a hub of resources or things like that? But obviously to expand on these ideas takes money and time as well. So you need to find an agency that is also passionate that would want to help you implement these ideas.

Niño: Yeah. So they're actually working on some of these through the Arkansas Foodbank. So the Arkansas Foodbank, through some grant funding, was able to build, they're in the process of building this community resource center in West Helena. So this will be the first. And they're working with the extension and with others. So it'll have a community garden. It'll also have a kitchen. And it'll also have essentially little offices that folks can lease out.

So if you wanted to provide services to update your Medicaid or your SNAP, or counseling services or any other kind of resource that the community is saying that we need, folks can actually kind of hang out in these spaces, and it becomes a one-stop shop. What's really exciting is through the Rural Health Transformation Program, the Arkansas Foodbank will be able to expand this to 10 more places.

Baum: Oh, that's awesome.

Niño: So they're going to be building these out. And we've been able to work with them to begin to think about, where do we put these? And what are the underlying structural mechanisms that might be driving food insecurity in a given area?

Some of the work that we've been recently doing, because we've mapped out where all the retailers and the food banks are, is what we're finding is that food retail and charitable food sources kind of follow one another. So there are real gaps in where there is deep need, food insecurity, and access to food that's charitable.

So it's trying to help them understand, yes, there's a lot of need over here in these kind of population centers. There's also a ton of need over here, and here's where we could put resources. So we have the place-based data to begin to think more deeply about that. And we're starting to build those partnerships across the state where I think we really will begin to see meaningful change.

Michael Niño is associate professor of sociology and criminology at the University of Arkansas, and he is the lead investigator for AR-COMPASS. Jamie Baum, my co-host for our installment in our series Balance, is an associate professor in the University of Arkansas Department of Food Science, and she's director of the Center for Human Nutrition at the University of Arkansas. Our conversation took place last week in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio. You can find other installments in our series Balance by going to kuaf.com.

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