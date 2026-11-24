Live performance is best when you can see and hear all that is being presented. For people with hearing loss, not catching every lyric or every bit of dialogue can be annoying or a reason to skip the show altogether. New technology is helping get the sound from the stage directly into our ears.

"Auracast is a new Bluetooth technology, and it has not really caught fire yet."

Dr. Jana Martin is an audiologist with Special Hearing Services, a department of the ENT and Allergy Center in Fayetteville. She says she's been noticing a developing Venn diagram of her patients and people who enjoy theater and other live events.

Last week, while seated in Walton Arts Center's Nadine Baum Theater, she explained she knew about the emerging Auracast tech that can directly connect to many brands of hearing aids, so she decided to donate an Auracast system to Walton Arts Center:

"They had this technology built into their hearing devices that they weren't being able to utilize because there were no venues in Northwest Arkansas that had Auracast technology. And so what I wanted to see was my patients who invest a lot of money in hearing aids and hearing technology be able to utilize this amazing technology.

"And so what I thought I would do, instead of trying to push places into, 'Hey, you need to invest in this,' I thought, 'I wonder if I could gift this to somebody and see them use that at their facility.' And what better place than the Walton Arts Center?"

She says all of the top five selling hearing aid manufacturers have models with the technology built in. Nathan Bell, senior manager of patron services at Walton Arts Center, says visitors can scan QR codes to tap into the audio, but it can also just be as easy as walking into the hall:

"They can connect to the device directly through our live feed, and they just seamlessly connect via Bluetooth. So they just go to their manufacturer app on their phone and select that stream, and they are connected."

Dr. Martin says there are also personal listening devices on the market with the Auracast technology built in. She says connecting to the app is better than just relying on hearing aids alone. She says hearing aids generally are designed to tune into sounds that are closest:

"So if there's somebody next to me with a bag of popcorn, or if there is somebody on the other side of me that maybe has a cold or a sniffle and a cough, my hearing aids are going to pick those things up along with what is being said through the PA system. And so when I connect to an Auracast broadcast, it's phenomenal sound because what is going into my listening devices is what is going through the PA system.

"And it's like it puts the performers' voices right here in my ears, and I don't hear as much of the person with the cough or the bag of chips and the little noises all around me that typically I would pick up with a traditional hearing aid fitting and without Auracast."

She says the ability to pick up a venue's direct line means no lag and no static. Nathan Bell with Walton Arts Center says there are now three options to hear what's happening on stage there:

"Auracast is great for hearing aid users because you don't have to have a device over your ear, and you can stream that directly to you. We also have our Listen Wi-Fi technology, which if you want to bring your own device, if you want to use AirPods or whatever, and stream that directly to your phone, you just have to connect to our Wi-Fi in the building to be able to do that and access that.

"And then we do still have the RF technology where we provide a receiver and a headset, and folks can use that."

Bell says becoming the first local venue to have the Auracast available extends an effort to make shows on the stages there more accessible to more patrons:

"We offer American Sign Language performances. Those can be requested with most of our performances with at least two weeks' advance notice. We just launched a new accessibility site on our web page under Venue Info. One of my favorite things about that that we added was an interactive seat map. So you can actually click on that seat map and every row kind of see what that view is going to be for you.

"Because someone with an accessibility issue, they want to feel comfortable in that environment. And if you can scope it out and actually click through and go through row by row and see where our accessible seats are at, that's huge for folks to be familiar with the venue."

The option is available now at Walton Arts Center. Some hearing aid models require users to download an app to access the audio's direct feed. Nathan Bell says if people are unsure how to connect, or if they even can connect, he suggests arriving for a show early and asking for assistance from box office or house managers.

And Dr. Jana Martin says for people unsure about their hearing, there are significant reasons to get any possible hearing loss checked beyond social and entertainment issues:

"I became an audiologist because I love people and I love to socialize. And I think it's really disheartening when folks can't participate in social situations. But what that leads to is isolation and depression. And so people with untreated hearing loss oftentimes experience depression from that.

"But the other things that I think is not as commonly known that hearing loss can lead to is it increases your likelihood of the development of dementia, and it also increases your risk of a fall and even within a familiar space, because there are three things that have to come together to keep us balanced and oriented in space. It's your eyes, your ears and your brain."

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