The Experience Fayetteville Half Marathon is taking place Dec. 5. The winter tradition has been going since 2010. This year, a few changes. Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis invited race director Bruce Dunn to the Bruce and Ann Applegate News Studio One to talk about what's different for 2026.

Dunn: We wanted to get a new half marathon, 10K, 5K fun run going, and we were at the University of Arkansas originally as our finish line. Well, this year the big update is Experience Fayetteville has become the title sponsor, so it's now the Experience Fayetteville Half Marathon. Sixteen years.

And I think the other big deal, and we got to talk about it right off the bat, we're running through Razorback Football Stadium and the John McDonnell outdoor track. What more can you say?

Travis: So University of Arkansas is obviously a big part of this race, but you have a special opportunity for students looking to get involved with this.

Dunn: Well, and that's always been one of the, I would call, requirements of being on the University of Arkansas campus. They wanted us to work with student organizations, and there's volunteer opportunities. We work with classrooms and different disciplines about how you do event production.

But one of the other things is doing a very deep discount to full-time UofA students. We really felt like it was important to get them involved, and we've had that in place, but this year it really broke through. So students can run for 50% off the half marathon distance, 30% off the 10K and 20% off the 5K.

Travis: Yeah, that leads me to my next question, which is all of the different events, right? So you have the half marathon, 10K, 5K and fun run.

Dunn: Yes.

Travis: All of them go through the stadium and the track?

Dunn: Absolutely.

Travis: Wow. Tell me a little bit about each of the distances, what kind of runners who can participate in what.

Dunn: Yeah, exactly. The one thing about running, I think it really is open to so many different types of body types, athletic ability. There's something for everyone. You just don't have to wear the right shoes or have the right watch or the right clothing. There's something for everybody.

We'll start at the half marathon. It's 13.1 miles. For Fayetteville or Northwest Arkansas, it's actually relatively flat because we start at the gardens on the University of Arkansas campus and basically go southeast. And if you look at the topography of Fayetteville, that's about as flat as it can get.

We're also on the trail system. We're on some closed highway areas. And so we have a very unique opportunity to run on an area that you wouldn't normally be able to do. And then of course, the stadiums are flat.

But then the 10K, again, they're relatively flat. It's more on the trail system than the half marathon. 5K actually is very little on the trail system this year. And then the fun run is 1.8 miles. Usually we try to do one mile, but we had to push it a little further because literally we want you to be at the Razorback football stadium and the outdoor track.

Travis: Nice. And there are some ways that people who might not want to run, might not be able to run, there's ways for them to participate as well.

Dunn: It is. And one of the other things, just to hearken back earlier question, is that there's also a vendor expo that we'll be doing, and we may talk about it a little bit in just a minute of what you can do there. But the good thing about running and just getting involved is it's a great way for so many people to get out and experience the event.

But let's say you don't want to run: volunteer, fayettevillehalf.com . Click on volunteer and get involved. You'll see what it's like out there. And I promise you, if you want to run one day, volunteer. I bet you'll be on the start line the next year.

Travis: Yeah. Tell me about the vendor expo and kind of what's going on on Friday. You're sort of making a weekend out of this.

Dunn: Lights of the Ozarks is very famous. We just talked about off air that there are people in Northwest Arkansas, even Fayetteville, that have never been to the downtown square to see the lights. It's so beautiful. All the people coming from out of town, I think we have 32 states already and two countries, people coming over to do this event, signed up already.

Travis: Signed up already?

Dunn: Yep.

Travis: Wow.

Dunn: We talked about that. Almost 1,200 people so far. We think it's going to be 1,400 to 1,500, which is more than double previous years.

But the vendor expo, Friday, Dec. 4, at the Town Center on the beautiful downtown square, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can come and register. Definitely want you to pick up your packet. And there's lots of vendors giving away stuff, promoting things.

But we're also going to incentivize you to come down that day on Dec. 4. Between those hours, go in a drawing for several cool things: Yeti cooler, sunglasses, pair of shoes. There will be several things there. You'll definitely want to come pick your packet up on Dec. 4.

Travis: All right. And then just tell me why it's a great weekend, a great time of year to come to Fayetteville. Come visit Fayetteville and then run around, do a little bit of athletic participation.

Dunn: Yeah. I think it's come for the race and stay for the parties, what I like to say. But Fayetteville, this time of year, the leaves are still bright. It's going to be a little cool, but probably perfect running weather, to be quite frank. There's not a home football weekend and the students are getting ready for finals, so there's not a lot happening there. It's really a perfect time for us.

And then this time of year with the Lights of the Ozarks and just people getting ready for the holidays, there's a great spirit. And so that's one of the main reasons. And again, I think it's all about athletics because we're in two of the main athletic facilities on the campus and those are not being used. And so I think for us, we're going to have a great opportunity and can't wait to see what happens.

Travis: All right. Bruce, thank you so much for stopping by.

Dunn: Thank you for having us.

Experience Fayetteville Half Marathon director and All Sports Productions owner Bruce Dunn speaking with Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis. You can visit fayettevillehalfmarathon.com to sign up, become a volunteer or find any information you'd like about the event.

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