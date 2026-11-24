Recent polling from Heartland Forward shows that 85% of likely voters in Arkansas say improving maternal health care should be a high priority for lawmakers this upcoming legislative session. Rachel Morrow is the director of Heartland Forward's Maternal and Child Health Center for Policy and Practice. She says the purpose of the polling was to get a clear understanding of how people across the political spectrum in the region feel about maternal and child health.

Morrow: And what we found is that there are really few issues that bring Arkansans together more than maternal health does.

Moore: I don't think you're surprised that this is a high number. Are you surprised that it was this high?

Morrow: I am. So our work in Arkansas is connected to Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies America, which is a national five-year campaign to cut the U.S. maternal mortality rate in half. And I think what Arkansas voters are showing the rest of the country is that they have true public support.

And so we do see that Arkansas ranks higher than other heartland states in support for maternal and child health investments, which I think is indicative of the amount of work that's been happening already on the ground here in Arkansas to make this a top issue.

Moore: There was a recent report from March of Dimes that showed that preterm births in Arkansas are down, but the overall grade they gave Arkansas was still an F. So I think it's pretty clear that people want this work to happen. It is starting to happen. But we still have a long way to go, especially when we think from the policy perspective, which is where you're coming at this from.

Morrow: You're absolutely right. We've made a lot of progress already. In 2025, the state passed the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Act, but lawmakers have room to build on that success. And I think we see that across our polling.

Arkansans want action on coverage, postpartum care and rural access. And so we're really ready to work with legislators from both parties on how to get that done.

Moore: What are some examples of some ideas that you've brought forward to legislators, that they've come to you with to try and fine-tune and make sure that it matches the will and what's in the best interest of Arkansans?

Morrow: Something we're really focused on in this next session is supporting midwives. So we know that there are serious maternity care deserts across Arkansas. And although we would love for there to be an OB in every county, that may not be realistic right now, and midwives are a fantastic solution, and evidence shows that they are incredibly effective at delivering and also providing prenatal and postpartum care.

So we're really focused on working with legislators on that.

Moore: When you think about maternal care, it's more than just delivering a baby, right?

Morrow: That's right.

Moore: There's a lot that goes into maternal care. There's a lot of prenatal care that needs to happen. There's a lot of care that needs to happen in those first months, in the first trimester and the second trimester. That's honestly not happening as much as it should here in the state.

Morrow: That's correct. And something that I think is really interesting that a lot of folks don't realize is that midwives can also provide care when you're not pregnant.

And so midwives are also a fantastic part, a huge part of the health care workforce that can help support women all throughout their life, whether that's with well-woman visits or other support that they may need.

Moore: You alluded to this just a little bit, but another finding that's worth discussing here is that 80% of the people you polled in Arkansas are concerned about hospitals closing labor and delivery units, with 49% of them very concerned. That's the highest intensity among the 10 states that you surveyed.

Morrow: When a labor and delivery unit closes, a mother in a small town may drive an hour or more to give birth. And Arkansans know that. Most Arkansans, we found through this poll, know someone personally who is impacted by those labor and delivery unit closures.

And so we're working really closely with the state and also doing a lot of great research to try to figure out what the economics are behind maternal and child health and how we can support it here in Arkansas.

Moore: When you think about legislation that Arkansas could consider, are you looking at other states who have similar demographic profiles or states who have had similar severity of this sort of issue, who are maybe a step or two ahead of Arkansas in this very long road to better maternal and infant health?

Morrow: Certainly, we're working through our Heartland Health Caucus to bring together 10 heartland states to do just that. So we bring together secretaries of health, legislators on the health committees in all of those states, as well as folks from the governor's office, to talk about what we can learn from other states.

Because if something is going well and working well in Missouri, it might be really effective here in Arkansas. And so we're really trying to share those best practices through that forum.

Moore: Maybe on the flip side of that, what are ways that Arkansas can be the place that others are looking towards?

Morrow: So actually, we are already being seen as a leader in this space, which I think might surprise some considering our March of Dimes score. But what a lot of states are coming to us realizing is that because we have so much great coordination within the state on maternal and child health care, we really think we're going to see those gains here in the next few years.

So I think what makes Arkansas unique is that we're already all rowing in the same direction, and everyone has the same goal of trying to improve outcomes.

Rachel Morrow is the director of Heartland Forward's Maternal and Child Health Center for Policy and Practice. The Arkansas Legislature's general session begins Monday, Jan. 11.

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