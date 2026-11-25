The podcast Backtracks is recorded in Fayetteville, but brings the world of music to the rest of the world. The hosts, Michael Cockram and Bob Cochran, usually record episodes in Michael's home studio.

Sunday, though, the next episode will be recorded at the Fayetteville Public Library in front of an audience, as part of the library's Tales & Traditions series that explores Ozarks places and people the last Sunday of each month.

Robert and Michael came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio yesterday to talk about Sunday's recording and about the podcast itself. It's a podcast that launched when the two of them started talking at a party.

A: We knew each other, and it was just on faith alone, because I know nothing about the technology. I didn't know what a podcast was. And he said, "I'd like to put together this podcast."

Well, the reason they picked me is that I'm kind of like, you ever hear of the guy's name Texas Alexander? There's some of these old guys, Uncle Dave Macon, maybe, there's a famous guy. And they always said about Uncle Dave Macon, since he was born in the 1870s, they always said he was, he remembers vaudeville. He remembers medicine shows. So I'm that scholarly equivalent, that I've been around a long time. I'm the Uncle Dave Macon of scholarship.

OK. So he asked me to do this, and I agreed on faith alone. I didn't know he was going to be doing it out of his house. He was. And he just handled everything so well. And I was always comfortable the whole time I was there. So that's how it happened.

A: Well, his idea, just to back up a little bit.

A: OK.

A: As Bob said, he was my professor and had a really big influence on me, just in terms of appreciating folk art, folklife studies, that sort of thing. And so I left, I lived in Oregon for 20 years and came back. So I kind of stalked Bob. I went to his lectures, asked questions, made sure he remembered me. And then this idea came about.

A: Well, he was so good at making sure I remembered him that I had no idea until right now. I didn't know that he was gone for 20 years.

Q: What was your pitch at the party?

A: Well, you're Uncle Dave Macon, right?

A: Yeah, yeah.

A: I knew Bob had this broad, deep knowledge of music and other things, and I knew you like to talk about it. So a podcast. I don't think you really knew what a podcast...

A: I did. No, no, that was absolutely honest thing. I had no idea.

A: And so I just spun the idea to him, and he said, "Sure, let's talk about it."

Q: So when we listen to Backtracks, what do we hear?

A: Well, the sort of point is looking at artists that are more obscure, that haven't gotten the appreciation that they deserve. So it's really eclectic. Both of us have very eclectic tastes, everything from blues, old-time folk to rhythm and blues and rock.

Q: Yeah, I'm looking at this list, and there are people here that I recognize: Link Wray, Clifton Chenier, Charlie Rich, Arkansas' own. But there are some that I know the name, but maybe not enough about them. Washington Phillips.

A: Yeah, we started with Washington Phillips. Bob introduced me to Washington Phillips. I knew many of his songs.

A: Yeah. And he knew that Ry Cooder recorded a number of his songs, because he knew everything there was to know about Ry Cooder. But yeah, in fact, I picked that on purpose. It's kind of obscure, but the guy's great, and he's unique. And I'll let him tell you about how unique he is, but he was a gospel singer recorded in the 1920s. I was, of course, around.

A: Yeah.

A: But he was recorded in the 1920s, and his sound is absolutely unique. He built his own instrument, and the technique starts to get technical. Let me turn it back over to him.

A: All right. Yeah, he played this instrument that really looked like two zithers, like miniature harps. Most people just play one, but he kind of somehow, nobody knows how he did it. We only have the audio, and there's one picture, but you can't really make it.

A: Looks like they've been smashed together. That's what it looks like. They've just been rammed together.

A: It's a poor-quality black-and-white photo from a record label catalog. But the sound is ethereal. I mean, the sound is like, is that, are the angels coming for me now?

Q: Yeah. So this next episode is not going to be recorded at your house, Michael.

A: No, it's at the library, and it's going to be with an audience, I hope. And it gives us the opportunity to kind of review some of the things, like Washington Phillips, and, well, we're actually doing other people, but Henry Thomas, who's another old-time songster. But we can show videos and lyrics and photographs of these people. So we're going to cover some of the people we did before.

And then in the middle, Donna and Kelly Mulhollan, Still on the Hill, are going to come in and do a piece on Violet Hensley, who you probably...

A: She's from your neck of the woods.

Q: Yeah.

A: She is, she was basically a Yellville person.

Q: That's right.

A: And she died recently at the age of 109. And she was a luthier, a violin maker and a fiddler, old-time fiddler. So Donna and Kelly knew her well and have stories. And the song, it will not surprise you to learn that they produced a song about...

Q: Of course. Of course.

Who decides what the subject is going to be for an episode?

A: Both of us have done it, but I do it most of the time.

A: Yeah, but the one he decided to do, I'd barely heard of him at all. In fact, I'd not heard of him. I owned a record that they were on, but I didn't really know them as a group.

Q: Who was that?

A: That was Martin, Bogan and Armstrong. They're a, that is not a zither, by the way, that we're hearing behind us. Martin, Bogan and Armstrong were a string band. They call themselves the last of the old-time Black string bands. So they kind of carried forward the tradition of Black string bands from the late 1800s, early 20th century.

A: Michael made explicit an invitation for suggestions from the listening audience. And you could do better than I could with remembering this, but I think in one case, we did something that someone had suggested, didn't we?

A: Two.

A: Yeah. OK.

A: Henry Thomas is one. And then Lydia Mendoza, who was a Tejano singer.

Q: You know, when you show up at the library, people have an expectation of Q&A. Will that happen?

A: Yeah. Yeah, we'll definitely do that.

A: Yeah. And we both know Kelly and Donna. Oh, yeah. We both admire them. So, but I was not unaware of the fact that if we want more than the fingers on my hand to show up for this gig, let's put Kelly and Donna in the middle of the show.

A: Yeah, absolutely. I do need to mention that we're associated with Folk School Fayetteville and Ozark Folkways.

Q: All right. So Sunday afternoon at 2 with Kelly and Donna, live recording of Backtracks. Where can people find the podcast?

A: Well, any place you have podcasts. iTunes or, you know, just Apple, whatever. And I post them on YouTube as well.

A: So, in fact, I want to jump in here, because it's something that I thought of. He's done an amazing job of this, because our listenership is going up. And I was stunned just a week ago when I wanted to look up somebody, and at the top of the list on Google prompt, I put it in there, and the top of the list was a sort of new formatting of our show done by...

So he's on, he's got us on Spotify, he's got us on Apple Music. We're all over the place. And when I mentioned that to him, I showed it to him. He hadn't seen it. But he has marketed us, if that's the right word.

I mean, I told him, I think I said, oh, yeah. He said, "The next time you're over at my house, I'll show you." We got a big bump last week or so, and I've loved that.

A: Yes, we have an international audience. There are people all over.

Q: I'm not surprised. I'm not surprised at all.

A: It's really fun to look at the analytics and the podcast service, because there'll be this person in Kazakhstan, somewhere way out. And you just wonder, you picture this person listening to these two guys ramble on about...

Q: But that's not why you do it. But I think that's part of the magic, that you're hitting this person's kitchen half a world away and connecting.

A: Yeah. I mean, a large part of why I wanted to do it is to get his knowledge documented. And so most of my job is, what do you think, Bob?

A: No, that's not true. But it certainly fits into my wheelhouse. I mean, that idea that, because I did a lot of Fulbright things overseas, and I spent years, I mean, I spent a whole year in Romania, and I know the sort of interest in American popular culture.

I think it's part of the baggage of being a world power, right? We've been a world power ever since World War II. So the popular culture of the United States is of enormous interest. I mean, the whole British Invasion. Look at that. You got all these little British kids that were listening to Chuck Berry.

Q: The blues.

A: Yeah, blues. And so I think we're plugging into that in a way.

Robert Cochran and Michael Cockram are co-hosts of the podcast Backtracks, usually recorded at Michael's home studio in Fayetteville. But the next episode will be recorded Sunday afternoon at 2 at the Fayetteville Public Library as part of the library's Tales & Traditions series. The podcast can be found wherever you find podcasts.

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