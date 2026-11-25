Kellams: The origin story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is bopping back to the Walton Arts Center stage Friday night. The 20th anniversary national tour of "Jersey Boys" stops in Fayetteville for five performances, three nights and two matinees. It begins Friday night.

Of course, the title figures are Frankie Valli and his mates, but there are other important figures in the story as well, and some of them come to life in this production thanks to New Jersey native Sarah Coleman. Sarah is billed as Francine and others. She says the multiple roles can be exhilarating.

Coleman: Francine is admittedly just a very small scene in Act 2, but the others is very much. Others, like I play at least 15 other characters throughout the show.

Kellams: What's that like? I mean, do you have a chance to catch your breath?

Coleman: I think my Act 1 is pretty busy. I have 10 consecutive changes, and then I get a break during the big three, which is the boys' big number, but Francine is always on stage doing something.

Kellams: When you say these changes, what has to happen and how quickly?

Coleman: Yeah. So some of them, there's a lot more time built in the show for these changes that can range from like a three-minute change. But my quick changes specifically, from "Oh, What a Night" into "Boyfriend's Back," that is a one-minute change. We have Bob's monologue to change completely: wigs, shoes, dress.

Kellams: Wow. So you have to have it down to being this well-oiled procedure, I would imagine.

Coleman: Yes. At this point, it is a very well-oiled procedure. I know exactly what works. I know how to take off my shoes in less than five seconds. That definitely took like a few weeks, honestly, to get used to. But yeah, now it's down to a science at this point.

Kellams: You are a native New Jersey resident, correct?

Coleman: Yes. I'm a proud New Jersey Italian.

Kellams: I love this. So did you grow up hearing Frankie Valli and these guys?

Coleman: Sure. I grew up honestly listening to this cast album. I was 10 years old when I saw the Broadway show for the first time. And my family more listens to like Billy Joel. Like, that's their, you know, Italian.

I think my grandma is probably more familiar with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, but when I was 10 years old and I saw this show, I was obsessed with it. And it was honestly my doing that I would listen to this music.

Kellams: What do you think grabbed you? Because, I mean, it's incredibly catchy, creative music. What do you think got you as a 10-year-old?

Coleman: I think it was the costumes, specifically the female costumes. I'm obsessed with that era, the 1950s and 1960s. My grandma was always known to be super stylish, and so wearing outfits that she would have worn was like, just weirdly comforting for me. And now being in the show, I'm back in that world, and I just like enjoy being in that era.

Kellams: And just because of when you start to think about demographics and how long ago the Four Seasons got their start, there got to be people in the audience who also don't really remember in contemporary times the Four Seasons, but have been introduced to their music probably through this show.

Coleman: Yeah, totally. I mean, it spans generations. Frankie Valli has had such an illustrious career that, like, no matter what, even to this day, people are still finding out about his music and listening to their songs.

Kellams: So what was it like when you were cast?

Coleman: I mean, I was over the moon. I remember when I was 10 years old and I saw the girls on stage. But it's about the Jersey Boys, like the Four Seasons, not it. The girls are like complete supporting characters. But I remember sitting in that audience, and I was like, "This is what I want to do with my life."

And then I saw other productions. I saw like the UK production. I was like, "I could totally be in this." So being cast in the show was just a complete full-circle moment for me. And yeah, like I said, the music when I was a kid was so comforting. So just being in this world as a job is such a dream come true.

Kellams: What's it like when you're on stage and they go into one of these familiar songs and the crowd erupts?

Coleman: It's amazing. It just brings me so much joy that the audience is finding joy in it. And that's like what makes this job so fulfilling. And it's even more fulfilling, like getting to do the music that I love doing and seeing how much the audience is enjoying that as well.

Kellams: I was looking at the tour's itinerary, and I think it's something like 24 states, a Canadian province and Washington, D.C. You are covering, you and your cast mates and crew, you're covering some miles.

Coleman: Oh, yeah. We are going everywhere.

Kellams: You like that?

Coleman: Yeah, I love it. I mean, this is my second national tour. I really enjoyed touring. I really enjoy seeing the nation and getting to experience how other people live and doing a musical on top of that.

Kellams: One of the things I love about talking with actors is most of you put on your website, your resume, your skills, and I'm intrigued by your learning the accordion.

Coleman: Oh, yeah. That's so funny. I was once in a college production, and it required to like learn some instrument. So I was just like, "Let me just pick up the accordion." I randomly had a family heirloom accordion just sitting in my living room growing up.

And when I was cast in that show, I was just like, "Wait, Mom, just send me that, and I'm just gonna learn it." So now I randomly know the accordion.

Kellams: You sound like someone who's a quick study and someone who likes to entertain.

Coleman: Oh, totally. I love learning new skills.

Kellams: All right, so you're on your way to Arkansas. And as you know, Arkansas sometimes has a national reputation that isn't the most favorable. You are a proud New Jersey Italian. Sometimes New Jersey doesn't have a reputation, you know, that others see. They don't think about the Garden State. What's it like to have a show like this that allows you to be proud of your state and where you grew up?

Coleman: Totally. I mean, New Jersey gets such a bad rap because like when you touch down in Newark, New Jersey, I guess you just smell whatever is happening on the highways, but it's so much more than that.

And New Jersey was hit by Hurricane Sandy, and I was a young girl when that happened. But I have never seen someone, and the people of New Jersey love their state as much as New Jerseyans. We say like, "New Jersey strong," and that is so true.

And so just when we took this show to New Jersey, that was the most special time of my life, because not only was I with a show that I love, performing for other New Jersey Italians, it just made me feel so proud to be part of a state like New Jersey.

Kellams: Safe travels. Cannot wait to see you later this month at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Sarah, thanks so much for your time.

Coleman: Thank you so much for your orders and your questions.

Kellams: Sarah Coleman is Francine and others in the cast of the national touring production of "Jersey Boys." It will be on stage at Walton Arts Center for five performances beginning Friday night. Sarah and I spoke earlier this month.

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